Principles and Practice of Lymphedema Surgery
2nd Edition
Description
Thoroughly updated to reflect the latest research, discoveries, and practices in this fast-changing field, Principles and Practice of Lymphedema Surgery, 2nd Edition, provides thorough, step-by-step guidance to incorporate or expand the treatment of lymphedema in your practice. Written and edited by world-renowned experts in the field of lymphedema and microsurgery, this highly visual reference helps deepen your understanding of each procedure and how to perform them. From preoperative assessment to postoperative care, you’ll find authoritative instruction that equips you to implement the most innovative and latest surgical and nonsurgical approaches and achieve optimal outcomes for your patients.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323694186
About the Authors
Ming-Huei Cheng
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Vice Superintendent, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan R.O.C.
David Chang
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery
Ketan Patel
