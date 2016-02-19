Primrose McConnell's The Agricultural Notebook

Primorse McConnell's The Agricultural Notebook: 18th Edition is a collection of articles about important areas of discussion in agriculture, all of which written by experts from different related fields. The book is divided into four parts. Part 1 deals with concepts related to crop production such as soil – its classifications, mineral components, and physical properties; the benefits, problem diagnosis and system layout, and maintenance of drainage systems; the physiology, nutrition, and kinds of crops; and related problems such as weeds and diseases and their control. Part 2 is concerned with animals important in agriculture and deals with topics such as livestock feeds and the breeding, management, and meat production of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and poultry. Part 3 discusses farm equipment such as tractors, crop sprayers, and planting machines. Part 4 tackles the management of the farming business and its staff; it also tackles laws related to agriculture and the health and safety of its personnel. The monograph is recommended for entrepreneurs in the field of agriculture, as well as those concerned in its studies and improvement.

Table of Contents



Contents

Part 1 Crop Production

1 Soils

What is A Soil?

The Mineral Components of Soil

Clay Minerals

Soil Organic Matter and the Carbon Cycle

Chemically Active Surfaces and the Chemistry of Soil Colloids

Soil Organisms

The Major Nutrient Elements

Calcium and Liming

Trace Elements and Micronutrients

Soil Sampling, Soil Analysis and Soil Nutrient Indices

Physical Properties of the Soil

2 Field Drainage

The Need For Drainage

Drainage Benefits

Soil Water

Drainage Systems

Problem Diagnosis and System Layout

Drainage System Maintenance

Economics of Drainage

3 Crop Physiology

Fundamental Physiological Processes

Growth

Crop Development Cycle

Environmental Influences On Growth and Development

Competition

Modification of Crops By Growth Regulators and Breeding

4 Crop Nutrition

Summary of Soil-Supplied Elements

Organic Fertilizers and Manures

Inorganic Fertilizers

Forms of Fertilizer Available

Compound Fertilizers

Fertilizer Placement

Fertilizers and The Environment

Optimum Fertilizer Rates

Fertilizer Recommendations

Liming

5 Arable Crops

Crop Rotation

Choice of Crop and Sequence

Crop Duration and Importance

Methods of Crop Establishment

Brassica Crops

General

Brassicas Grown Primarily As Vegetables

Brassicas Grown Primarily For Fodder

Brassicas Grown For Seed Processors

Graminae - Cereals, Maize, Cereal and Herbage Seed Production

Cereals Grown Primarily For Grain

Wheat

Barley

Oats

Rye

Triticale

Maize

Sweet Corn

Seed Production

Cereals

Herbage Seed Production

Miscellaneous Non-Leguminous Combinable Cereal Break Crops

Borage

Evening Primrose

Linseed

Sunflowers

Leguminous Crops

Leguminous Seedcrops For Human and/Or Animal Consumption

Legumes Grown For Fodder Only

Root and Bulb Crops

Beetroot (Red Beet)

Carrots

Leeks

Dry Bulb Onions

Parsnips

Potatoes

Sugar Beet, Mangels and Fodder Beet

6 Grassland

Distribution and Purpose of Grassland in the UK

Grassland Improvement

Characteristics of Agricultural Grasses

Herbage Legumes

Basis For Seeds Mixtures

Fertilizers For Grassland

Patterns of Grassland Production

Expression of Grassland Output on the Farm

Output From Grazing Animals

Grazing Systems

Conservation of Grass

Grassland Farming and the Environment

Glossary of Grassland Terms

7 Trees On The Farm

Choice of Site and Species

Measurement of Timber

Length of Rotation

Timber Quality

Systems of Woodland Management

Methods of Establishment For Broadleaves

Preparation of Site

Planting

Fertiliszer Application

Plantation Aftercare

Thinning

Felling and Marketing

Shelterbelts and Windbreaks

Timber Preservation

Protecting Woodlands

Insect Pests and Fungi

Agencies For Assisting Woodland Owners

Grants For Woodland Owners and Farmers

8 Weed Control

Occurrence of Weed Problems

General Control Measures - Applicable to All Systems

Principles of Chemical (Herbicidal) Weed Control

Choice of Herbicide

Arable Crops and Seedling Leys

Weed Control in Cereals

Root Crops, Row Crops and Other Broadleaved Crops

Weeds From Shed Crop Seed Or Groundkeepers

Weed Control In Established Grassland

Weed Control In Forest and Woodlands

Treatment of Individual Large Trees

Weed Control (Unselective) in Non-Crop Situations

9 Diseases of Crops

Air-Borne Diseases

Fungicide Resistance

Soil-Borne Diseases

Seed-Borne and Inflorescence Diseases

Vector-Borne Diseases

Diseases of Wheat

Diseases of Barley

Diseases of Oat

Diseases of Rye/Triticale

Diseases of Forage Maize and Sweet Corn

Diseases of Potato

Diseases of Brassicas

Diseases of Sugar Beet, Fodder Beet, Mangold

Diseases of Peas and Beans (Field, Broad/Dwarf, Navy)

