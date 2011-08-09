Principles and Practice of Movement Disorders - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437723694, 9780323314176

Principles and Practice of Movement Disorders

2nd Edition

Expert Consult

Authors: Joseph Jankovic Mark Hallett Stanley Fahn
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437723694
eBook ISBN: 9780323314176
eBook ISBN: 9781437737707
eBook ISBN: 9781455708116
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th August 2011
Page Count: 556
Description

Principles and Practice of Movement Disorders provides the complete, expert guidance you need to diagnose and manage these challenging conditions. Drs. Stanley Fahn, Joseph Jankovic and Mark Hallett explore all facets of these disorders, including the latest rating scales for clinical research, neurochemistry, clinical pharmacology, genetics, clinical trials, and experimental therapeutics. This edition features many new full-color images, additional coverage of pediatric disorders, updated Parkinson information, and many other valuable updates. An accompanying Expert Consult website makes the content fully searchable and contains several hundred video clips that illustrate the manifestations of all the movement disorders in the book along with their differential diagnoses.

Key Features

  • Get just the information you need for a clinical approach to diagnosis and management, with minimal emphasis on basic science.

  • Find the answers you need quickly and easily thanks to a reader-friendly full-color format, with plentiful diagrams, photographs, and tables.

Table of Contents

Section I: Overview

1. Clinical overview and phenomenology of movement disorders

2. Motor control: Physiology of voluntary and involuntary movements

3. Functional neuroanatomy of the basal ganglia

Section II: Hypokinetic disorders

4. Parkinsonism: Clinical features and differential diagnosis

5. Current concepts on the etiology and pathogenesis of Parkinson disease

6. Medical treatment of Parkinson disease

7. Surgical treatment of Parkinson disease and other movement disorders

8. Nonmotor problems in Parkinson disease

9. Atypical parkinsonism, parkinsonism-plus syndromes, and secondary
parkinsonian disorders

10. Gait disorders: Pathophysiology and clinical syndromes

11. Stiffness syndromes

Section III: Hyperkinetic disorders

12. Dystonia: Phenomenology, classification, etiology, pathology, biochemistry,
and genetics

13. Treatment of dystonia

14. Huntington disease

15. Chorea, ballism, and athetosis

16. Tics and Tourette syndrome

17. Stereotypies

18. Tremors

19. The tardive syndromes: Phenomenology, concepts on pathophysiology
and treatment, and other neuroleptic-induced syndromes

20. Myoclonus: Phenomenology, etiology, physiology, and treatment

21. Ataxia: Pathophysiology and clinical syndromes

22. The paroxysmal dyskinesias

23. Restless legs and peripheral movement disorders

24. Wilson disease

25. Psychogenic movement disorders: Phenomenology, diagnosis, and treatment

Index

About the Authors

Joseph Jankovic

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Neurology, Distinguished Chair in Movement Disorders, Director, Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic, Department of Neurology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Mark Hallett

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine and Health Sciences, George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA

Stanley Fahn

Affiliations and Expertise

H. Houston Merritt Professor of Neurology and Director Emeritus, Center for Parkinson's Disease and Other Movement Disorders, Department of Neurology, Columbia University Medical Center, The Neurological Institute, New York, NY

