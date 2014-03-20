Principles and Practice of Pediatric Sleep Medicine,2nd Edition, written by preeminent sleep medicine experts Drs. Sheldon, Ferber, Kryger, and Gozal, is the most comprehensive source for diagnosing and managing sleep disorders in children. Newly updated and now in full color throughout, this medical reference book is internationally recognized as the definitive resource for any health practitioner who treats children, providing absolute guidance on virtually all of the sleep-associated problems encountered in pediatric patients.

"As a reference book this edition should hold its value for a long time .Editors Sheldon, Ferber , Kryger and Gozal deserve appreciation for their masterly compilation" Reviewed by: British Association for Community Child Health (BACCH), Nov 2014

"...a well-written, comprehensive, and succinct textbook." Reviewed by Sanjeev V Kothare on behalf of Journal of Clinical Neurophysiology, February 2015