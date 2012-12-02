Principles and Practice of Modern Chromatographic Methods

@qu:"This is a carefully written, broadly-based, text for either the non-specialists chromatographer or those scientists who use chromatography extensively in their work but dont consider themselves experts on the topic. It is significantly more than a simple introduction to the topic but by no means an advanced treatise...Overall, this is a welcomed contribution to the chromatography literature and can be recommended to its target audience. This reviewer would rate it among the besttexts of its type currently available and the authors have been broadly successful in meeting their stated goals." @source:--Colin F. Poole, in JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY @qu:"The introductory chapter is one of the best that I have seen; it is comprehensive and educational...and concludes with an excellent and extensive bibliography....I found this to be an excellent book: by steering away from the more specialised areas the authors have written an easily readable and understandable basic reference for chromatography. I highly recommend it to anyone considering analytical chemistry as a career–if only to whet their appetite!" @source:--CHEMISTRY IN BRITAIN