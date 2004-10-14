Principles and Methods of Immunotoxicology
1st Edition
Description
This is a review of clinical adverse effects on the human immune system that may occur following drug treatments and chemcical exposures. Current and prospective models and assays that can be used to predict these adverse effects in animal toxicity studies or in human beings are described.
About the Author
Jacques Descotes
Professor Descotes has written numerous books including the 2004 Elsevier publication Principles and Methods of Immunotoxicology (LOE $44,356; 9780444510938) and published over 450 journal articles as well as working on many journal editorial boards including: • Biomedical and Environmental Sciences (Academic Press), Editorial Board • Environmental Toxicology (John Wiley & sons), Editorial Board • Journal of Applied Toxicology (John Wiley & sons), Editorial Board • Toxicology (Elsevier), Editorial Board • International Immunopharmacology (Elsevier), Editorial Board • Open Journal of Immunology (Bentham), Editorial Board • Open Journal of Toxicology (Bentham), Editor in chief • Journal of Biomedicine and Biotechnology (Hindawi), Editorial Board • Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety (Sage Journals), Editorial Board
Pharmacovigilance Unit, Lyon Poison Center, Lyon, France