Primer on the Autonomic Nervous System
2nd Edition
Description
The Primer on the Autonomic Nervous System presents, in a readable and accessible format, key information about how the autonomic nervous system controls the body, particularly in response to stress. It represents the largest collection of world-wide autonomic nervous system authorities ever assembled in one book. It is especially suitable for students, scientists and physicians seeking key information about all aspects of autonomic physiology and pathology in one convenient source. Providing up-to-date knowledge about basic and clinical autonomic neuroscience in a format designed to make learning easy and fun, this book is a must-have for any neuroscientist’s bookshelf!
Key Features
- Greatly amplified and updated from previous edition including the latest developments in the field of autonomic cardiovascular regulation and neuroscience
- Provides key information about all aspects of autonomic physiology and pathology
- Discusses stress and how its effects on the body are mediated
- Compiles contributions by over 140 experts on the autonomic nervous system
Readership
Researchers, clinical practitioners, medical and graduate students in neuroscience and neurology.
Table of Contents
Part I. Anatomy; Part II. Pharmacology; Part III. Physiology; Part IV. Stress; Part V. Neuropathology; Part VI. Evaluation of Autonomic Function; Part VII. Cardiovascular Disorders; Part VIII. Catecholamine Disorders; Part IX. Central Autonomic Disorders; Part X. Peripheral Autonomic Failure; Part XI. Orthostatic Intolerance; Part XII. Other Clinical Conditions; Part XIII. Management of Autonomic Disorders; Part XIV. Experimental Autonomic Neuroscience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 5th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473963
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780125897624
About the Editor
David Robertson
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Research Center, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A.
Phillip Low
Affiliations and Expertise
The Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, U.S.A.
Ronald Polinsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Sandoz Research Institute, East Hanover, New Jersey, U.S.A.