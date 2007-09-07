Principles and Practice of Movement Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443079412

Principles and Practice of Movement Disorders

1st Edition

Text with DVD

Authors: Stanley Fahn Joseph Jankovic Stanley Fahn Joseph Jankovic
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443079412
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 7th September 2007
Page Count: 672
Description

This practical, clinical reference from the two leading movement disorder experts focuses on the problems of diagnosing and managing all movement disorders. It features descriptions of the disorders, rating scales for clinical research, neurochemistry, clinical pharmacology, genetics, clinical trials, and experimental therapeutics. An accompanying 2-hour videotape contains several hundred video clips with narration that illustrates the manifestations of various movement disorders and their differential diagnoses.

Key Features

  • Uses a reader-friendly format, with diagrams, photographs, and tables, to make reference quick and easy.
  • Includes a CD-ROM containing several hundred video clips with voice narration, keyed to the text, to help you diagnose movement disorders.
  • Gives you just the information you need for the clinical approach to diagnosis and management, with minimal emphasis on basic science.

Table of Contents

OVERVIEW SECTION

Chapter 1. Anatomy, physiology and biochemistry of basal ganglia (Jenner)

Chapter 2. Overview of movement disorders (Fahn)
(definitions, categories, phenomenology, assessments)

Chapter 3. Diagnostic evaluations of movement disorders (Jankovic)

SECTION ON HYPOKINETIC DISORDERS

Chapter 4. Concept, clinical features and DDx of parkinsonism (Jankovic)

Chapter 5. Cause(s) of Parkinson's disease (Jenner)

Chapter 6. Medical treatment of PD (Fahn)

Chapter 7. Surgical treatment of PD (Jankovic)

Chapter 8. Treatment of non-motor problems of PD (Fahn)

Chapter 9. Parkinsonism-plus syndromes (Jankovic)

Chapter 10. Gait disorders (Hallett)

Chapter 11. Stiff-person syndrome, spasticity and other syndromes of continuous motoneuron activity (Hallett)

SECTION ON HYPERKINETIC DISORDERS

Chapter 12. Dystonia (Fahn)

Chapter 13. Treatment of dystonia (Jankovic)

Chapter 14. Huntington's disease (Jankovic)

Chapter 15. Chorea, Ballism and Athetosis (Jankovic)

Chapter 16. Tics (Jankovic)

Chapter 17. Stereotypies (Jankovic)

Chapter 18. Tremor and Myorhythmia (Jankovic)

Chapter 19. Drug-induced Mov. Disord. incl Tardive Dyskinesia Syndromes (Fahn)

Chapter 20. Myoclonus and startle syndromes (Hallett)

Chapter 21. Hereditary ataxias (Hallett)

Chapter 22. Paroxysmal dyskinesias (Fahn)

Chapter 23. Peripheral and Miscellaneous Movement Disorders (includes restless legs and abdominal dyskinesias) (Hallett)

Chapter 24. Wilson's disease (Jankovic)

Chapter 25. Psychogenic movement disorders (Fahn)

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443079412

About the Author

Stanley Fahn

Affiliations and Expertise

H. Houston Merritt Professor of Neurology and Director Emeritus, Center for Parkinson's Disease and Other Movement Disorders, Department of Neurology, Columbia University Medical Center, The Neurological Institute, New York, NY

Joseph Jankovic

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Neurology, Distinguished Chair in Movement Disorders, Director, Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic, Department of Neurology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

