Principles and Practice of Implant Dentistry
1st Edition
Description
A full-color dental textbook that offers a completely new approach to the study of implant dentistry. In this highly procedural text, each surgical technique is presented clearly and distinctly in a step-by-step fashion. This book is for undergraduate, graduate, post-graduate, and continuing education students, as well as for current practitioners who are students of implant dentistry in the broader sense, those who wish to deepen their knowledge and expand their scope of treatment. Whereas most implant dentistry literature tends to focus on complex cases, this book meets the need for instruction that focuses on the safe and predictable cases that comprise the majority of what the typical implant practitioner encounters in practice.
Table of Contents
Section One: Fundamentals of Implant Dentistry
1. How to Recognise a Mainstream Case
2. Implant Dentistry of Nomenclature, Classifications and Examples
3. Evaluation of Available Bone
4. Implant Materials, Design and Fabrication
5. Implant Insertion and Healing
6. Tissue Intervention at the Implant Interface
Section Two: Evidence Based validation of Safety and Efficacy
7. Scientific and Clinical Acceptability of an Implant Modality
8. Seminal Studies that led to Professional Acceptance of the Abutment-Providing Implant Modalities
Section Three: Clinical Practice of Mainstream Implant Dentistry
9. Implant Insertion Considerations
10. Root Form Implants: Treatment of Total Mandibular Edentulism Diagnosed for an Overdenture
11. Root Form Implants: Treatment of Posterior Partial Edentulism Diagnosed for a Fixed Prosthesis
12. Root Form Implants: Treatment of Anterior Single-Tooth Edentulism Diagnosed for a Fixed Prosthesis
13. Plate/Blade Form Implants: Treatment of Posterior Partial Edentulism Diagnosed for a Fixed Prosthesis with Natural Co-Abutments
14.Unilateral Subperiosteal Implant: Treatment of Severely Resorbed Partial Edentulism Diagnosed for a Fixed Prosthesis with Natural Co-Abutments
15. Bone Enhancement: Increasing the Volume of Available Bone
16. Choosing an Appropriate Implant Modality in Overlap Cases
17.Diagnosis and Treatment of Reversible and Irreversible Implant Complications
18.Examples of Intermediate and Specialty-Level Cases
Section Four: Non-Abutment-Providing Modalities
19. Endodontic Stabilizer Implants: Natural Tooth Root Extension for Improved Prognosis
20. Intramucosal Inserts: Increased Retentionand Stability of Maxillary Dentures
Section Five: Practice Management
21. Diagnosis, Formulation and presentation of Goal-oriented Treatment Plans
22. Referring and Referrals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2001
- Published:
- 3rd April 2001
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323007672
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323077897
About the Author
Charles Weiss
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry, Chairman, Global Committee, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, President, United States Institute of Implant Dentistry, Private Practice, New York, NY
Adam Weiss
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Standard English, Inc, New York, NY