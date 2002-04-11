Principles and Practice of Manual Therapeutics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443065590, 9780702035890

Principles and Practice of Manual Therapeutics

1st Edition

Authors: Patrick Coughlin
eBook ISBN: 9780702035890
Paperback ISBN: 9780443065590
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th April 2002
Page Count: 256
Description

Part of the Medical Guides to Complementary and Alternative Medicine Series, this comprehensive resource offers brief, yet thorough coverage of alternative and complementary hands-on therapies, including Chiropractic, Healing Touch/Therapeutic Touch, Reiki, and massage. Focusing on manipulative techniques and their therapeutic applications to common and un-common disorders, it addresses both Eastern and Western approaches to the discipline. Ideal for comparing and contrasting the various forms of manual therapeutics, it describes the basic philosophy and theories of the different methods, as well as the techniques themselves. It also provides an overview of the principal manual therapies practiced worldwide, the theories and rationale behind them, and practice algorithms.

Table of Contents

Part I. European - North American Manual Systems. Osteopathic Medicine. Chiropractic. Massage Therapy. Cultivating the Vertical: The Rolf Method of Structural Integration. The Trager Approach. Applied Kinesiology. Feldenkrais Method
Part II. Asian Manual Systems
Qi Gong and Tui Na. Shiatsu
Part III. Manipulation of Bioenergy
Reiki: The Usui System of Natural Healing. Healing Touch and Therapeutic Touch. Ayurvedic Bodywork. Modern Neuromuscular Techniques.
Appendix: Contacts (professional organizations/referral services)
Index.

Details

About the Author

Patrick Coughlin

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, USA

