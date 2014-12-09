Principles and Practice of Esthetic Dentistry
1st Edition
Essentials of Esthetic Dentistry
Description
Nairn Wilson CBE one of the worlds leading dental educationalists presents a unique volume designed to introduce practitioners to the world of esthetic dentistry with the goal of safely expanding his or her current scope of practice. Richly illustrated and in full colour throughout, this beautiful yet practical volume introduces the subject of esthetic dentistry to the reader with topics ranging from patient psychology and dental ethics to the maintenance of dental attractiveness. Principles and Practice of Esthetic Dentistry will be suitable for all dental practitioners whether qualified or in training.
"..simple, clinically relevant and with up-to-date text providing invaluable tips on many advanced restorative procedures." Reviewed by Zenab Mushtaq on behalf of BDJ Student, July 2015
Key Features
- Provides an important foundation on which to practice effective, minimal intervention esthetic dentistry
- Edited by a dental educationalist of international renown
- Clearly written chapters – some containing real-life clinical examples – carefully illustrated by high-quality photography and rich artwork program
- Shows how effective communication skills, patient empathy, and the ability to build a good rapport between the patient and the various members of the dental team are essential to good practice
- Explains how to carry out comprehensive examination and assessment of patients seeking esthetic dental care
- Explores the ethical considerations surrounding treatment intervention
- Explores the safe and effective use of modern dental materials and techniques
- Offers a highly visual, practical ‘cookbook’ approach in a unique series format
- Aims to strengthen, enhance and expand the scope of professional practice
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Dental esthetics – the big picture
Chapter 2 Ethics considerations in esthetic dentistry
Chapter 3 Patient examination and assessment
Chapter 4 Psychology of dental esthetics
Chapter 5 Treatment planning and the delivery of care in esthetic dentistry
Chapter 6 Periodontal aspects of esthetic dentistry – managing recession defects
Chapter 7 Clinical techniques: assessment and minimal intervention
Chapter 8 Clinical techniques: composites and indirect methods
Chapter 9 Teamwork with the dental technologist
Chapter 10 Maintaining dental attractiveness
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 9th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723438359
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061219
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723455585
About the Series Editor
Brian Millar
Brian Millar is an experienced teacher of undergraduates and postgraduates and well-known provider of postgraduate education internationally at conferences through lectures, seminars, webinars and hands-on courses.
As a Full Professor at King’s College London and NHS Consultant in Restorative Dentistry at the King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy's, King's and St Thomas' Hospitals he is the Programme Director for the internationally popular MClinDent (Fixed & Removable Prosthodontics) degree programme with 120 postgraduate dentists. He designed and set up the successful MSc programme in Aesthetic Dentistry and also the MSc Advanced General Dental Practice at the KCL Dental Institute.
As a Specialist in Prosthodontics and in Restorative Dentistry with 35 years experience in both hospital and private practice, Professor Millar is particularly focussed on treating tooth wear, aesthetic and occlusal/TMD problems utilising non-invasive treatment where possible; he has also used ceramic veneers and tooth bleaching since 1983. Professor Millar has published over 150 papers, and supervised over 200 PhD and Masters students. His research includes management of occlusal problems using MI techniques, bringing together aesthetics and function with a focus on tooth preservation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Restorative Dentistry; Professor of Blended Learning in Dentistry; King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy’s Hospital, London; Specialist Practitioner, London, UK
About the Editor
Nairn Wilson
Nairn Wilson is honorary Professor of Dentistry at King’s College London, where he was Professor of Restorative Dentistry and Dean and Head of the College’s internationally renowned Dental Institute between 2001 and 2012, and Deputy Vice Principal (Health) between 2009 and 2012. He is presently President-elect of the British Dental Association. Nairn Wilson’s many other positions in dentistry have included Editor of the Journal of Dentistry (1986-2000), President of the General Dental Council (1999-2003), Co-chair of the Forum of European Heads and Deans of Dental Schools (2007- 2012) and more recently Professional Strategic Executive, European Federation of Periodontology (2012 to date) and President of the Royal Odontochirurgical Society of Scotland (2103-2014). His interests and special expertise include healthcare regulation, international trends in dental education, and future developments in the clinical practice of dentistry. He continues to author and edit many different contributions to the dental literature. His various achievements include a Dentistry Lifetime Contribution Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dentistry, King’s College London Dental Institute, London, UK