Principles and Practice of Clinical Research
4th Edition
Description
Principles and Practice of Clinical Research, Fourth Edition has been thoroughly revised to provide a comprehensive look at both the fundamental principles and expanding practice of clinical research. New to this edition of this highly regarded reference, authors have focused on examples that broadly reflect clinical research on a global scale while including a discussion of international regulations, studies, and implications.
In addition to key topics such as bioethics, clinical outcome data, cultural diversity, protocol guidelines, and “omic” platforms, this edition contains new chapters devoted to electronic health records and information resources for clinical researchers, as well as the many opportunities associated with big data. Covering a vast number of topics and practical advice for both novice and advanced clinical investigators, this book is a highly relevant and essential resource for all those involved in conducting research.
Key Features
- Features input from experts in the field dedicated to translating scientific research from bench to bedside and back
- Provides expanded coverage of global clinical research
- Contains hands-on, practical suggestions, illustrations, and examples throughout
- Includes new chapters on the international regulation of drugs and biologics, the emergence of the important role of comparative effectiveness research and how to identify clinical risks and manage patient safety in a clinical research setting
Readership
Individuals engaged in clinical research, including both students and scientific researchers as well as physicians and members of allied health professions
Table of Contents
1. A Historical Perspective on Clinical Research
Part I - Ethical, Regulatory and Legal Issues
2. Ethical Principles in Clinical Research
3. Integrity in Research: Principles for the Conduct of Research
4. Institutional Review Boards
5. The Regulation of Drugs and Biological Products by the Food and Drug Administration
6. International Regulation of Drugs and Biological Products
7. Data Management in Clinical Trials
8. Data and Safety Monitoring
9. Unanticipated Risk in Clinical Research
10. Legal Issues
11. Inclusion of Women and Minorities as Subjects in Clinical Research
12. Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs
13. The Role and Importance of Clinical Trials Registries
14. The Clinical Researcher and the Media
15. Clinical Research: A Patient Perspective
Part II - Biostatistics and Epidemiology
16. Design of Observational Studies
17. Design of Interventional Studies and Trials
18. Issues in Randomization
19. Hypothesis Testing
20. Power and Sample Size Calculations
21. An Introduction to Survival Analysis
22. Intermediate Topics in Biostatistics
23. Measures of Function and Health-Related Quality of Life
24. Large Clinical Trials and Registries: Clinical Research Institutes
25. Meta-analysis of Clinical Trials
26. Using Large Datasets for Population-based Health Research
27. Development and Conduct of Studies
Part III - Technology Transfer, Protocol Development, and Sources of Funding Support for Research
28. Overview of Technology Development and Technology Transfer
29. Writing a Protocol
30. Evaluating a Protocol Budget
31. Clinical Research Data: Characteristics, Representation, Storage and Retrieval
32. Management of Patient Samples and Specimens
33. Getting the Funding You Need to Support Your Research: Navigating the National Institutes of Health Peer Review Process
34. Clinical Research from the Industry Perspective
35. Philanthropy's Role in Advancing Biomedical Research
Part IV - Clinical Research Infrastructure
36. Managing Clinical Risk and Measuring Participants’ Perceptions of the Clinical Research Process
37. Clinical Pharmacology and its Role in Pharmaceutical Development
38. Career Paths in Clinical Research
39. Clinical Research Nursing: A New Domain of Practice
40. Issues and Challenges for Clinical Research in International Settings
41. The Role of Comparative Effectiveness Research
42. The Importance and Use of Electronic Health Records in Clinical Research
43. Informational Resources for the Clinical Researcher
Details
- No. of pages:
- 824
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 16th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128499054
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128499047
About the Editor
John Gallin
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientific Officer, Clinical Center, Associate Director for Clinical Research, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD
Frederick Ognibene
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, MCCM, FACP, Deputy Director, Educational Affairs and Strategic Partnerships, NIH Clinical Center and Director, Office of Clinical Research Training and Medical Education, NIH Clinical Center, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
Laura Lee Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Division of Biometrics III, FDA/CDER Office of Biostatistics, Silver Spring, MD, USA