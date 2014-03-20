Principles and Practice of Pediatric Sleep Medicine
2nd Edition
Principles and Practice of Pediatric Sleep Medicine,2nd Edition, written by preeminent sleep medicine experts Drs. Sheldon, Ferber, Kryger, and Gozal, is the most comprehensive source for diagnosing and managing sleep disorders in children. Newly updated and now in full color throughout, this medical reference book is internationally recognized as the definitive resource for any health practitioner who treats children, providing absolute guidance on virtually all of the sleep-associated problems encountered in pediatric patients.
"As a reference book this edition should hold its value for a long time .Editors Sheldon, Ferber , Kryger and Gozal deserve appreciation for their masterly compilation" Reviewed by: British Association for Community Child Health (BACCH), Nov 2014
"...a well-written, comprehensive, and succinct textbook." Reviewed by Sanjeev V Kothare on behalf of Journal of Clinical Neurophysiology, February 2015
- Organized format separates coverage into Normal and Abnormal sleep for quick access to the key information you need.
- Abundantly referenced chapters help you to investigate topics further.
- Equips you with a complete understanding of both medical and psychiatric sleep disorders.
- Introduction to Pediatric Sleep Medicine
2. Differential Diagnosis of Pediatric Sleep Disorders
3. Epidemiology of Sleep Disorders During Childhood
4. Anatomy of Sleep
5.Case Based Analysis of Sleep Problems in Children
6. Introduction to Polysomnography in Infants and Children
7. Physiological Variations During Sleep in Children
8. Chronobiology of Sleep in Children
9. Circadian Rhythm Disorders: Diagnosis and Treatment
10. Sleep and Colic
11. Disorders of Initiating and Maintaining Sleep
12. Attention Deficit, Hyperactivity, and Sleep Disorders
13. Narcolepsy in Childhood
14. Idiopathic Hypersomnia
15. Post-Traumatic Hypersomnia
16. Kleine-Levin Syndrome and Recurrent Hypersomnias
17. Diagnosis of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome in Infants and Children
18. Consequences of Sleep Apnea Syndrome
19. Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Infants and Children: Clinical Features and Pathophysiology
20. Enuresis in Children with Sleep Apnea
21. Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome in Infants and Children
22. Otolaryngological Management of Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders
23. Primary Snoring in Children
24. Sleep in Neurological Disorders
25. Disorders of Arousal in Children
26. The Parasomnias
27. Sleep-Related Enuresis
28. Pharmacology of Sleep in Children
Stephen Sheldon
Professor, Pediatrics, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; Director, Sleep Medicine Center, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Richard Ferber
Associate Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Director, Center for Pediatric Sleep Disorders, Children's Hospital Boston, Boston, Massachusetts
Meir Kryger
Professor, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut
David Gozal
Professor and Chairman, Department of Pediatrics, Comer Children's Hospital, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
"True to its title the Principles and Practice of Pediatric Sleep Medicine Second Edition achieves its objective of delivering the principles of approaching the problems relating to sleep disorders in children.
As a reference book this edition should hold its value for a long time. Editors Sheldon, Ferber, Kryger and Gozal deserve appreciation for their masterly compilation. eBook version naturally adds further versatility and ease for the readers."
Reviewed by: British Association for Community Child Health (BACCH) Date: Nov 2014