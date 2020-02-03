Priming-Mediated Stress and Cross-Stress Tolerance in Crop Plants
1st Edition
Description
Priming-Mediated Stress and Cross-Stress Tolerance in Crop Plants is the first comprehensive overview of the latest understanding of the physiological, biochemical and molecular basis of priming mediated stress tolerance and cross-stress tolerance in plants. Plants growing under field conditions are constantly exposed, either sequentially or simultaneously, to more than one abiotic or biotic stress factor. Plants have developed unique strategies to respond to ever-changing environmental conditions, which enable them to monitor their surroundings and adjust their metabolic systems to maintain homeostasis. Plants acclimate to abiotic and biotic stresses by activating a cascade or network of events that starts with stress perception and ends with the expression of a battery of stress associated genes. The key components involved in plant stress interactions are the stress stimulus, signal transduction, transcription regulators, target genes, and stress responses, including morphological, biochemical, and physiological changes. Recently, priming mediated stress and cross-stress tolerance (i.e. greater tolerance to a second stronger stress after exposure to a different, milder primary stress) has attracted considerable interest with the scientific community, as a potential means of stress management and also for producing stress-resistant crops to aid with global food security.
Since then many studies dealing with a range of plant species, under different conditions have focused on priming mediated stress and cross-stress tolerance in plants, with recent results indicating that plants have a “memory” process where a past stress exposure enables them to be better prepared for exposure to stress in the future. Priming-Mediated Stress and Cross-Stress Tolerance in Crop Plants provides in-depth understanding of the molecular mechanisms associated with the development of cross-stress tolerance in plants.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive information for plant breeders developing new stress tolerant crop varieties
- Includes in-depth, physiological, biochemical and molecular information
- Includes color images and diagrams for effective communication of key concepts
Readership
Researchers and advanced in crop productivity enhancement and developing plants tolerant to multiple abiotic and biotic stressors
Table of Contents
- Priming mediated stress and cross-stress tolerance in plants: Concepts and opportunities
2. Priming: A potential approach for crop production in the context of global climate change
3. Chemical priming of plants against multiple abiotic stresses
4. Induction of plant resistance to biotic stresses by priming with natural compounds: possible mechanisms
5. Seed Priming induced abiotic stress tolerance in plants
6. Defense priming: an adaptive part of induced resistance against insect pests
7. Water stress memory and subsequent water stress tolerance in plants
8. Saline priming induced salt stress tolerance in plants: possible mechanisms
9. Interactions between hormones and redox signalling pathways in modulating cross tolerance to stress
10. Priming plant resistance by activation of redox-sensitive genes
11. Drought priming induced heat tolerance: metabolic pathways and gene networks
12. Heat shock-induced cross stress tolerance in plants: possible physiological, biochemical and molecular mechanisms
13. Heat priming induced Trans-generational tolerance to high temperature stress
14. Cold-shock induced cross tolerance in plants: possible physiological, biochemical and molecular mechanisms
15. Reactive Oxygen Species signaling in modulating cross-tolerance in plants
16. Hydrogen sulfide: A signal molecule in plant cross adaptation
17. Responsive transcription factors in cross- stress tolerance in plants
18. Genetic regulation of cross tolerance in plants
19. Reconsidering plant memory: Intersections between stress recovery, RNA turnover, and epigenetics
20. Agronomic implications of priming mediated cross-stress tolerance
21. Abiotic and biotic interactions and cross tress tolerance in plants
22. Potential transgenerational effects of priming
23. Priming as a mechanism of inducing Systemic Acquired Resistance of Plants
24. Reactive oxygen species and reactive nitrogen species mediated cross-stress tolerance in plants.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128178928
About the Editor
Mohammad Anwar Hossain
Dr. Mohammad A. Hossain is a Professor in the Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh, Bangladesh. He received his BSc in Agriculture and MS in Genetics and Plant Breeding from Bangladesh Agricultural University, Bangladesh. He also received an MSc in Agriculture from Kagawa University, Japan in 2008 and a PhD in Abiotic Stress Physiology and Molecular Biology from Ehime University, Japan in 2011. In November 2015, he moved to Tokyo University, Japan, as a JSPS postdoctoral scientist to work on isolating low-phosphorus stress tolerant genes/QTLs from rice. He has over 50 peer-reviewed publications on important aspects of plant physiology and breeding, plant nutrition, plant stress responses and tolerance mechanisms, and exogenous chemical priming-induced abiotic stress tolerance. He has edited four book volumes, including this one, published by CRC press, Springer, and Elsevier. He is a professional member of International Metabolomics Society, Bangladesh Society of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Bangladesh Association for Plant Tissue Culture and Biotechnology, and the Seed Science Society of Bangladesh.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh, Bangladesh
Fulai Liu
Dr. Fulai Liu has research interests in crop ecophysiology and agricultural water and nutrient management. He is a principal investigator for national and international projects focused on those topics and has over 100 published peer reviewed SCI papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Science, University of Copenhagen, Denmark
David Burritt
Dr. David J. Burritt is an Associate Professor in the Department of Botany, The University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand. He received his B.Sc. and M.Sc. (hons) in Botany, and his Ph.D. in Plant Biotechnology from The University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand. His research interests include oxidative stress and redox biology, plant based foods and bioactive molecules, plant breeding and biotechnology, cryopreservation of germplasm, and the stress biology of plants, animals and algae. He has over 100 peer-reviewed publications and has edited 2 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany, University of Otago, New Zealand
Masayuki Fujita
Dr. Masayuki Fujita’s research specialization is plant stress responses, with focus on environmental stress, active oxygene, methylgloxa, and phytoprotectants. His recent research has focused on plant stress tolerance based on network of antioxidant and Methylglyoxal detoxification systems, Plant stress responses to heavy metals, salt, drought and temperature stresses, and Phytoprotectants: Reinforcement Factors in Plant Tolerance against Abiotic Stresses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Laboratory of Plant Stress Responses, Department of Applied Biological Science, Kagawa University Kagawa, Japan
Bingru Huang
Dr. Bingru Huang is Distinguished Professor in the Dept of Plant Biology and Pathology at Rutgers University where she is also the Ralph Geiger Endowed Chair in Turfgrass Science and Director of the Graduate Program in Plant Biology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Plant Biology and Pathology, Rutgers University, USA