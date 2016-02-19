Primrose McConnell's The Agricultural Notebook
18th Edition
Primorse McConnell's The Agricultural Notebook: 18th Edition is a collection of articles about important areas of discussion in agriculture, all of which written by experts from different related fields. The book is divided into four parts. Part 1 deals with concepts related to crop production such as soil – its classifications, mineral components, and physical properties; the benefits, problem diagnosis and system layout, and maintenance of drainage systems; the physiology, nutrition, and kinds of crops; and related problems such as weeds and diseases and their control. Part 2 is concerned with animals important in agriculture and deals with topics such as livestock feeds and the breeding, management, and meat production of cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and poultry. Part 3 discusses farm equipment such as tractors, crop sprayers, and planting machines. Part 4 tackles the management of the farming business and its staff; it also tackles laws related to agriculture and the health and safety of its personnel. The monograph is recommended for entrepreneurs in the field of agriculture, as well as those concerned in its studies and improvement.
Part 1 Crop Production
1 Soils
What is A Soil?
The Mineral Components of Soil
Clay Minerals
Soil Organic Matter and the Carbon Cycle
Chemically Active Surfaces and the Chemistry of Soil Colloids
Soil Organisms
The Major Nutrient Elements
Calcium and Liming
Trace Elements and Micronutrients
Soil Sampling, Soil Analysis and Soil Nutrient Indices
Physical Properties of the Soil
2 Field Drainage
The Need For Drainage
Drainage Benefits
Soil Water
Drainage Systems
Problem Diagnosis and System Layout
Drainage System Maintenance
Economics of Drainage
3 Crop Physiology
Fundamental Physiological Processes
Growth
Crop Development Cycle
Environmental Influences On Growth and Development
Competition
Modification of Crops By Growth Regulators and Breeding
4 Crop Nutrition
Summary of Soil-Supplied Elements
Organic Fertilizers and Manures
Inorganic Fertilizers
Forms of Fertilizer Available
Compound Fertilizers
Fertilizer Placement
Fertilizers and The Environment
Optimum Fertilizer Rates
Fertilizer Recommendations
Liming
5 Arable Crops
Crop Rotation
Choice of Crop and Sequence
Crop Duration and Importance
Methods of Crop Establishment
Brassica Crops
General
Brassicas Grown Primarily As Vegetables
Brassicas Grown Primarily For Fodder
Brassicas Grown For Seed Processors
Graminae - Cereals, Maize, Cereal and Herbage Seed Production
Cereals Grown Primarily For Grain
Wheat
Barley
Oats
Rye
Triticale
Maize
Sweet Corn
Seed Production
Cereals
Herbage Seed Production
Miscellaneous Non-Leguminous Combinable Cereal Break Crops
Borage
Evening Primrose
Linseed
Sunflowers
Leguminous Crops
Leguminous Seedcrops For Human and/Or Animal Consumption
Legumes Grown For Fodder Only
Root and Bulb Crops
Beetroot (Red Beet)
Carrots
Leeks
Dry Bulb Onions
Parsnips
Potatoes
Sugar Beet, Mangels and Fodder Beet
6 Grassland
Distribution and Purpose of Grassland in the UK
Grassland Improvement
Characteristics of Agricultural Grasses
Herbage Legumes
Basis For Seeds Mixtures
Fertilizers For Grassland
Patterns of Grassland Production
Expression of Grassland Output on the Farm
Output From Grazing Animals
Grazing Systems
Conservation of Grass
Grassland Farming and the Environment
Glossary of Grassland Terms
7 Trees On The Farm
Choice of Site and Species
Measurement of Timber
Length of Rotation
Timber Quality
Systems of Woodland Management
Methods of Establishment For Broadleaves
Preparation of Site
Planting
Fertiliszer Application
Plantation Aftercare
Thinning
Felling and Marketing
Shelterbelts and Windbreaks
Timber Preservation
Protecting Woodlands
Insect Pests and Fungi
Agencies For Assisting Woodland Owners
Grants For Woodland Owners and Farmers
8 Weed Control
Occurrence of Weed Problems
General Control Measures - Applicable to All Systems
Principles of Chemical (Herbicidal) Weed Control
Choice of Herbicide
Arable Crops and Seedling Leys
Weed Control in Cereals
Root Crops, Row Crops and Other Broadleaved Crops
Weeds From Shed Crop Seed Or Groundkeepers
Weed Control In Established Grassland
Weed Control In Forest and Woodlands
Treatment of Individual Large Trees
Weed Control (Unselective) in Non-Crop Situations
