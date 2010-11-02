Primer to the Immune Response
1st Edition
Academic Cell Update Edition
Description
Primer to the Immune Response effectively presents complex immunological concepts. The book is divided into two parts, which cover basic immunology and clinical immunology.
Part I presents the history and nature of immune response, and it describes the general features of the innate and adaptive immune responses. This part also explores the components of the immune system such as the cells and tissues. It also illustrates the intracellular communication through signal induction, intercellular communication through cytokines, and the cellular movement in the immune system. Furthermore, this part discusses proteins and genes, the development, activation and effector functions of both B cells and T cells.
Part II focuses on clinical immunology and covers immunity to infection caused by extracellular and intracellular bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi. This part also describes different kinds of diseases, such as the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome caused by the Human Immunodeficiency virus, tumors, autoimmune diseases, and hematopoietic cancers. This part also includes discussions on vaccination, transplantation, and different types of immune hypersensitivity.
Key Features
- Color illustrations enhance key topics and concepts
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students taking the following courses: Introduction to Immunology, Immunology, Clinical Immunology, Medical Immunology, Medical Microbiology, Microbiology and Immunology, Immunology and Disease
Table of Contents
Preface to the Text
Preface to the Immunomovie
Biographies
Acknowledgments
Part I: Basic Immunology
Chapter 1: Introduction to the Immune Response
A. Historical Orientation
B. The Nature of the Immune Response
C. Types Immune Responses: Innate and Adaptive
D. Interplay Between the Innate and Adaptive Responses
E. Clinical Immunology
Chapter 2: Components of the Immune System
A. Cells of the Immune System
B. How Leukocytes Communicate
C. Lymphoid Tissues
D. Cellular Movement in the Immune System
Chapter 3: Innate Immunity
A. Non-Induced Innate Mechanisms
B. Induced Innate Mechanisms
Chapter 4: The B Cell Receptor: Proteins and Genes
A. Immunoglobulin Proteins
B. Immunoglobulin Genes
C. Antigen–Antibody Interaction
Chapter 5: B Cell Development, Activation and Effector Functions
A. B Cell Development: Maturation Phase
B. B Cell Development: Differentiation Phase
C. Effector Functions of Antibodies
D. Immunoglobulin Isotopes in Biological Context
Chapter 6: The Major Histocompatibility Complex
A. Overview of the Major Histocompatibility Complex
B. MHC Class I and Class II Proteins
C. MHC Class I and Class II Genes
D. Physiology of the MHC
Chapter 7: Antigen Processing and Presentation
A. Overview of Antigen Processing and Presentation
B. Exogenous Antigen Processing
C. Endogenous Antigen Processing
D. Cross-Presentation on MHC Class I
E. Other Methods of Antigen Presentation
Chapter 8: The T Cell Receptor: Proteins and Genes
A. TCR Proteins and Associated Molecules
B. TCR Genes
C. TCR–Antigen Interaction
Chapter 9: T Cell Development, Activation and Effector Functions
A. T Cell Development
B. T Cell Activation
C. Th Cell Differentiation and Effector Function
D. Tc Cell Differentiation and Effector Function
E. Control of Effector T Cells
F. Memory T Cells
Chapter 10: Regulation of Immune Responses in the Periphery
A. Self Tolerance of Lymphocytes in the Periphery
B. Control of Lymphocyte Responses in the Periphery
C. Special Tolerance Situations
D. Experimental Tolerance
Chapter 11: NK, γδ T and NKT Cells
A. Natural Killer (NK) Cells
B. γδ T Cells
C. NKT Cells
Chapter 12: Mucosal and Cutaneous Immunity
A. Mucosal Immunity
B. Cutaneous Immunity
Part II: Clinical Immunology
Chapter 13: Immunity to Infection
A. The Nature of Pathogens and Disease
B. Innate Defense Against Pathogens
C. Immunity to Extracellular Bacteria
D. Immunity to Intracellular Bacteria
E. Immunity to Viruses
F. Immunity to Parasites
G. Immunity to Fungi
H. Prions
Chapter 14: Vaccination
A. Vaccine Design
B. Types of Vaccines
C. Adjuvants and Delivery Vehicles
D. Prophylactic Vaccines
E. The “Dark Side” of Vaccines
F. Passive Immunization
G. Future Directions
Chapter 15: HIV and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
A. What is HIV?
B. HIV Infection and Aids
C. Immune Responses During HIV Infection
