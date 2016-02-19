Principles and Applications of Tribology provides a mechanical engineering perspective of the fundamental understanding and applications of tribology. This book is organized into two parts encompassing 16 chapters that cover the principles of friction and different types of lubrication. Chapter 1 deals with the immense scope of tribology and the range of applications in the existing technology, and Chapter 2 is devoted entirely to the evaluation and measurement of surface texture. Chapters 3 to 5 present the fundamental concepts underlying the friction of metals, elastomers, and other materials. The principles of hydrodynamic lubrication are briefly discussed in Chapter 6, and the mechanisms of boundary and elastohydrodynamic lubrication are examined in Chapters 7 and 8. Chapter 9 is a generalized treatise on wear and abrasion phenomena in metals and elastomers, whereas Chapter 10 deals with the internal friction in solids, liquids, and gases. Chapter 11 is an abbreviated yet thorough treatment of experimental methods used in tribological studies. The remaining five chapters in this book are devoted to specific applications, including manufacturing processes, automotive applications, transportation, locomotion, bearing design, and miscellaneous. This book is an ideal source for mechanical engineering students.

Table of Contents



Part I Principles

Preface

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition and Scope of Tribology

1.2 Macroscopic and Microscopic Viewpoints

1.3 Internal and External Friction

1.4 Dry and Lubricated Surfaces

1.5 The Range of Applications

1.6 The Challenge of Tribology

2 Surface Topography

2.1 Texture Measurement

2.2 Profilometry

2.3 Cartography

2.4 Photogrammetry

2.5 Texture Depth

2.6 Outflow Meter

2.7 Surface Prints

2.8 Statistical Features

2.9 Mathematical Representation

2.10 Parameter Selection

2.11 Model and Ideal Surfaces

2.12 Requirements for Randomness

2.13 Actual Contact between Surfaces

3 Friction of Metals

3.1 Classic Laws of Friction

3.2 General Friction Theories

3.3 Elastic Contact in Metals

3.4 Elastoplastic Contact

3.5 Basic Mechanism of Friction

3.6 Welding-Shearing-Ploughing Theory

3.7 Junction Growth

3.8 Work Hardening

3.9 The Ploughing Component of Friction

3.10 The Adhesion Component of Friction

3.11 Surface Contaminants

3.12 Metal Transfer

3.13 Heat Generation in Sliding Friction

3.14 Effects of Sliding Speed

3.15 Hardening of Metals

3.16 Vacuum Conditions

4 Friction of Elastomers

4.1 Fundamental Friction Mechanism

4.2 The Adhesion Term

4.3 The Hysteresis Term

4.4 Viscoelasticity

4.5 Theories of Adhesion

4.6 Adhesion as a Contact Problem

4.7 Theory of Hysteresis Friction

4.8 Generalized Coefficient of Hysteresis Friction

4.9 Mean Pressure Effects

4.10 Macro- and Micro-hysteresis

4.11 Separation of Adhesion and Hysteresis Terms

4.12 The Williams-Landel-Ferry Transform

5 Friction of Various Materials

5.1 Friction of Lamellar Solids

5.2 Friction of Teflon (PTFE)

5.3 Friction and Wear of Diamond

5.4 The Adhesion of Ice

5.5 Friction of Brittle Solids

5.6 The Friction of Wood

5.7 Friction of Yarns and Fibers

6 Hydrodynamic Lubrication

6.1 Brief History

6.2 The Generalized Reynolds Equation

6.3 Velocity Distribution

6.4 Mechanism of Load Support

6.5 Squeeze Films

6.6 Hydrostatic Lubrication

6.7 Cavitation

6.8 Miscellaneous

7 Boundary Lubrication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Boundary Lubrication of Metals

7.3 Boundary Lubrication of Elastomers

7.4 Molecular Structure of Boundary Lubricants

7.5 General Properties of Metallic Films

7.6 Adsorption of Lubricants

7.7 Wettability and Contact Angle

7.8 Solid Lubricants

7.9 Stick-Slip Phenomena

8 Elastohydrodynamic Lubrication

8.1 Introduction

8.2 General Iterative Procedure

8.3 Fundamental Parameters

8.4 Normal Approach

8.5 Relative Sliding

8.6 The Pressure Spike

8.7 The Elastohydrodynamic Number

8.8 Macro-elastohydrodynamics

8.9 Elastohydrodynamics and Hysteresis

8.10 Conclusion

9 Wear and Abrasion

9.1 Wear Mechanisms in Metals

9.2 Wear of Clean Metals

9.3 Loose Wear Fragments

9.4 Mechanisms of Wear in Elastomers

9.5 Wear Measurement

9.6 Intrinsic and Pattern Abrasion

9.7 Abrasive Wear

9.8 Fatigue Wear

9.9 Wear by Roll Formation

9.10 Effects of Speed and Temperature

9.11 Summary

10 Internal Friction

10.1 Molecular Structure of Matter

10.2 Internal Friction in Solids

10.3 Methods for Determining Internal Friction

10.4 The Fitzgerald Internal Friction Apparatus

10.5 Chief Theories of Internal Friction

10.6 Internal Friction in Liquids: Viscosity

10.7 The Measurement of Viscosity

10.8 Turbulent Flow

10.9 Internal Friction in Gases

11 Experimental Methods

11.1 Rotating Disc Assemblies

11.2 External and Internal Drum Equipment

11.3 Flat-Belt Apparatus

11.4 Wear and Abrasion Machine

11.5 Squeeze-Film Apparatus

11.6 Impact or Dynamic Testers

11.7 Cross-Cylinder Apparatus

11.8 Four-Ball Rolling Machine

11.9 Interferometric Equipment

11.10 Electron Diffraction and Microscopy

11.11 Miscellaneous

Part II Applications

12 Manufacturing Processes

12.1 Metal Machining

12.2 Friction in Metal Cutting

12.3 Heat Generation

12.4 Tool Wear

12.5 The Action of Lubricants

12.6 Classification of Machining Processes

12.7 Friction Welding

12.8 Extrusion Processes

12.9 Miscellaneous

13 Automotive Applications

13.1 Pneumatic Tire Performance

13.2 Braking Mechanisms

13.3 Engine Friction

13.4 Miscellaneous

14 Transportation and Locomotion

14.1 Surface Texture in Roads and Runways

14.2 Rail-Wheel Adhesion

14.3 Land Locomotion

14.4 Miscellaneous Transportation Topics

15 Bearing Design

15.1 Slider Bearings

15.2 Journal Bearings

15.3 Foil Bearings

15.4 Rolling Contact Bearings

15.5 Miscellaneous

16 Miscellaneous Applications

16.1 Flexible Seals

16.2 Layered Damping in Beams

16.3 Friction Damping

16.4 Lubrication of Human and Animal Joints

16.5 Miscellaneous

Appendix Tables

References

Index