9 Diseases of Crops
Air-Borne Diseases
Fungicide Resistance
Soil-Borne Diseases
Seed-Borne and Inflorescence Diseases
Vector-Borne Diseases
Diseases of Wheat
Diseases of Barley
Diseases of Oat
Diseases of Rye/Triticale
Diseases of Forage Maize and Sweet Corn
Diseases of Potato
Diseases of Brassicas
Diseases of Sugar Beet, Fodder Beet, Mangold
Diseases of Peas and Beans (Field, Broad/Dwarf, Navy)
Diseases of Carrots
Diseases of Onions and Leeks
Diseases of Grasses and Herbage Legumes
10 Pests of Crops
Cereal Pests
Potato Pests
Sugar Beet Pests
Oilseed Rape Pests
Kale Pests
Pea and Bean Pests
Field Vegetable Pests
Schemes, Regulations and Acts Relating To The Use
Of Insecticides
11 Grain Preservation and Storage
Conditions For The Safe Storage of Living Grain
The Time Factor In Grain Storage
Grain Moisture Content and Its Measurement
Drying Grain
Fans For Grain Stores
Grain Cleaners
Management of Grain in Store
Handling Grain
Storage of Grain In Sealed Containers
Use of Chemical Preservatives to Store Grain
Part 2 Animal Production
12 Animal Physiology and Nutrition
Regulation of Body Function
Chemical Composition of the Animal and Its Food
Digestion
Metabolism
Voluntary Food Intake
Reproduction
Lactation
Growth
Environmental Physiology
13 Livestock Feeds and Feeding
Nutrient Evaluation of Feeds
Raw Materials For Diet and Ration Formulation
Nutrient Requirements
14 Cattle
Definitions of Common Cattle Terminology Calf Rearing
Management of Breeding Stock Replacements
Feeding Dairy and Beef Cattle
Beef Production
Beef Production Systems
Dairying
Cattle Breeding
15 Sheep and Goats
Sheep
Goats
Appendix 1 Body Condition Scores
Appendix 2 Calendar For Frequent-Lambing Flock
16 Pig Production
Introduction
The Structure of The UK Pig Industry
Pig Housing and Animal Welfare
Genetics and Pig Improvement
Sow and Gilt Reproduction
Weaner Piglets
Finishing Pigs
Conclusions
17 Poultry
Meat Production
Commercial Egg Production
Broiler Breeding Industry
Environment of Layers and Broilers
Turkeys and Waterfowl
Conclusion
18 Game Conservation
Introduction
Habitat Requirements
Breeding, Release and Holding Strategies
Predator Control
Keepering
Options For Shooting
Economic Benefits
Conclusion
19 Animal Health
Introduction
Disease and Immunity
The Health of Cattle
The Health of Pigs
The Health of Sheep
Part 3 Farm Equipment
20 Services
Drainage Installations
Energy
Fire
Heating
Lighting
Lubricating Oil and Grease
Water Supplies
21 Farm Machinery
The Agricultural Tractor
Cultivation Machines
Fertilizer Application Machines
Planting Machines
Crop Sprayers
Harvesting Forage Crops
Grain Harvesting
Root Harvesting
Irrigation
Feed Preparation Machinery
Milking Equipment
Manure Handling and Spreading
22 Farm Buildings
Design Criteria
Stages In Constructing A Building
Building Materials and Techniques
Environmental Control
Specific Purpose Buildings
Drawings and Site Measurement (Surveying)
Surveying
Mandatory and Advisory Design Requirements (Excluding Finance)
Advisory Organizations
Part 4 Farm Management
23 The Common Agricultural Policy of The European Economic Community
Background, Institutions and the Legislative Process
CAP Price Mechanisms
Monetary Arrangements In The CAP
Structural Policy
The Problems of The CAP
24 Farm Business Management
What Is Business Management?
Setting Primary Objectives
Planning to Achieve Primary Objectives
Information For Financial Management
25 Farm Staff Management
The Need
Farm Requirements
Workforce Planning
Obtaining the Right Labour
Reduction of Labour
Motivation Theory
Working Conditions
26 Agricultural Law
Introduction
The English Legal System
Legal Aspects of The Ownership, Possession and Occupation of Agricultural Land
Employer's Liabilities
Conclusion
27 Health and Safety in Agriculture
Introduction
The Health and Safety At Work, Etc. Act 1974
Some of The Statutory Requirements of The HSW Act
Regulations Applying To Agricultural Activities
Food and Environment Protection Act 1985
Conclusions
28 Computers in Agriculture
What is A Computer and in What Applications Can It Be Used?
How Are Computers Used in Agriculture?
What Are the Implications of Installing An Onfarm Computer System and What Are the Criteria For Its Selection?
What Developments Might Be Seen in the Future for Computer Applications in Agriculture?
29 Alternative Enterprises
Defining Alternatives
The Policy Climate
Types of Alternative Enterprise
Management of Alternative Enterprises
Summary
Glossary of Units
Index
