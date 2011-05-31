Principles and Applications of Radiological Physics
6th Edition
With Pageburst Online Access
Description
Printed book plus Pageburst access - you will receive a printed book and access to the complete book content electronically. Pageburst enhances learning by not only bringing world class content to your fingertips but also letting you add to it, annotate it, and categorize it all in a way that suits you. Pageburst frees you to spend more time learning and less time searching.
Principles and Application of Radiological Physics 6E provides comprehensive and easy-to-follow coverage of the principles and application of physics for both diagnostic and therapeutic radiography students. Regardless of changes in technology and clinical grading, the most important role of the radiographer remains unchanged - ensuring the production of high quality images and optimal treatment. These should be performed with the minimum of radiation hazard to patients, staff and others. An understanding of physics and the basics of radiographic technology is essential to do this effectively. The book covers all the physics and mathematics required by undergraduate diagnostic and therapeutic radiography students, catering for those who do not have a mathematics qualification as well as for those who do.
NEW TO THIS EDITION:
A focus upon application of physics to reflect current teaching approaches
Completely revised structure, leading from science principles to applications
New chapters on CT, MRI, ultrasound, PET, RNI, mammography and digital imaging
Electronic learning resources for students, hosted on EVOLVE
Key Features
Strong links between theory and practice throughout Clear and concise text
Focus on application of physics, as well as principles
New, updated 2-colour design
New Sections - Equipment for X-ray production, The Radiographic Image and Diagnostic Imaging Technologies
Electronic learning resources for students support the text
Table of Contents
Part 1 Principles
Section 1 Introduction to Radiography
1. Principles of radiography
2. The inverse square law
3. The exponential law
Section 2 Basic physics
4. Laws of classical physics
5. Units of measurement
6. Experimental error and statistics
7 Heat
8 Electrostatics
9 Electricity
10 Magnetism
11 Electromagnetism
12 Electromagnetic induction
13 Alternating current flow
14 The motor principle
15 Capacitators
16 The AC transformer
17 Semiconductor materials
Section 3 Atomic physics
18 Laws of modern physics
19 Electromagnetic radiation
20 Elementary structure of the atom
21 Radioactivity
Section 4 X-rays and matter
22 The production of X-rays
23 Factors affecting beam quality and quantity
24 Interactions of X-rays with matter
25 Luminescence and photostimulation
26 The radiographic image
Section 5 Dosimetry
27 Principles of radiation dosimetry
Part 2 Application
Section 6 Equipment for X-ray production
28 Requirements for X-ray production
29 Rectification
30 Exposure and timing circuits
31 The diagnostic X-ray tube
32 Monitoring and protection of X-ray tubes
33 Orthovoltage generators and Linear Accelerators
34 Radiotherapy simulators
Section 7 The radiographic image
35 Production of the digital radiographic image
36 The fluoroscopic image
37 Consequences of digital image technology
Section 8 Diagnostic imaging technologies
38. Scintillation counters
39. Radionucleotide imaging
40 CT scanning
41 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
42 PET & SPET
43 Hybrid scanners
44 Ultrasound imaging
45 Mammography
Section 9 Radiation Protection
46 Practical radiation protection
Appendices and Tables
Appendix A Mathematics for radiography
Appendix B Modulation transfer function
Appendix C SI base units
Table A Powers of 10
Table B Physical Constants
Table C Important Conversion Factors
Table D Greek Symbols and their common usage
Table E Periodic Table of Elements
Table F Electron Configuration of Elements
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 31st May 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061660
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702046148
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702052156
About the Author
Donald Graham
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Director, Radiography, School of Health Sciences, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK
Paul Cloke
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Lecturer in Diagnostic Imaging, Centre for Radiographic and Medical Studies, Department of Materials and Medical Science, Cranfield University, Shrivenham Campus, Swindon, Wiltshire, UK
Martin Vosper
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Radiography, University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, UK