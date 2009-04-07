Principles and Practice of Pediatric Infectious Disease Revised Reprint
3rd Edition
Text with CD-ROM
Description
Quickly find the data you need to understand a clinical problem, diagnose it correctly, and provide appropriate management! This reference offers the latest need-to-know information thanks to an easy-to-access format...allowing you to spend more time with your patients and less time searching for answers.
Key Features
- A “who’s who” of authorities from around the world provide you with the practical knowledge you need to diagnose and manage your patients effectively.
- An organization by clinical presentation, pathogen, or type of host lets you approach each case from any direction.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 7th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702034688
About the Editors
Sarah Long
is Professor of pediatrics at Drexel University College of Medicine. Dr. Long is an associate editor of The Journal of Pediatrics, as well as the Red Book Report of the Committee on Infectious Diseases of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She has chaired the program committee for annual meetings of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society. She sits on research advisory committees for the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate editor of The Journal of Pediatrics, as well as the Red Book Report of the Committee on Infectious Diseases of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Larry Pickering
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Advisor to the Director, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Professor of Pediatrics, Emory University, Atlanta, GA Senior Advisor to the Director
Charles Prober
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Associate Vice Provost for Health Education and Professor of Pediatrics (infectious diseases) and of Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine
