Principles and Practice of Manual Therapeutics

Part of the Medical Guides to Complementary and Alternative Medicine Series, this comprehensive resource offers brief, yet thorough coverage of alternative and complementary hands-on therapies, including Chiropractic, Healing Touch/Therapeutic Touch, Reiki, and massage. Focusing on manipulative techniques and their therapeutic applications to common and un-common disorders, it addresses both Eastern and Western approaches to the discipline. Ideal for comparing and contrasting the various forms of manual therapeutics, it describes the basic philosophy and theories of the different methods, as well as the techniques themselves. It also provides an overview of the principal manual therapies practiced worldwide, the theories and rationale behind them, and practice algorithms.