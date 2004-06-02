COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Primer on the Autonomic Nervous System - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780125897624, 9780080473963

Primer on the Autonomic Nervous System

2nd Edition

Editors: Phillip Low
Paperback ISBN: 9780125897624
eBook ISBN: 9780080473963
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th May 2004
Page Count: 488
The Primer on the Autonomic Nervous System presents, in a readable and accessible format, key information about how the autonomic nervous system controls the body, particularly in response to stress. It represents the largest collection of world-wide autonomic nervous system authorities ever assembled in one book. It is especially suitable for students, scientists and physicians seeking key information about all aspects of autonomic physiology and pathology in one convenient source. Providing up-to-date knowledge about basic and clinical autonomic neuroscience in a format designed to make learning easy and fun, this book is a must-have for any neuroscientist’s bookshelf!

  • Greatly amplified and updated from previous edition including the latest developments in the field of autonomic cardiovascular regulation and neuroscience
  • Provides key information about all aspects of autonomic physiology and pathology
  • Discusses stress and how its effects on the body are mediated
  • Compiles contributions by over 140 experts on the autonomic nervous system

Researchers, clinical practitioners, medical and graduate students in neuroscience and neurology

Part I. Anatomy; Part II. Pharmacology; Part III. Physiology; Part IV. Stress; Part V. Neuropathology; Part VI. Evaluation of Autonomic Function; Part VII. Cardiovascular Disorders; Part VIII. Catecholamine Disorders; Part IX. Central Autonomic Disorders; Part X. Peripheral Autonomic Failure; Part XI. Orthostatic Intolerance; Part XII. Other Clinical Conditions; Part XIII. Management of Autonomic Disorders; Part XIV. Experimental Autonomic Neuroscience.

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
5th May 2004
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780125897624
eBook ISBN:
9780080473963

Phillip Low

The Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, U.S.A.

