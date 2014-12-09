Principles and Practice of Esthetic Dentistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723455585, 9780723438359

Principles and Practice of Esthetic Dentistry

1st Edition

Essentials of Esthetic Dentistry

Series Editors: Brian Millar
Editors: Nairn Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780723438359
eBook ISBN: 9780702061219
Hardcover ISBN: 9780723455585
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th December 2014
Page Count: 272
Description

Nairn Wilson CBE  one of the worlds leading dental educationalists  presents a unique volume designed to introduce practitioners to the world of esthetic dentistry with the goal of safely expanding his or her current scope of practice. Richly illustrated and in full colour throughout, this beautiful yet practical volume introduces the subject of esthetic dentistry to the reader with topics ranging from patient psychology and dental ethics to the maintenance of dental attractiveness. Principles and Practice of Esthetic Dentistry will be suitable for all dental practitioners  whether qualified or in training.

 "..simple, clinically relevant and with up-to-date text providing invaluable tips on many advanced restorative procedures." Reviewed by Zenab Mushtaq on behalf of BDJ Student, July 2015

Key Features

  • Provides an important foundation on which to practice effective, minimal intervention esthetic dentistry

  • Edited by a dental educationalist of international renown

  • Clearly written chapters – some containing real-life clinical examples – carefully illustrated by high-quality photography and rich artwork program

  • Shows how effective communication skills, patient empathy, and the ability to build a good rapport between the patient and the various members of the dental team are essential to good practice

  • Explains how to carry out comprehensive examination and assessment of patients seeking esthetic dental care

  • Explores the ethical considerations surrounding treatment intervention

  • Explores the safe and effective use of modern dental materials and techniques

  • Offers a highly visual, practical ‘cookbook’ approach in a unique series format

  • Aims to strengthen, enhance and expand the scope of professional practice

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Dental esthetics – the big picture

Chapter 2 Ethics considerations in esthetic dentistry

Chapter 3 Patient examination and assessment

Chapter 4 Psychology of dental esthetics

Chapter 5 Treatment planning and the delivery of care in esthetic dentistry

Chapter 6 Periodontal aspects of esthetic dentistry – managing recession defects

Chapter 7 Clinical techniques: assessment and minimal intervention

Chapter 8 Clinical techniques: composites and indirect methods

Chapter 9 Teamwork with the dental technologist

Chapter 10 Maintaining dental attractiveness

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780723438359
eBook ISBN:
9780702061219
Hardcover ISBN:
9780723455585

About the Series Editor

Brian Millar

Brian Millar is an experienced teacher of undergraduates and postgraduates and well-known provider of postgraduate education internationally at conferences through lectures, seminars, webinars and hands-on courses.

As a Full Professor at King’s College London and NHS Consultant in Restorative Dentistry at the King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy's, King's and St Thomas' Hospitals he is the Programme Director for the internationally popular MClinDent (Fixed & Removable Prosthodontics) degree programme with 120 postgraduate dentists. He designed and set up the successful MSc programme in Aesthetic Dentistry and also the MSc Advanced General Dental Practice at the KCL Dental Institute.

As a Specialist in Prosthodontics and in Restorative Dentistry with 35 years experience in both hospital and private practice, Professor Millar is particularly focussed on treating tooth wear, aesthetic and occlusal/TMD problems utilising non-invasive treatment where possible; he has also used ceramic veneers and tooth bleaching since 1983. Professor Millar has published over 150 papers, and supervised over 200 PhD and Masters students. His research includes management of occlusal problems using MI techniques, bringing together aesthetics and function with a focus on tooth preservation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Restorative Dentistry; Professor of Blended Learning in Dentistry; King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy’s Hospital, London; Specialist Practitioner, London, UK

About the Editor

Nairn Wilson

Nairn Wilson is honorary Professor of Dentistry at King’s College London, where he was Professor of Restorative Dentistry and Dean and Head of the College’s internationally renowned Dental Institute between 2001 and 2012, and Deputy Vice Principal (Health) between 2009 and 2012. He is presently President-elect of the British Dental Association. Nairn Wilson’s many other positions in dentistry have included Editor of the Journal of Dentistry (1986-2000), President of the General Dental Council (1999-2003), Co-chair of the Forum of European Heads and Deans of Dental Schools (2007- 2012) and more recently Professional Strategic Executive, European Federation of Periodontology (2012 to date) and President of the Royal Odontochirurgical Society of Scotland (2103-2014). His interests and special expertise include healthcare regulation, international trends in dental education, and future developments in the clinical practice of dentistry. He continues to author and edit many different contributions to the dental literature. His various achievements include a Dentistry Lifetime Contribution Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dentistry, King’s College London Dental Institute, London, UK