D. Host Factors Influencing the Course of HIV Infection
E. Animal Models of Aids
F. HIV Vaccines
G. Treatment of HIV Infection With Anti-Retroviral Drugs
Chapter 16: Tumor Immunology
A. Tumor Biology
B. Tumor Antigens
C. Immune Responses to Tumor Cells
D. Hurdles to Effective Anti-Tumor Immunity
E. Cancer Therapy
Chapter 17: Transplantation
A. The Molecular Basis of Graft Rejection
B. Solid Organ Transplantation
C. Minimizing Graft Rejection
D. Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
E. Blood Transfusions
Chapter 18: Immune Hypersensitivity
A. Type I Hypersensitivity: IgE-Mediated or Immediate
B. Type II Hypersensitivity: Direct Antibody-Mediated Cytotoxic Hypersensitivity
C. Type III Hypersensitivity: Immune Complex-Mediated Hypersensitivity
D. Type IV Hypersensitivity: Delayed-Type or Cell-Mediated Hypersensitivity
Chapter 19: Autoimmune Diseases
A. What is an Autoimmune Disease?
B. Mechanisms Underlying Autoimmune Diseases
C. Examples of Autoimmune Diseases
D. Determinants of Autoimmune Diseases
E. Therapy of Autoimmune Diseases
Chapter 20: Hematopoietic Cancers
A. Overview of the Biology and Treatment of Hematopoietic Cancers
B. Leukemias
C. Myelomas
D. Lymphomas
Appendix A: Selected Landmark Discoveries in Immunology
Appendix B: Nobel Prizes Awarded for Work in Immunology
Appendix C: Comparative Immunology
Appendix D: Selected CD Markers
Appendix E: Cytokines, Chemokines and Receptors
Appendix F: Laboratory Uses of Antibodies
A. Sources of Antibodies
I. Antisera
II. Monoclonal Antibodies from Hybridomas
B. Experimental Techniques Using Antibodies
I. Techniques Based on Immune Complex Formation
II. Techniques Based on “Tagging” Antigen-Antibody Pairs
IIII. Techniques for the Isolation and Characterization of Antigens
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Cell 2011
- Published:
- 2nd November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Cell
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123848888
About the Author
Tak Mak
Tak W. Mak is the Director of the Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research in the Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto, Canada, and a University Professor in the Departments of Medical Biophysics and Immunology, University of Toronto. He was trained at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, the University of Alberta, and the Ontario Cancer Institute. He gained worldwide prominence in 1984 as the leader of the team that first cloned the genes of the human T cell antigen receptor. His group went on to create a series of genetically altered mice that have proved critical to understanding intracellular programs governing the development and function of the immune system, and to dissecting signal transduction cascades in various cell survival and apoptotic pathways. His current research remains centered on mechanisms of immune recognition/regulation, malignant cell survival/death, inflammation in autoimmunity and cancer, and metabolic adaptation in tumor cells. Dr. Mak has published over 700 papers and holds many patents. He has been granted honorary doctoral degrees from universities in North America and Europe, is an Officer of the Orders of Canada and Ontario, and has been elected a Foreign Associate of the National Academy of Sciences (U.S.), a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (U.K.), and a Fellow of the AACR Academy. Dr. Mak has won international recognition as the recipient of the Emil von Behring Prize, the King Faisal International Prize for Medicine, the Gairdner Foundation International Award, the Sloan Prize of the General Motors Cancer Foundation, the Novartis Prize in Immunology, the Robert Noble Prize, the Killam Prize, the Stacie Prize, the McLaughlin Medal, and the Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, Ontario, Canada
Mary Saunders
Mary E. Saunders holds the position of Scientific Editor for the Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, Toronto, Canada. She completed her B.Sc. degree in Genetics at the University of Guelph, Ontario, and received her Ph.D. in Medical Biophysics at the University of Toronto. Dr. Saunders works with Dr. Mak and members of his laboratory on the writing and editing of scientific papers for peer-reviewed journals as well as on various grant applications and book projects. She takes pride and pleasure in producing concise, clear, highly readable text and making complex scientific processes readily understandable.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, Ontario, Canada