Diseases of Carrots

Diseases of Onions and Leeks

Diseases of Grasses and Herbage Legumes

10 Pests of Crops

Cereal Pests

Potato Pests

Sugar Beet Pests

Oilseed Rape Pests

Kale Pests

Pea and Bean Pests

Field Vegetable Pests

Schemes, Regulations and Acts Relating To The Use

Of Insecticides

11 Grain Preservation and Storage

Conditions For The Safe Storage of Living Grain

The Time Factor In Grain Storage

Grain Moisture Content and Its Measurement

Drying Grain

Fans For Grain Stores

Grain Cleaners

Management of Grain in Store

Handling Grain

Storage of Grain In Sealed Containers

Use of Chemical Preservatives to Store Grain

Part 2 Animal Production

12 Animal Physiology and Nutrition

Regulation of Body Function

Chemical Composition of the Animal and Its Food

Digestion

Metabolism

Voluntary Food Intake

Reproduction

Lactation

Growth

Environmental Physiology

13 Livestock Feeds and Feeding

Nutrient Evaluation of Feeds

Raw Materials For Diet and Ration Formulation

Nutrient Requirements

14 Cattle

Definitions of Common Cattle Terminology Calf Rearing

Management of Breeding Stock Replacements

Feeding Dairy and Beef Cattle

Beef Production

Beef Production Systems

Dairying

Cattle Breeding

15 Sheep and Goats

Sheep

Goats

Appendix 1 Body Condition Scores

Appendix 2 Calendar For Frequent-Lambing Flock

16 Pig Production

Introduction

The Structure of The UK Pig Industry

Pig Housing and Animal Welfare

Genetics and Pig Improvement

Sow and Gilt Reproduction

Weaner Piglets

Finishing Pigs

Conclusions

17 Poultry

Meat Production

Commercial Egg Production

Broiler Breeding Industry

Environment of Layers and Broilers

Turkeys and Waterfowl

Conclusion

18 Game Conservation

Introduction

Habitat Requirements

Breeding, Release and Holding Strategies

Predator Control

Keepering

Options For Shooting

Economic Benefits

Conclusion

19 Animal Health

Introduction

Disease and Immunity

The Health of Cattle

The Health of Pigs

The Health of Sheep

Part 3 Farm Equipment

20 Services

Drainage Installations

Energy

Fire

Heating

Lighting

Lubricating Oil and Grease

Water Supplies

21 Farm Machinery

The Agricultural Tractor

Cultivation Machines

Fertilizer Application Machines

Planting Machines

Crop Sprayers

Harvesting Forage Crops

Grain Harvesting

Root Harvesting

Irrigation

Feed Preparation Machinery

Milking Equipment

Manure Handling and Spreading

22 Farm Buildings

Design Criteria

Stages In Constructing A Building

Building Materials and Techniques

Environmental Control

Specific Purpose Buildings

Drawings and Site Measurement (Surveying)

Surveying

Mandatory and Advisory Design Requirements (Excluding Finance)

Advisory Organizations

Part 4 Farm Management

23 The Common Agricultural Policy of The European Economic Community

Background, Institutions and the Legislative Process

CAP Price Mechanisms

Monetary Arrangements In The CAP

Structural Policy

The Problems of The CAP

24 Farm Business Management

What Is Business Management?

Setting Primary Objectives

Planning to Achieve Primary Objectives

Information For Financial Management

25 Farm Staff Management

The Need

Farm Requirements

Workforce Planning

Obtaining the Right Labour

Reduction of Labour

Motivation Theory

Working Conditions

26 Agricultural Law

Introduction

The English Legal System

Legal Aspects of The Ownership, Possession and Occupation of Agricultural Land

Employer's Liabilities

Conclusion

27 Health and Safety in Agriculture

Introduction

The Health and Safety At Work, Etc. Act 1974

Some of The Statutory Requirements of The HSW Act

Regulations Applying To Agricultural Activities

Food and Environment Protection Act 1985

Conclusions

28 Computers in Agriculture

What is A Computer and in What Applications Can It Be Used?

How Are Computers Used in Agriculture?

What Are the Implications of Installing An Onfarm Computer System and What Are the Criteria For Its Selection?

What Developments Might Be Seen in the Future for Computer Applications in Agriculture?

29 Alternative Enterprises

Defining Alternatives

The Policy Climate

Types of Alternative Enterprise

Management of Alternative Enterprises

Summary

Glossary of Units

Index

