Primer on Flat Rolling

Primer for Flat Rolling is the outcome of over three decades of involvement with the rolling process. It is based on the author's yearly set of lectures, delivered to engineers and technologists working in the rolling metal industry. The essential and basic ideas involved in designing and analysis of the rolling process are presented.

The three components of flat rolling: the mill, the rolled metal and their interface are discussed and illustrated in detail. New processes are also mentioned; flexible rolling and accumulative roll-bonding. The last chapter contains problems, the solutions of which will aid in appreciating the complexities of flat rolling.

The aim is to introduce, the engineers, technologists and students, to the background of this field to ease their planning and analyzing of processes.