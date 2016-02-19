Principal Diseases of Marine and Shellfish
2nd Edition
Description
This Second Edition has been expanded to two volumes, the first of which focuses on marine fish. Volume 1 reviews the important diseases of wild, captive, or cultivated fish species, fish immunology, the effects of disease on populations, and public health aspects of fish diseases. Fishery scientists and managers, marine biologists, marine ecologists, and marine aquaculturists will find this volume indispensable.
Key Features
Principal Diseases of Marine Fish and Shellfish examines:
- Important diseases of marine fish and shellfish
- The effects of disease on wild and cultivated populations of fish and shellfish
- How fish and shellfish resist invasion by potential pathogen
- The influence of coastal/estuarine pollution on fish and shellfish disease
- The public health implications of fish and shellfish diseases
Readership
Fishery scientists, marine biologists, fishery managers, marine ecologists, and marine aquaculturists.
Table of Contents
Introduction: Terms of Reference. Diseases of Marine Fish Caused by Microbial Pathogens and Animal Parasites: Viruses. Bacteria. Fungi. Protozoans. Helminths. Parasitic Crustaceans. Noninfectious Diseases of Marine Fish: Neoplastic Diseases. Genetic and Environmentally Induced Abnormalities. Responses of Marine Fish to Pathogens: Mechanisms of Internal Defense. Diseases of Captive Marine Fish. Disease and Parasite Problems in Marine Aquaria. Disease and Parasite Problems in Marine Fish Culture. The Role of Disease in Marine Fish Populations: The Role of Disease in Marine Fish Populations: An Overview. Effects of Microbial Diseases on Marine Fish Populations. Effects of Animal Parasites on Marine Fish Populations. Mass Mortalities of Marine Fish. Marine Fish Diseases and Humans: Pollution-Associated Diseases of Marine Fish. Economic Effects of Marine Fish Diseases. Marine Fish Diseases of Public Health Significance. Diseases of Marine Fish: Concepts, Control, and Future Research: Concluding Remarks. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 521
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 10th April 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925875
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126458510
About the Author
Carl Sindermann
Affiliations and Expertise
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Oxford, Maryland, U.S.A.
Reviews
From a Review of the First Edition:
"It should be ready by everyone involved with marine fish and shellfish management as an introduction to the role of disease in wild and cultivated stocks." --SCIENCE