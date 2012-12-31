Principles and Practice of Phytotherapy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443069925, 9780702052972

Principles and Practice of Phytotherapy

2nd Edition

Modern Herbal Medicine

Authors: Kerry Bone Simon Mills
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443069925
eBook ISBN: 9780702052972
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 31st December 2012
Page Count: 1056
Description

The authoritative and comprehensive modern textbook on western herbal medicine - now in its second edition

This long-awaited second edition of Principles and Practice of Phytotherapy covers all major aspects of herbal medicine from fundamental concepts, traditional use and scientific research through to safety, effective dosage and clinical applications. Written by herbal practitioners with active experience in clinical practice, education, manufacturing and research, the textbook is both practical and evidence based. The focus, always, is on the importance of tailoring the treatment to the individual case.

New insights are given into the herbal management of approxiately 100 modern ailments, including some of the most challenging medical conditions, such as asthma, inflammatory bowel disease and other complex autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, and there is vibrant discussion around the contribution of phytotherapy in general to modern health issues, including health ageing.

Fully referenced throughout, with more than 10, 000 citations, the book is a core resource for students and practitioners of phytotherapy and naturopathy and will be of value to all healthcare professionals - pharmacists, doctors, nurses - with an interest in herbal therapeutics.

About the Author

Kerry Bone

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Research and Development, MediHerb (Pty) Ltd, Warwick, Queensland; Principal, Australian College of Phytotherapy, Australia

Simon Mills

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Centre for Complementary Health Studies, University of Exeter, Exeter, UK

