Primer to The Immune Response
1st Edition
Description
Primer to The Immune Response is an invaluable resource for college students, university undergraduates and students in medicine and other health professions who need a concise but complete and understandable introduction to immunology.
This book is written in the same engaging conversational style as the published reference book The Immune Response: Basic and Clinical Principles and conveys the same fascinating appeal of immunology. The authors bring clarity, readability and continuity of voice to an audience that requires only a brief survey of the most fundamental concepts in basic and clinical immunology. Primer to The Immune Response is beautifully illustrated with over 200 superb figures and 36 full-color plates, and further enhanced by the inclusion of 60 tables and 6 Appendices. Included with purchase of the book is website access to a captivating “Immunomovie" that truly brings the immune response to pathogens to life. This new and unique immunology textbook compactly but elegantly covers both basic and clinical principles.
Key Features
- Over 200 elegant 2-4 color illustrations
- 36 full-color plates of basic and clinical items of interest
- Take-home message and “Did You Get It?” self-test quiz at the end of each chapter
- 6 Appendices that provide topic enrichment
- 60-minute "Immunomovie" illustrating the immune response to bacterial, viral and parasitic infections
Readership
Undergraduate medical students and graduate students taking the following courses: Introduction to Immunology, Immunology, Clinical Immunology,Medical Immunology, Medical Microbiology, Microbiology and Immunology, Immunology and Disease
Table of Contents
Introduction to the Immune Response; Components of the Immune System; Innate Immunity; Immunoglobulins; B Cell Development, Activation and Effector Function; Major Histocompatibility Complex; Antigen Processing and Presentation; TCRs; T Cell Development, Activation and Effector Function; Peripheral Tolerance; NK, NKT and ãä T cells; MALT and SALT; Immunity to Infection; Vaccines; HIV; Tumor Immunology; Transplantation; Immune Hypersensitivity; Autoimmunity; Hematopoietic Cancers;
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Cell 2008
- Published:
- 22nd April 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Cell
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569659
About the Author
Tak Mak
Tak W. Mak is the Director of the Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research in the Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto, Canada, and a University Professor in the Departments of Medical Biophysics and Immunology, University of Toronto. He was trained at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, the University of Alberta, and the Ontario Cancer Institute. He gained worldwide prominence in 1984 as the leader of the team that first cloned the genes of the human T cell antigen receptor. His group went on to create a series of genetically altered mice that have proved critical to understanding intracellular programs governing the development and function of the immune system, and to dissecting signal transduction cascades in various cell survival and apoptotic pathways. His current research remains centered on mechanisms of immune recognition/regulation, malignant cell survival/death, inflammation in autoimmunity and cancer, and metabolic adaptation in tumor cells. Dr. Mak has published over 700 papers and holds many patents. He has been granted honorary doctoral degrees from universities in North America and Europe, is an Officer of the Orders of Canada and Ontario, and has been elected a Foreign Associate of the National Academy of Sciences (U.S.), a Fellow of the Royal Society of London (U.K.), and a Fellow of the AACR Academy. Dr. Mak has won international recognition as the recipient of the Emil von Behring Prize, the King Faisal International Prize for Medicine, the Gairdner Foundation International Award, the Sloan Prize of the General Motors Cancer Foundation, the Novartis Prize in Immunology, the Robert Noble Prize, the Killam Prize, the Stacie Prize, the McLaughlin Medal, and the Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, Ontario, Canada
Mary Saunders
Mary E. Saunders holds the position of Scientific Editor for the Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, Toronto, Canada. She completed her B.Sc. degree in Genetics at the University of Guelph, Ontario, and received her Ph.D. in Medical Biophysics at the University of Toronto. Dr. Saunders works with Dr. Mak and members of his laboratory on the writing and editing of scientific papers for peer-reviewed journals as well as on various grant applications and book projects. She takes pride and pleasure in producing concise, clear, highly readable text and making complex scientific processes readily understandable.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, Ontario, Canada
Bradley Jett
Bradley D. Jett is the James Hurley Professor of Biology at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) in Shawnee, Oklahoma, USA. He completed his B.S. degree in Biology from OBU, followed by his Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. After a postdoctoral fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, he joined the faculty at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. His research interests are primarily focused on host-parasite relationships. Much of his published work relates to the virulence factors of Gram-positive bacteria such as Enterococcus, Staphylococcus and Bacillus, as well as the host immunological responses to these infections. In his current full-time, undergraduate teaching position at his alma mater, he has been awarded Oklahoma Baptist University’s Promising Teacher Award and the Distinguished Teaching Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma, USA
Reviews
"Primer to The Immune Response contains all the essential knowledge the undergraduate and medical student needs to know on B cell development, activation and effector functions." --Zhenyu Hao, University of Toronto "Medical students, in particular, will find it a valuable guide and friendly companion in finding their way through the maze of complications surrounding the autoimmune diseases." --Noel Rose, Director, Johns Hopkins Center for Autoimmune Disease Research