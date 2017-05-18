Principles and Applications of Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs)
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Principles of Luminescence
2. Luminescence in organic semiconductors
3. Evolution of luminescent materials for OLEDs
4. OLED fabrication and characterization
5. Artificial lighting and the role of OLEDs
6. Solid state lighting and displays
7. OLEDs as light sources: materials, synthesis and devices
8. Green, white and blue OLEDs and devices
9. OLEDs for displays
10. Future trends in OLEDs: materials and devices
Description
Principles and Applications of Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs)explores the ways in which the development of organic semiconductor materials is opening up new applications in electronic and optoelectronic luminescent devices.
The book begins by covering the principles of luminescence and the luminescent properties of organic semiconductors. It then covers the development of luminescent materials for OLEDs, discussing the advantages and disadvantages of organic versus inorganic luminescent materials. The fabrication and characterization of OLEDs is also covered in detail, including information on, and comparisons of, vacuum deposition and solution techniques.
Finally, applications of OLEDs are explored, including OLEDs in solid-state lighting, colored lighting, displays and potential future applications, such as ultra-thin and flexible technologies.
This book is an excellent resource both for experts and newcomers to the field of organic optoelectronics and OLEDs. It is ideal for scientists working on optical devices, lighting, display and imaging technologies, and for all those engaged in research in photonics, luminescence and optical materials.
Key Features
- Provides a one-stop guide to OLED technology for the benefit of newcomers to the field of organic optoelectronics
- Comprehensively covers the luminescent properties of organic semiconductors and their development into OLED materials
- Offers practical information on OLED fabrication and their applications in solid-state lighting and displays, making this essential reading for optoelectronics engineers and materials scientists
Readership
All those engaged in research into organic optoelectronics, photonics, luminescence and optical materials, and scientists working on OLED devices, lighting, display and imaging technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 18th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081012130
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012499
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
N. Kalyani
Dr. N. Thejo Kalyani is working as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Applied Physics, Laxminarayan Institute of Technology, Nagpur, India. She obtained her Master’s degree in Physics from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, India. She completed her doctoral research from R.T.M. Nagpur University, Nagpur, India in 2010 on the topic entitled “Development of Red Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)”. Her research interests include the synthesis, characterization of various organic complexes and fabrication of OLED devices and displays by vacuum deposition and solution techniques. She has published 42 peer-reviewed research papers in national and international journals of repute besides 16 other publications including book chapters and 28 papers in conference proceedings. She also co-authored an Elsevier book on “Principles and applications of organic light emitting diodes”. She is a reviewer for many national and international journals. She has authored 10 Textbooks for B.E/ B.Tech /B.Sc in highly reputed International and National Publishers. She is associated with various professional bodies such as Material Research Society of India, Luminescence Society of India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Physics, Laxminarayan Institute of Technology, Nagpur, India
Hendrik Swart
Hendrik C Swart is a B1 NRF rated researcher (Internationally acclaimed researchers) and currently a senior professor in the Department of Physics at the University of the Free State, South Africa. He brought luminescence materials to South Africa in the beginning of 1996 after a highly productive sabbatical spend in the lab of Paul Holloway, Florida University, Gainesville. This laid the foundation for his subsequent research at the UFS and was one of the most exhilarating times of his academic career. Since then he has led research in the area of the degradation of phosphors for field emission displays, as well as developing materials for nano solid state lighting. He has been key in the development of processes to synthesize and deposit thin films of various types of semiconductor nano-particles, which will enhance the colour, luminescent intensity and lifetime of such displays. His research led to the establishment of a strong group working on luminescent materials and also to the establishment of several smaller groups all over South Africa. He has more than 620 publications in international peer reviewed journals, 112 peer reviewed conference proceedings. He is an editor/author or co-editor/author of 25 book chapters and books with more than 10790 cited author references, H-index of 46, i10 index of 329 on google scholar (37 and 264 since 2015) and more than 660 national and international conference contributions (authored and co-authored). He has an ISI H-and scopus index of 39 (rid=g-2696-2012) and 40, respectively. He is a reviewer for about 100 international and national professional journals in his field (or in related fields), and a member of the editorial board of the high impact factor journal ‘Critical Reviews in Solid State and Materials Sciences” (IF-6.455). He is on the editorial board of Applied Surface Science (IF- 5.155). He has received the South African National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) award in 2009 for research capacity development of students in the niche area of nanophysics. His commitment to the next generation of scientists is also reflected by the awards he received from the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences at the University of the Free State, South Africa for excellence (deans medal) (2012), research (2014), mentorship (2008), for academic entrepreneurship (2009), best researcher (2018). He received honorary membership of the Golden Key Association (2012). The Radio Rosestad, a local radio station, award for outstanding research and post graduate teaching in 2017. He was chair of national and international conferences. He has supervised more than 80 PhD and MSc students successfully in the past with another 20 in progress and has established a National Nano Surface Characterization Facility (NNSCF) containing state of the art surface characterization equipment. A research chair in Solid State Luminescent and Advanced Materials was awarded to him from the South African Research Chairs Initiative (SARChI) at the end of 2012 which was renewed for another 5 year at the end of 2017. The main focus of his research group is the improvement of luminescent materials for applications in flat panel displays, solar cells, solid state lighting, dosimetry and thermometry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Professor, Department of Physics, University of Free State, P. O. Box 339, Bloemfontein, 9300 South Africa
Sanjay Dhoble
Prof. Sanjay J. Dhoble obtained his M.Sc. degree in Physics from Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur, India in 1988. He obtained his Ph.D. degree in 1992 in Solid State Physics from Nagpur University, Nagpur. Dr. Dhoble is presently working as a Professor in the Department of Physics, R.T.M. Nagpur University, Nagpur, India. During his research career, he has worked on the synthesis and characterization of solid-state lighting materials, as well as development of radiation dosimetry phosphors using thermoluminescence techniques and utilization of fly ash. Dr. Dhoble has filed 20 patents and published more than 583 research papers. He has published several books with various publishers. He was also a recipient of India’s Top Faculty Research Award-2018 by Careers 360, for the top ten researchers in India in Physics on the basis of research papers published in Scopus research database in session 2017-2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Physics, R.T.M. Nagpur University, Nagpur, India
