Principles and Applications of Radiological Physics - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702043093, 9780702061660

Principles and Applications of Radiological Physics

6th Edition

With Pageburst Online Access

Authors: Donald Graham Paul Cloke Martin Vosper
eBook ISBN: 9780702061660
eBook ISBN: 9780702046148
Paperback ISBN: 9780702052156
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 31st May 2011
Page Count: 416
Description

Principles and Application of Radiological Physics 6E provides comprehensive and easy-to-follow coverage of the principles and application of physics for both diagnostic and therapeutic radiography students. Regardless of changes in technology and clinical grading, the most important role of the radiographer remains unchanged - ensuring the production of high quality images and optimal treatment. These should be performed with the minimum of radiation hazard to patients, staff and others. An understanding of physics and the basics of radiographic technology is essential to do this effectively. The book covers all the physics and mathematics required by undergraduate diagnostic and therapeutic radiography students, catering for those who do not have a mathematics qualification as well as for those who do.

NEW TO THIS EDITION:

A focus upon application of physics to reflect current teaching approaches

Completely revised structure, leading from science principles to applications

New chapters on CT, MRI, ultrasound, PET, RNI, mammography and digital imaging

Key Features

Strong links between theory and practice throughout Clear and concise text

Focus on application of physics, as well as principles

New, updated 2-colour design

New Sections - Equipment for X-ray production, The Radiographic Image and Diagnostic Imaging Technologies

Table of Contents

Part 1 Principles

Section 1 Introduction to Radiography

1. Principles of radiography

2. The inverse square law

3. The exponential law

Section 2 Basic physics

4. Laws of classical physics

5. Units of measurement

6. Experimental error and statistics

7 Heat

8 Electrostatics

9 Electricity

10 Magnetism

11 Electromagnetism

12 Electromagnetic induction

13 Alternating current flow

14 The motor principle

15 Capacitators

16 The AC transformer

17 Semiconductor materials

Section 3 Atomic physics

18 Laws of modern physics

19 Electromagnetic radiation

20 Elementary structure of the atom

21 Radioactivity

Section 4 X-rays and matter

22 The production of X-rays

23 Factors affecting beam quality and quantity

24 Interactions of X-rays with matter

25 Luminescence and photostimulation

26 The radiographic image

Section 5 Dosimetry

27 Principles of radiation dosimetry

Part 2 Application

Section 6 Equipment for X-ray production

28 Requirements for X-ray production

29 Rectification

30 Exposure and timing circuits

31 The diagnostic X-ray tube

32 Monitoring and protection of X-ray tubes

33 Orthovoltage generators and Linear Accelerators

34 Radiotherapy simulators

Section 7 The radiographic image

35 Production of the digital radiographic image

36 The fluoroscopic image

37 Consequences of digital image technology

Section 8 Diagnostic imaging technologies

38. Scintillation counters

39. Radionucleotide imaging

40 CT scanning

41 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

42 PET & SPET

43 Hybrid scanners

44 Ultrasound imaging

45 Mammography

Section 9 Radiation Protection

46 Practical radiation protection

Appendices and Tables

Appendix A Mathematics for radiography

Appendix B Modulation transfer function

Appendix C SI base units

Table A Powers of 10

Table B Physical Constants

Table C Important Conversion Factors

Table D Greek Symbols and their common usage

Table E Periodic Table of Elements

Table F Electron Configuration of Elements

 

About the Author

Donald Graham

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Director, Radiography, School of Health Sciences, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK

Paul Cloke

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Lecturer in Diagnostic Imaging, Centre for Radiographic and Medical Studies, Department of Materials and Medical Science, Cranfield University, Shrivenham Campus, Swindon, Wiltshire, UK

Martin Vosper

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Radiography, University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, UK

