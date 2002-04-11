Principles and Practice of Manual Therapeutics
1st Edition
Description
Part of the Medical Guides to Complementary and Alternative Medicine Series, this comprehensive resource offers brief, yet thorough coverage of alternative and complementary hands-on therapies, including Chiropractic, Healing Touch/Therapeutic Touch, Reiki, and massage. Focusing on manipulative techniques and their therapeutic applications to common and un-common disorders, it addresses both Eastern and Western approaches to the discipline. Ideal for comparing and contrasting the various forms of manual therapeutics, it describes the basic philosophy and theories of the different methods, as well as the techniques themselves. It also provides an overview of the principal manual therapies practiced worldwide, the theories and rationale behind them, and practice algorithms.
Table of Contents
Part I. European - North American Manual Systems. Osteopathic Medicine. Chiropractic. Massage Therapy. Cultivating the Vertical: The Rolf Method of Structural Integration. The Trager Approach. Applied Kinesiology. Feldenkrais Method
Part II. Asian Manual Systems
Qi Gong and Tui Na. Shiatsu
Part III. Manipulation of Bioenergy
Reiki: The Usui System of Natural Healing. Healing Touch and Therapeutic Touch. Ayurvedic Bodywork. Modern Neuromuscular Techniques.
Appendix: Contacts (professional organizations/referral services)
Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2002
- Published:
- 11th April 2002
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035890
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443065590
About the Author
Patrick Coughlin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, USA