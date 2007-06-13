Primer on Flat Rolling
1st Edition
Description
Primer for Flat Rolling is the outcome of over three decades of involvement with the rolling process. It is based on the author's yearly set of lectures, delivered to engineers and technologists working in the rolling metal industry. The essential and basic ideas involved in designing and analysis of the rolling process are presented.
The three components of flat rolling: the mill, the rolled metal and their interface are discussed and illustrated in detail. New processes are also mentioned; flexible rolling and accumulative roll-bonding. The last chapter contains problems, the solutions of which will aid in appreciating the complexities of flat rolling.
The aim is to introduce, the engineers, technologists and students, to the background of this field to ease their planning and analyzing of processes.
Key Features
- Includes an instructors manual
- Evaluates the predictive capabilities of mathematical models
- Assignments and their solutions are included
Readership
For university and industry libraries and also suitable for individual researchers in universities
Table of Contents
Preface Table of Contents List of Symbols Advice for Instructors Chapter 1. Introduction Chapter 2. Flat Rolling - a general discussion Chapter 3. Mathematical Modelling of the Flat Rolling Process Chapter 4. Material Attributes Chapter 5. Tribology Chapter 6. Applications and Sensitivity Studies Chapter 7. Temper Rolling Chapter 8. Severe Plastic Deformation - Accumulative Roll-Bonding Chapter 9. Roll Bonding Chapter 10. Flexible Rolling Chapter 11. Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 13th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080547510
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080453194
About the Author
John Lenard
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
