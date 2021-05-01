Principles and Practice of Modern Chromatographic Methods
2nd Edition
Description
Principles and Practice of Modern Chromatographic Methods, Second Edition takes a comprehensive, unified approach in its presentation of chromatographic techniques. Like the first edition, the book provides a scientifically rigid, but easy-to-follow presentation of chromatography concepts that begins with the purpose and intent of chromatographic theory - the “what and why” that are left out of other books attempting to cover these principles. This fully revised second edition brings the content up-to-date, covering recent developments in several new sections and an additional chapter on composite methods. New topics include sample profiling, sample preparation, sustainable green chemistry, 2D chromatography, miniaturization/nano-LC, HILIC, and more.
Key Features
- Contains thorough chapters that begin with an updated schematic overview and a visual representation of the content
- Avoids the obfuscation of different terminologies and classification systems that are prevalent in the area, such as the relationship between liquid chromatography and column chromatography
- Provides integrated and comprehensive topic coverage based on chromatographic bibliometrics and survey reports on the relative usage of chromatographic techniques
Readership
Practitioners and researchers studying chromatography or using it to solve problems in clinical chemistry, geology, cosmetics, food science, petroleum, etc. Students (postgraduate, graduate and undergraduate) and professors taking or teaching a course in chromatography
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and Overview
2. Theoretical Considerations
3. Gas Chromatography
4. Planar Chromatography
5. High Performance Liquid Chromatography-Instrumentation and Techniques
6. High Performance Liquid Chromatography-Separations
7. Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
8. Composite Systems
9. Sample Handling
10. Analyses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128220962
About the Authors
Kevin Robards
Kevin Robards majored in analytical chemistry and biochemistry. He worked in industry with edible oils and completed an Honours thesis on synthetic antioxidants. After some years investigating complexation chemistry and chromatography and a brief period examining the agricultural applications of rare earths, he returned to his passion, antioxidants, only now looking at naturally occurring members such as biophenols. The last years of his employment were divided between biophenolic research and studying academic and corporate governance. After five decades of research and teaching at all levels (undergraduate through post-doctoral) in analytical chemistry with a specific emphasis on chromatography, Professor Robards has now retired and was granted Emeritus status in recognition of his contribution to the academy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga, Australia
Danielle Ryan
Danielle Ryan completed her PhD which focused on phenolics in olives at Charles Sturt University. She then completed post-doctoral research at the University of Milan and RMIT University and commenced lecturing at CSU in 2005. Danielle teaches Chemistry 1A, Chemistry 1B and Analytical Chemistry. She is a member of the Chemistry Team Teaching Team, which won a Carrick citation for Outstanding Contributions to Student Learning in 2006 and Vice Chancellor's Award for Teaching Excellence in 2011. Danielle's research is focused on the application of analytical chemistry and separation science to complex natural metabolomes for the understanding of natural product quality and potential health benefits of bioactive compounds. As part of this research, she collaborates with other universities (national and international) and supervises postgraduate (PhD) students. Danielle is Treasurer of the Riverina-Murray section of the RACI and works closely with the Eastern Riverina Science Teachers Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Chemistry, Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga, Australia
Ratings and Reviews
