Principles and Practice of Pediatric Infectious Disease Revised Reprint - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702034688

Principles and Practice of Pediatric Infectious Disease Revised Reprint

3rd Edition

Text with CD-ROM

Editors: Sarah Long Larry Pickering Charles Prober
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702034688
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th April 2009
Page Count: 1680
Description

Quickly find the data you need to understand a clinical problem, diagnose it correctly, and provide appropriate management! This reference offers the latest need-to-know information thanks to an easy-to-access format...allowing you to spend more time with your patients and less time searching for answers.

Key Features

  • A “who’s who” of authorities from around the world provide you with the practical knowledge you need to diagnose and manage your patients effectively.
  • An organization by clinical presentation, pathogen, or type of host lets you approach each case from any direction.

About the Editors

Sarah Long

is Professor of pediatrics at Drexel University College of Medicine. Dr. Long is an associate editor of The Journal of Pediatrics, as well as the Red Book Report of the Committee on Infectious Diseases of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She has chaired the program committee for annual meetings of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society. She sits on research advisory committees for the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate editor of The Journal of Pediatrics, as well as the Red Book Report of the Committee on Infectious Diseases of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Larry Pickering

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Advisor to the Director, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Professor of Pediatrics, Emory University, Atlanta, GA Senior Advisor to the Director

Charles Prober

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Associate Vice Provost for Health Education and Professor of Pediatrics (infectious diseases) and of Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine

