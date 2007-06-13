Primer on Flat Rolling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080453194, 9780080547510

Primer on Flat Rolling

1st Edition

Authors: John Lenard John Lenard
eBook ISBN: 9780080547510
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080453194
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th June 2007
Page Count: 368
Description

Primer for Flat Rolling is the outcome of over three decades of involvement with the rolling process. It is based on the author's yearly set of lectures, delivered to engineers and technologists working in the rolling metal industry. The essential and basic ideas involved in designing and analysis of the rolling process are presented.

The three components of flat rolling: the mill, the rolled metal and their interface are discussed and illustrated in detail. New processes are also mentioned; flexible rolling and accumulative roll-bonding. The last chapter contains problems, the solutions of which will aid in appreciating the complexities of flat rolling.

The aim is to introduce, the engineers, technologists and students, to the background of this field to ease their planning and analyzing of processes.

Key Features

  • Includes an instructors manual
  • Evaluates the predictive capabilities of mathematical models
  • Assignments and their solutions are included

Readership

For university and industry libraries and also suitable for individual researchers in universities

Table of Contents

Preface Table of Contents List of Symbols Advice for Instructors Chapter 1. Introduction Chapter 2. Flat Rolling - a general discussion Chapter 3. Mathematical Modelling of the Flat Rolling Process Chapter 4. Material Attributes Chapter 5. Tribology Chapter 6. Applications and Sensitivity Studies Chapter 7. Temper Rolling Chapter 8. Severe Plastic Deformation - Accumulative Roll-Bonding Chapter 9. Roll Bonding Chapter 10. Flexible Rolling Chapter 11. Problems

Details

About the Author

John Lenard

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

