Principles and Applications of Tribology
1st Edition
Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies: International Series in Materials Science and Technology
Principles and Applications of Tribology provides a mechanical engineering perspective of the fundamental understanding and applications of tribology. This book is organized into two parts encompassing 16 chapters that cover the principles of friction and different types of lubrication. Chapter 1 deals with the immense scope of tribology and the range of applications in the existing technology, and Chapter 2 is devoted entirely to the evaluation and measurement of surface texture. Chapters 3 to 5 present the fundamental concepts underlying the friction of metals, elastomers, and other materials. The principles of hydrodynamic lubrication are briefly discussed in Chapter 6, and the mechanisms of boundary and elastohydrodynamic lubrication are examined in Chapters 7 and 8. Chapter 9 is a generalized treatise on wear and abrasion phenomena in metals and elastomers, whereas Chapter 10 deals with the internal friction in solids, liquids, and gases. Chapter 11 is an abbreviated yet thorough treatment of experimental methods used in tribological studies. The remaining five chapters in this book are devoted to specific applications, including manufacturing processes, automotive applications, transportation, locomotion, bearing design, and miscellaneous. This book is an ideal source for mechanical engineering students.
Part I Principles
Preface
1 Introduction
1.1 Definition and Scope of Tribology
1.2 Macroscopic and Microscopic Viewpoints
1.3 Internal and External Friction
1.4 Dry and Lubricated Surfaces
1.5 The Range of Applications
1.6 The Challenge of Tribology
2 Surface Topography
2.1 Texture Measurement
2.2 Profilometry
2.3 Cartography
2.4 Photogrammetry
2.5 Texture Depth
2.6 Outflow Meter
2.7 Surface Prints
2.8 Statistical Features
2.9 Mathematical Representation
2.10 Parameter Selection
2.11 Model and Ideal Surfaces
2.12 Requirements for Randomness
2.13 Actual Contact between Surfaces
3 Friction of Metals
3.1 Classic Laws of Friction
3.2 General Friction Theories
3.3 Elastic Contact in Metals
3.4 Elastoplastic Contact
3.5 Basic Mechanism of Friction
3.6 Welding-Shearing-Ploughing Theory
3.7 Junction Growth
3.8 Work Hardening
3.9 The Ploughing Component of Friction
3.10 The Adhesion Component of Friction
3.11 Surface Contaminants
3.12 Metal Transfer
3.13 Heat Generation in Sliding Friction
3.14 Effects of Sliding Speed
3.15 Hardening of Metals
3.16 Vacuum Conditions
4 Friction of Elastomers
4.1 Fundamental Friction Mechanism
4.2 The Adhesion Term
4.3 The Hysteresis Term
4.4 Viscoelasticity
4.5 Theories of Adhesion
4.6 Adhesion as a Contact Problem
4.7 Theory of Hysteresis Friction
4.8 Generalized Coefficient of Hysteresis Friction
4.9 Mean Pressure Effects
4.10 Macro- and Micro-hysteresis
4.11 Separation of Adhesion and Hysteresis Terms
4.12 The Williams-Landel-Ferry Transform
5 Friction of Various Materials
5.1 Friction of Lamellar Solids
5.2 Friction of Teflon (PTFE)
5.3 Friction and Wear of Diamond
5.4 The Adhesion of Ice
5.5 Friction of Brittle Solids
5.6 The Friction of Wood
5.7 Friction of Yarns and Fibers
6 Hydrodynamic Lubrication
6.1 Brief History
6.2 The Generalized Reynolds Equation
6.3 Velocity Distribution
6.4 Mechanism of Load Support
6.5 Squeeze Films
6.6 Hydrostatic Lubrication
6.7 Cavitation
6.8 Miscellaneous
7 Boundary Lubrication
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Boundary Lubrication of Metals
7.3 Boundary Lubrication of Elastomers
7.4 Molecular Structure of Boundary Lubricants
7.5 General Properties of Metallic Films
7.6 Adsorption of Lubricants
7.7 Wettability and Contact Angle
7.8 Solid Lubricants
7.9 Stick-Slip Phenomena
8 Elastohydrodynamic Lubrication
8.1 Introduction
8.2 General Iterative Procedure
8.3 Fundamental Parameters
8.4 Normal Approach
8.5 Relative Sliding
8.6 The Pressure Spike
8.7 The Elastohydrodynamic Number
8.8 Macro-elastohydrodynamics
8.9 Elastohydrodynamics and Hysteresis
8.10 Conclusion
9 Wear and Abrasion
9.1 Wear Mechanisms in Metals
9.2 Wear of Clean Metals
9.3 Loose Wear Fragments
9.4 Mechanisms of Wear in Elastomers
9.5 Wear Measurement
9.6 Intrinsic and Pattern Abrasion
9.7 Abrasive Wear
9.8 Fatigue Wear
9.9 Wear by Roll Formation
9.10 Effects of Speed and Temperature
9.11 Summary
10 Internal Friction
10.1 Molecular Structure of Matter
10.2 Internal Friction in Solids
10.3 Methods for Determining Internal Friction
10.4 The Fitzgerald Internal Friction Apparatus
10.5 Chief Theories of Internal Friction
10.6 Internal Friction in Liquids: Viscosity
10.7 The Measurement of Viscosity
10.8 Turbulent Flow
10.9 Internal Friction in Gases
11 Experimental Methods
11.1 Rotating Disc Assemblies
11.2 External and Internal Drum Equipment
11.3 Flat-Belt Apparatus
11.4 Wear and Abrasion Machine
11.5 Squeeze-Film Apparatus
11.6 Impact or Dynamic Testers
11.7 Cross-Cylinder Apparatus
11.8 Four-Ball Rolling Machine
11.9 Interferometric Equipment
11.10 Electron Diffraction and Microscopy
11.11 Miscellaneous
Part II Applications
12 Manufacturing Processes
12.1 Metal Machining
12.2 Friction in Metal Cutting
12.3 Heat Generation
12.4 Tool Wear
12.5 The Action of Lubricants
12.6 Classification of Machining Processes
12.7 Friction Welding
12.8 Extrusion Processes
12.9 Miscellaneous
13 Automotive Applications
13.1 Pneumatic Tire Performance
13.2 Braking Mechanisms
13.3 Engine Friction
13.4 Miscellaneous
14 Transportation and Locomotion
14.1 Surface Texture in Roads and Runways
14.2 Rail-Wheel Adhesion
14.3 Land Locomotion
14.4 Miscellaneous Transportation Topics
15 Bearing Design
15.1 Slider Bearings
15.2 Journal Bearings
15.3 Foil Bearings
15.4 Rolling Contact Bearings
15.5 Miscellaneous
16 Miscellaneous Applications
16.1 Flexible Seals
16.2 Layered Damping in Beams
16.3 Friction Damping
16.4 Lubrication of Human and Animal Joints
16.5 Miscellaneous
Appendix Tables
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157283
Desmond F. Moore
D. W. Hopkins
University College of Swansea, UK