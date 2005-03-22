Principles and Practice of Pediatric Sleep Medicine
1st Edition
Description
This companion to Kryger et al.'s PRINCIPLES AND PRACTICE OF SLEEP MEDICINE focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of a full range of sleep disorders in children. Recognized leaders in the field offer definitive guidance on virtually all of the sleep-associated problems encountered in pediatrics, from sleep and colic...to obstructive sleep apnea, neurological disorders, and hypersomnias...to sleep-related enuresis.
Key Features
- Presents up-to-date information of the field's hottest topics in chapters on Pharmacology of Sleep in Children · Epidemiology of Sleep Disorders During Childhood · Circadian Rhythm Disorders: Diagnosis and Treatment · and Differential Diagnosis of Pediatric Sleep Disorders.
- Organizes information into separate sections covering normal and abnormal sleep, for quick reference.
- Makes further investigation easy with abundantly referenced chapters.
- Addresses both medical and psychiatric sleep disorders.
- Features the expertise of Drs. Sheldon, Kryger and Ferber - renowned authorities in the field of sleep medicine.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Pediatric Sleep Medicine
2. Differential Diagnosis of Pediatric Sleep Disorders
3. Epidemiology of Sleep Disorders During Childhood
4. Anatomy of Sleep
5.Case Based Analysis of Sleep Problems in Children
6. Introduction to Polysomnography in Infants and Children
7. Physiological Variations During Sleep in Children
8. Chronobiology of Sleep in Children
9. Circadian Rhythm Disorders: Diagnosis and Treatment
10. Sleep and Colic
11. Disorders of Initiating and Maintaining Sleep
12. Attention Deficit, Hyperactivity, and Sleep Disorders
13. Narcolepsy in Childhood
14. Idiopathic Hypersomnia
15. Post-Traumatic Hypersomnia
16. Kleine-Levin Syndrome and Recurrent Hypersomnias
17. Diagnosis of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome in Infants and Children
18. Consequences of Sleep Apnea Syndrome
19. Obstructive Sleep Apnea in Infants and Children: Clinical Features and Pathophysiology
20. Enuresis in Children with Sleep Apnea
21. Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome in Infants and Children
22. Otolaryngological Management of Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders
23. Primary Snoring in Children
24. Sleep in Neurological Disorders
25. Disorders of Arousal in Children
26. The Parasomnias
27. Sleep-Related Enuresis
28. Pharmacology of Sleep in Children
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 22nd March 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437713466
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721694580
About the Editor
Stephen Sheldon
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pediatrics, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; Director, Sleep Medicine Center, Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Richard Ferber
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School, Director, Center for Pediatric Sleep Disorders, Children's Hospital Boston, Boston, Massachusetts
Meir Kryger
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut