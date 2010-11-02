Primer to the Immune Response - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123847430, 9780123848888

Primer to the Immune Response

1st Edition

Academic Cell Update Edition

Authors: Tak Mak Mary Saunders
eBook ISBN: 9780123848888
Imprint: Academic Cell
Published Date: 2nd November 2010
Page Count: 464
Description

Primer to the Immune Response effectively presents complex immunological concepts. The book is divided into two parts, which cover basic immunology and clinical immunology.

Part I presents the history and nature of immune response, and it describes the general features of the innate and adaptive immune responses. This part also explores the components of the immune system such as the cells and tissues. It also illustrates the intracellular communication through signal induction, intercellular communication through cytokines, and the cellular movement in the immune system. Furthermore, this part discusses proteins and genes, the development, activation and effector functions of both B cells and T cells.

Part II focuses on clinical immunology and covers immunity to infection caused by extracellular and intracellular bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi. This part also describes different kinds of diseases, such as the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome caused by the Human Immunodeficiency virus, tumors, autoimmune diseases, and hematopoietic cancers. This part also includes discussions on vaccination, transplantation, and different types of immune hypersensitivity.

Key Features

  • Color illustrations enhance key topics and concepts

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students taking the following courses:  Introduction to Immunology, Immunology, Clinical Immunology, Medical Immunology, Medical Microbiology, Microbiology and Immunology, Immunology and Disease

Table of Contents


Preface to the Text

Preface to the Immunomovie

Biographies

Acknowledgments

Part I: Basic Immunology

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Immune Response

A. Historical Orientation

B. The Nature of the Immune Response

C. Types Immune Responses: Innate and Adaptive

D. Interplay Between the Innate and Adaptive Responses

E. Clinical Immunology

Chapter 2: Components of the Immune System

A. Cells of the Immune System

B. How Leukocytes Communicate

C. Lymphoid Tissues

D. Cellular Movement in the Immune System

Chapter 3: Innate Immunity

A. Non-Induced Innate Mechanisms

B. Induced Innate Mechanisms

Chapter 4: The B Cell Receptor: Proteins and Genes

A. Immunoglobulin Proteins

B. Immunoglobulin Genes

C. Antigen–Antibody Interaction

Chapter 5: B Cell Development, Activation and Effector Functions

A. B Cell Development: Maturation Phase

B. B Cell Development: Differentiation Phase

C. Effector Functions of Antibodies

D. Immunoglobulin Isotopes in Biological Context

Chapter 6: The Major Histocompatibility Complex

A. Overview of the Major Histocompatibility Complex

B. MHC Class I and Class II Proteins

C. MHC Class I and Class II Genes

D. Physiology of the MHC

Chapter 7: Antigen Processing and Presentation

A. Overview of Antigen Processing and Presentation

B. Exogenous Antigen Processing

C. Endogenous Antigen Processing

D. Cross-Presentation on MHC Class I

E. Other Methods of Antigen Presentation

Chapter 8: The T Cell Receptor: Proteins and Genes

A. TCR Proteins and Associated Molecules

B. TCR Genes

C. TCR–Antigen Interaction

Chapter 9: T Cell Development, Activation and Effector Functions

A. T Cell Development

B. T Cell Activation

C. Th Cell Differentiation and Effector Function

D. Tc Cell Differentiation and Effector Function

E. Control of Effector T Cells

F. Memory T Cells

Chapter 10: Regulation of Immune Responses in the Periphery

A. Self Tolerance of Lymphocytes in the Periphery

B. Control of Lymphocyte Responses in the Periphery

C. Special Tolerance Situations

D. Experimental Tolerance

Chapter 11: NK, γδ T and NKT Cells

A. Natural Killer (NK) Cells

B. γδ T Cells

C. NKT Cells

Chapter 12: Mucosal and Cutaneous Immunity

A. Mucosal Immunity

B. Cutaneous Immunity

Part II: Clinical Immunology

Chapter 13: Immunity to Infection

A. The Nature of Pathogens and Disease

B. Innate Defense Against Pathogens

C. Immunity to Extracellular Bacteria

D. Immunity to Intracellular Bacteria

E. Immunity to Viruses

F. Immunity to Parasites

G. Immunity to Fungi

H. Prions

Chapter 14: Vaccination

A. Vaccine Design

B. Types of Vaccines

C. Adjuvants and Delivery Vehicles

D. Prophylactic Vaccines

E. The “Dark Side” of Vaccines

F. Passive Immunization

G. Future Directions

Chapter 15: HIV and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome

A. What is HIV?

B. HIV Infection and Aids

C. Immune Responses During HIV Infection

D. Host Factors Influencing the Course of HIV Infection

E. Animal Models of Aids

F. HIV Vaccines

G. Treatment of HIV Infection With Anti-Retroviral Drugs

Chapter 16: Tumor Immunology

A. Tumor Biology

B. Tumor Antigens

C. Immune Responses to Tumor Cells

D. Hurdles to Effective Anti-Tumor Immunity

E. Cancer Therapy

Chapter 17: Transplantation

A. The Molecular Basis of Graft Rejection

B. Solid Organ Transplantation

C. Minimizing Graft Rejection

D. Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

E. Blood Transfusions

Chapter 18: Immune Hypersensitivity

A. Type I Hypersensitivity: IgE-Mediated or Immediate

B. Type II Hypersensitivity: Direct Antibody-Mediated Cytotoxic Hypersensitivity

C. Type III Hypersensitivity: Immune Complex-Mediated Hypersensitivity

D. Type IV Hypersensitivity: Delayed-Type or Cell-Mediated Hypersensitivity

Chapter 19: Autoimmune Diseases

A. What is an Autoimmune Disease?

B. Mechanisms Underlying Autoimmune Diseases

C. Examples of Autoimmune Diseases

D. Determinants of Autoimmune Diseases

E. Therapy of Autoimmune Diseases

Chapter 20: Hematopoietic Cancers

A. Overview of the Biology and Treatment of Hematopoietic Cancers

B. Leukemias

C. Myelomas

D. Lymphomas

Appendix A: Selected Landmark Discoveries in Immunology

Appendix B: Nobel Prizes Awarded for Work in Immunology

Appendix C: Comparative Immunology

Appendix D: Selected CD Markers

Appendix E: Cytokines, Chemokines and Receptors

Appendix F: Laboratory Uses of Antibodies

A. Sources of Antibodies

I. Antisera

II. Monoclonal Antibodies from Hybridomas

B. Experimental Techniques Using Antibodies

I. Techniques Based on Immune Complex Formation

II. Techniques Based on “Tagging” Antigen-Antibody Pairs

IIII. Techniques for the Isolation and Characterization of Antigens

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Tak Mak

Tak Mak

Tak W. Mak is the Director of the Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research in the Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto, Canada, and a University Professor in the Departments of Medical Biophysics and Immunology, University of Toronto. He was trained at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, the University of Alberta, and the Ontario Cancer Institute. He gained worldwide prominence in 1984 as the leader of the team that first cloned the genes of the human T cell antigen receptor. His group went on to create a series of genetically altered mice that have proved critical to understanding intracellular programs governing the development and function of the immune system, and to dissecting signal transduction cascades in various cell survival and apoptotic pathways. His current research remains centered on mechanisms of immune recognition/regulation, malignant cell survival/death, inflammation in autoimmunity and cancer, and metabolic adaptation in tumor cells. Dr. Mak has published over 700 papers and holds many patents. He has been granted honorary doctoral degrees from universities in North America and Europe, is an Officer of the Orders of Canada and Ontario, and has been elected a Foreign Associate of the National Academy of Sciences (U.S.), a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (U.K.), and a Fellow of the AACR Academy. Dr. Mak has won international recognition as the recipient of the Emil von Behring Prize, the King Faisal International Prize for Medicine, the Gairdner Foundation International Award, the Sloan Prize of the General Motors Cancer Foundation, the Novartis Prize in Immunology, the Robert Noble Prize, the Killam Prize, the Stacie Prize, the McLaughlin Medal, and the Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, Ontario, Canada

Mary Saunders

Mary Saunders

Mary E. Saunders holds the position of Scientific Editor for the Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, Toronto, Canada. She completed her B.Sc. degree in Genetics at the University of Guelph, Ontario, and received her Ph.D. in Medical Biophysics at the University of Toronto. Dr. Saunders works with Dr. Mak and members of his laboratory on the writing and editing of scientific papers for peer-reviewed journals as well as on various grant applications and book projects. She takes pride and pleasure in producing concise, clear, highly readable text and making complex scientific processes readily understandable.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, Ontario, Canada

