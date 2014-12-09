Principles and Practice of Esthetic Dentistry

Brian Millar is an experienced teacher of undergraduates and postgraduates and well-known provider of postgraduate education internationally at conferences through lectures, seminars, webinars and hands-on courses.

As a Full Professor at King’s College London and NHS Consultant in Restorative Dentistry at the King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy's, King's and St Thomas' Hospitals he is the Programme Director for the internationally popular MClinDent (Fixed & Removable Prosthodontics) degree programme with 120 postgraduate dentists. He designed and set up the successful MSc programme in Aesthetic Dentistry and also the MSc Advanced General Dental Practice at the KCL Dental Institute.

As a Specialist in Prosthodontics and in Restorative Dentistry with 35 years experience in both hospital and private practice, Professor Millar is particularly focussed on treating tooth wear, aesthetic and occlusal/TMD problems utilising non-invasive treatment where possible; he has also used ceramic veneers and tooth bleaching since 1983. Professor Millar has published over 150 papers, and supervised over 200 PhD and Masters students. His research includes management of occlusal problems using MI techniques, bringing together aesthetics and function with a focus on tooth preservation.