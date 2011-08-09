Principles and Practice of Movement Disorders provides the complete, expert guidance you need to diagnose and manage these challenging conditions. Drs. Stanley Fahn, Joseph Jankovic and Mark Hallett explore all facets of these disorders, including the latest rating scales for clinical research, neurochemistry, clinical pharmacology, genetics, clinical trials, and experimental therapeutics. This edition features many new full-color images, additional coverage of pediatric disorders, updated Parkinson information, and many other valuable updates. An accompanying Expert Consult website makes the content fully searchable and contains several hundred video clips that illustrate the manifestations of all the movement disorders in the book along with their differential diagnoses.