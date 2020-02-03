Priming-Mediated Stress and Cross-Stress Tolerance in Crop Plants is the first comprehensive overview of the latest understanding of the physiological, biochemical and molecular basis of priming mediated stress tolerance and cross-stress tolerance in plants. Plants growing under field conditions are constantly exposed, either sequentially or simultaneously, to more than one abiotic or biotic stress factor. Plants have developed unique strategies to respond to ever-changing environmental conditions, which enable them to monitor their surroundings and adjust their metabolic systems to maintain homeostasis. Plants acclimate to abiotic and biotic stresses by activating a cascade or network of events that starts with stress perception and ends with the expression of a battery of stress associated genes. The key components involved in plant stress interactions are the stress stimulus, signal transduction, transcription regulators, target genes, and stress responses, including morphological, biochemical, and physiological changes. Recently, priming mediated stress and cross-stress tolerance (i.e. greater tolerance to a second stronger stress after exposure to a different, milder primary stress) has attracted considerable interest with the scientific community, as a potential means of stress management and also for producing stress-resistant crops to aid with global food security.

Since then many studies dealing with a range of plant species, under different conditions have focused on priming mediated stress and cross-stress tolerance in plants, with recent results indicating that plants have a “memory” process where a past stress exposure enables them to be better prepared for exposure to stress in the future. Priming-Mediated Stress and Cross-Stress Tolerance in Crop Plants provides in-depth understanding of the molecular mechanisms associated with the development of cross-stress tolerance in plants.