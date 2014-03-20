Principles and Practice of Pediatric Sleep Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455703180, 9781455733323

Principles and Practice of Pediatric Sleep Medicine

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Editors: Stephen Sheldon Richard Ferber Meir Kryger David Gozal
eBook ISBN: 9781455733323
eBook ISBN: 9780323315166
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455703180
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th March 2014
Page Count: 472
Description

Principles and Practice of Pediatric Sleep Medicine,2nd Edition, written by preeminent sleep medicine experts Drs. Sheldon, Ferber, Kryger, and Gozal, is the most comprehensive source for diagnosing and managing sleep disorders in children. Newly updated and now in full color throughout, this medical reference book is internationally recognized as the definitive resource for any health practitioner who treats children, providing absolute guidance on virtually all of the sleep-associated problems encountered in pediatric patients.

"As a reference book this edition should hold its value for a long time .Editors Sheldon, Ferber , Kryger and Gozal deserve appreciation for their masterly compilation" Reviewed by: British Association for Community Child Health (BACCH), Nov 2014

"...a well-written, comprehensive, and succinct textbook." Reviewed by Sanjeev V Kothare on behalf of Journal of Clinical Neurophysiology, February 2015

Key Features

  • Organized format separates coverage into Normal and Abnormal sleep for quick access to the key information you need.
  • Abundantly referenced chapters help you to investigate topics further.
  • Equips you with a complete understanding of both medical and psychiatric sleep disorders.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Pediatric Sleep Medicine

    2. Differential Diagnosis of Pediatric Sleep Disorders

    3. Epidemiology of Sleep Disorders During Childhood

    4. Anatomy of Sleep

    5.Case Based Analysis of Sleep Problems in Children

    6. Introduction to Polysomnography in Infants and Children

    7. Physiological Variations During Sleep in Children

    8. Chronobiology of Sleep in Children

    9. Circadian Rhythm Disorders: Diagnosis and Treatment

    10. Sleep and Colic

    11. Disorders of Initiating and Maintaining Sleep

    12. Attention Deficit, Hyperactivity, and Sleep Disorders

    13. Narcolepsy in Childhood

    14. Idiopathic Hypersomnia

    15. Post-Traumatic Hypersomnia

    16. Kleine-Levin Syndrome and Recurrent Hypersomnias

    17. Diagnosis of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome in Infants and Children

    18. Consequences of Sleep Apnea Syndrome

    19. Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Infants and Children: Clinical Features and Pathophysiology

    20. Enuresis in Children with Sleep Apnea

    21. Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome in Infants and Children

    22. Otolaryngological Management of Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders

    23. Primary Snoring in Children

    24. Sleep in Neurological Disorders

    25. Disorders of Arousal in Children

    26. The Parasomnias

    27. Sleep-Related Enuresis

    28. Pharmacology of Sleep in Children

No. of pages: 472
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455733323
eBook ISBN:
9780323315166
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455703180

About the Editor

Stephen Sheldon

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Pediatrics, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; Director, Sleep Medicine Center, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Richard Ferber

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Director, Center for Pediatric Sleep Disorders, Children's Hospital Boston, Boston, Massachusetts

Meir Kryger

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut

David Gozal

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Pediatrics, Comer Children's Hospital, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Reviews

"True to its title the Principles and Practice of Pediatric Sleep Medicine Second Edition achieves its objective of delivering the principles of approaching the problems relating to sleep disorders in children.

As a reference book this edition should hold its value for a long time. Editors Sheldon, Ferber, Kryger and Gozal deserve appreciation for their masterly compilation. eBook version naturally adds further versatility and ease for the readers."

Reviewed by: British Association for Community Child Health (BACCH)    Date: Nov 2014

