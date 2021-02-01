Thoroughly updated to reflect the latest research, discoveries, and practices in this fast-changing field, Principles and Practice of Lymphedema Surgery, 2nd Edition, provides thorough, step-by-step guidance to incorporate or expand the treatment of lymphedema in your practice. Written and edited by world-renowned experts in the field of lymphedema and microsurgery, this highly visual reference helps deepen your understanding of each procedure and how to perform them. From preoperative assessment to postoperative care, you’ll find authoritative instruction that equips you to implement the most innovative and latest surgical and nonsurgical approaches and achieve optimal outcomes for your patients.