Principles and Practice of Modern Chromatographic Methods
1st Edition
Description
Though many separation processes are available for use in todays analytical laboratory, chromatographic methods are the most widely used. The applications of chromatography have grown explosively in the last four decades, owing to the development of new techniques and to the expanding need of scientists for better methods of separating complex mixtures. With its comprehensive, unified approach, this book will greatly assist the novice in need of a reference to chromatographic techniques, as well as the specialist suddenly faced with the need to switch from one technique to another.
Readership
Undergraduate and professional chemists; and analytical scientists in clinical chemistry, geology, and food science.
Table of Contents
(Chapter Headings): Introduction and Overview. Theory of Chromatography. Gas Chromatography. Planar Chromatography. High Performance Liquid Chromatography-Instrumentation and Techniques. High Performance Liquid Chromatography-Separations. Supercritical Fluid Chromatography. Sample Handling in Chromatography. Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 495
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571782
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125895705
About the Author
Kevin Robards
Affiliations and Expertise
Charles Sturt University
P. Jackson
Affiliations and Expertise
Waters Chromotography, Lane Cove, Australia
Richard A. Haddad received the B.E.E, M.E.E, and Ph.D. degrees in 1956, 1958, and 1962 respectively from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn.He had been on the Electrical Engineering Faculty of Polytechnic University from 1961 to 1995. During his tenure there, he had served in variouscapacities. From 1981 to 1987, he was Associate Dean and then Director of the Westchester Graduate Center. During leaves of absence, he hasserved as a Member of the Technical Staff at Bell Telephone Laboratories, Whippany, N.J. and as first Director of the Engineering Division at theInstitut National d'Electricite et d'Electronique, Boumerdes, Algeria. He has also lectured and consulted in signal processing at universities in Italy,People's Republic of China. Presently he is Professor and Chair, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, New Jersey Institute of Technology. New Jersey.He is a senior memeber of IEEE and also an elected member of Eta Kappa Nu, Tau Beta Pi, and Sigma Xi, and the New York Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Polytechnic University, Brooklyn, New York, U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:"This is a carefully written, broadly-based, text for either the non-specialists chromatographer or those scientists who use chromatography extensively in their work but dont consider themselves experts on the topic. It is significantly more than a simple introduction to the topic but by no means an advanced treatise...Overall, this is a welcomed contribution to the chromatography literature and can be recommended to its target audience. This reviewer would rate it among the besttexts of its type currently available and the authors have been broadly successful in meeting their stated goals." @source:--Colin F. Poole, in JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY @qu:"The introductory chapter is one of the best that I have seen; it is comprehensive and educational...and concludes with an excellent and extensive bibliography....I found this to be an excellent book: by steering away from the more specialised areas the authors have written an easily readable and understandable basic reference for chromatography. I highly recommend it to anyone considering analytical chemistry as a career–if only to whet their appetite!" @source:--CHEMISTRY IN BRITAIN