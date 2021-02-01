Principles and Practice of Lymphedema Surgery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323694186

Principles and Practice of Lymphedema Surgery

2nd Edition

Authors: Ming-Huei Cheng David Chang Ketan Patel
Paperback ISBN: 9780323694186
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 272
Thoroughly updated to reflect the latest research, discoveries, and practices in this fast-changing field, Principles and Practice of Lymphedema Surgery, 2nd Edition, provides thorough, step-by-step guidance to incorporate or expand the treatment of lymphedema in your practice. Written and edited by world-renowned experts in the field of lymphedema and microsurgery, this highly visual reference helps deepen your understanding of each procedure and how to perform them. From preoperative assessment to postoperative care, you’ll find authoritative instruction that equips you to implement the most innovative and latest surgical and nonsurgical approaches and achieve optimal outcomes for your patients. 

About the Authors

Ming-Huei Cheng

Professor & Vice Superintendent, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan R.O.C.

David Chang

Professor of Surgery

Ketan Patel

