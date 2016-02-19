Principal Diseases of Marine and Shellfish - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780126458510, 9780080925875

Principal Diseases of Marine and Shellfish

2nd Edition

Authors: Carl Sindermann
eBook ISBN: 9780080925875
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126458510
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th April 1990
Page Count: 521
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
28500.00
24225.00
340.00
289.00
210.00
178.50
265.00
225.25
365.44
310.62
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This Second Edition has been expanded to two volumes, the first of which focuses on marine fish. Volume 1 reviews the important diseases of wild, captive, or cultivated fish species, fish immunology, the effects of disease on populations, and public health aspects of fish diseases. Fishery scientists and managers, marine biologists, marine ecologists, and marine aquaculturists will find this volume indispensable.

Key Features

Principal Diseases of Marine Fish and Shellfish examines:

  • Important diseases of marine fish and shellfish
  • The effects of disease on wild and cultivated populations of fish and shellfish
  • How fish and shellfish resist invasion by potential pathogen
  • The influence of coastal/estuarine pollution on fish and shellfish disease
  • The public health implications of fish and shellfish diseases

Readership

Fishery scientists, marine biologists, fishery managers, marine ecologists, and marine aquaculturists.

Table of Contents

Introduction: Terms of Reference. Diseases of Marine Fish Caused by Microbial Pathogens and Animal Parasites: Viruses. Bacteria. Fungi. Protozoans. Helminths. Parasitic Crustaceans. Noninfectious Diseases of Marine Fish: Neoplastic Diseases. Genetic and Environmentally Induced Abnormalities. Responses of Marine Fish to Pathogens: Mechanisms of Internal Defense. Diseases of Captive Marine Fish. Disease and Parasite Problems in Marine Aquaria. Disease and Parasite Problems in Marine Fish Culture. The Role of Disease in Marine Fish Populations: The Role of Disease in Marine Fish Populations: An Overview. Effects of Microbial Diseases on Marine Fish Populations. Effects of Animal Parasites on Marine Fish Populations. Mass Mortalities of Marine Fish. Marine Fish Diseases and Humans: Pollution-Associated Diseases of Marine Fish. Economic Effects of Marine Fish Diseases. Marine Fish Diseases of Public Health Significance. Diseases of Marine Fish: Concepts, Control, and Future Research: Concluding Remarks. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
521
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925875
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126458510

About the Author

Carl Sindermann

Affiliations and Expertise

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Oxford, Maryland, U.S.A.

Reviews

From a Review of the First Edition:
"It should be ready by everyone involved with marine fish and shellfish management as an introduction to the role of disease in wild and cultivated stocks." --SCIENCE

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.