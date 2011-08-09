Principles and Practice of Movement Disorders
2nd Edition
Expert Consult
Description
Principles and Practice of Movement Disorders provides the complete, expert guidance you need to diagnose and manage these challenging conditions. Drs. Stanley Fahn, Joseph Jankovic and Mark Hallett explore all facets of these disorders, including the latest rating scales for clinical research, neurochemistry, clinical pharmacology, genetics, clinical trials, and experimental therapeutics. This edition features many new full-color images, additional coverage of pediatric disorders, updated Parkinson information, and many other valuable updates. An accompanying Expert Consult website makes the content fully searchable and contains several hundred video clips that illustrate the manifestations of all the movement disorders in the book along with their differential diagnoses.
Key Features
- Get just the information you need for a clinical approach to diagnosis and management, with minimal emphasis on basic science.
- Find the answers you need quickly and easily thanks to a reader-friendly full-color format, with plentiful diagrams, photographs, and tables.
Table of Contents
Section I: Overview
1. Clinical overview and phenomenology of movement disorders
2. Motor control: Physiology of voluntary and involuntary movements
3. Functional neuroanatomy of the basal ganglia
Section II: Hypokinetic disorders
4. Parkinsonism: Clinical features and differential diagnosis
5. Current concepts on the etiology and pathogenesis of Parkinson disease
6. Medical treatment of Parkinson disease
7. Surgical treatment of Parkinson disease and other movement disorders
8. Nonmotor problems in Parkinson disease
9. Atypical parkinsonism, parkinsonism-plus syndromes, and secondary
parkinsonian disorders
10. Gait disorders: Pathophysiology and clinical syndromes
11. Stiffness syndromes
Section III: Hyperkinetic disorders
12. Dystonia: Phenomenology, classification, etiology, pathology, biochemistry,
and genetics
13. Treatment of dystonia
14. Huntington disease
15. Chorea, ballism, and athetosis
16. Tics and Tourette syndrome
17. Stereotypies
18. Tremors
19. The tardive syndromes: Phenomenology, concepts on pathophysiology
and treatment, and other neuroleptic-induced syndromes
20. Myoclonus: Phenomenology, etiology, physiology, and treatment
21. Ataxia: Pathophysiology and clinical syndromes
22. The paroxysmal dyskinesias
23. Restless legs and peripheral movement disorders
24. Wilson disease
25. Psychogenic movement disorders: Phenomenology, diagnosis, and treatment
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 9th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437737707
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314176
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437723694
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708116
About the Author
Stanley Fahn
Affiliations and Expertise
H. Houston Merritt Professor of Neurology and Director Emeritus, Center for Parkinson's Disease and Other Movement Disorders, Department of Neurology, Columbia University Medical Center, The Neurological Institute, New York, NY
Joseph Jankovic
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Neurology, Distinguished Chair in Movement Disorders, Director, Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic, Department of Neurology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
Mark Hallett
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine and Health Sciences, George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA