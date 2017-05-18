Principles and Applications of Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs)

Hendrik C Swart is a B1 NRF rated researcher (Internationally acclaimed researchers) and currently a senior professor in the Department of Physics at the University of the Free State, South Africa. He brought luminescence materials to South Africa in the beginning of 1996 after a highly productive sabbatical spend in the lab of Paul Holloway, Florida University, Gainesville. This laid the foundation for his subsequent research at the UFS and was one of the most exhilarating times of his academic career. Since then he has led research in the area of the degradation of phosphors for field emission displays, as well as developing materials for nano solid state lighting. He has been key in the development of processes to synthesize and deposit thin films of various types of semiconductor nano-particles, which will enhance the colour, luminescent intensity and lifetime of such displays. His research led to the establishment of a strong group working on luminescent materials and also to the establishment of several smaller groups all over South Africa. He has more than 620 publications in international peer reviewed journals, 112 peer reviewed conference proceedings. He is an editor/author or co-editor/author of 25 book chapters and books with more than 10790 cited author references, H-index of 46, i10 index of 329 on google scholar (37 and 264 since 2015) and more than 660 national and international conference contributions (authored and co-authored). He has an ISI H-and scopus index of 39 (rid=g-2696-2012) and 40, respectively. He is a reviewer for about 100 international and national professional journals in his field (or in related fields), and a member of the editorial board of the high impact factor journal ‘Critical Reviews in Solid State and Materials Sciences” (IF-6.455). He is on the editorial board of Applied Surface Science (IF- 5.155). He has received the South African National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) award in 2009 for research capacity development of students in the niche area of nanophysics. His commitment to the next generation of scientists is also reflected by the awards he received from the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences at the University of the Free State, South Africa for excellence (deans medal) (2012), research (2014), mentorship (2008), for academic entrepreneurship (2009), best researcher (2018). He received honorary membership of the Golden Key Association (2012). The Radio Rosestad, a local radio station, award for outstanding research and post graduate teaching in 2017. He was chair of national and international conferences. He has supervised more than 80 PhD and MSc students successfully in the past with another 20 in progress and has established a National Nano Surface Characterization Facility (NNSCF) containing state of the art surface characterization equipment. A research chair in Solid State Luminescent and Advanced Materials was awarded to him from the South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARChI) at the end of 2012 which was renewed for another 5 year at the end of 2017. The main focus of his research group is the improvement of luminescent materials for applications in flat panel displays, solar cells, solid state lighting, dosimetry and thermometry.