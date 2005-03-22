Principles and Practice of Pediatric Sleep Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721694580, 9781437713466

Principles and Practice of Pediatric Sleep Medicine

1st Edition

Editors: Stephen Sheldon Richard Ferber Meir Kryger
eBook ISBN: 9781437713466
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721694580
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd March 2005
Page Count: 368
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This companion to Kryger et al.'s PRINCIPLES AND PRACTICE OF SLEEP MEDICINE focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of a full range of sleep disorders in children. Recognized leaders in the field offer definitive guidance on virtually all of the sleep-associated problems encountered in pediatrics, from sleep and colic...to obstructive sleep apnea, neurological disorders, and hypersomnias...to sleep-related enuresis.

Key Features

  • Presents up-to-date information of the field's hottest topics in chapters on Pharmacology of Sleep in Children · Epidemiology of Sleep Disorders During Childhood · Circadian Rhythm Disorders: Diagnosis and Treatment · and Differential Diagnosis of Pediatric Sleep Disorders.
  • Organizes information into separate sections covering normal and abnormal sleep, for quick reference.
  • Makes further investigation easy with abundantly referenced chapters.
  • Addresses both medical and psychiatric sleep disorders.
  • Features the expertise of Drs. Sheldon, Kryger and Ferber - renowned authorities in the field of sleep medicine.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Pediatric Sleep Medicine

    2. Differential Diagnosis of Pediatric Sleep Disorders

    3. Epidemiology of Sleep Disorders During Childhood

    4. Anatomy of Sleep

    5.Case Based Analysis of Sleep Problems in Children

    6. Introduction to Polysomnography in Infants and Children

    7. Physiological Variations During Sleep in Children

    8. Chronobiology of Sleep in Children

    9. Circadian Rhythm Disorders: Diagnosis and Treatment

    10. Sleep and Colic

    11. Disorders of Initiating and Maintaining Sleep

    12. Attention Deficit, Hyperactivity, and Sleep Disorders

    13. Narcolepsy in Childhood

    14. Idiopathic Hypersomnia

    15. Post-Traumatic Hypersomnia

    16. Kleine-Levin Syndrome and Recurrent Hypersomnias

    17. Diagnosis of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome in Infants and Children

    18. Consequences of Sleep Apnea Syndrome

    19. Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Infants and Children: Clinical Features and Pathophysiology

    20. Enuresis in Children with Sleep Apnea

    21. Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome in Infants and Children

    22. Otolaryngological Management of Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders

    23. Primary Snoring in Children

    24. Sleep in Neurological Disorders

    25. Disorders of Arousal in Children

    26. The Parasomnias

    27. Sleep-Related Enuresis

    28. Pharmacology of Sleep in Children

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437713466
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721694580

About the Editor

Stephen Sheldon

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Pediatrics, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; Director, Sleep Medicine Center, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Richard Ferber

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Director, Center for Pediatric Sleep Disorders, Children's Hospital Boston, Boston, Massachusetts

Meir Kryger

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.