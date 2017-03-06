Primer on Cerebrovascular Diseases, Second Edition, is a handy reference source for scientists, students, and physicians needing reliable, up-to-date information on basic mechanisms, physiology, pathophysiology, and medical issues related to brain vasculature. The book consists of short, specific chapters written by international experts on cerebral vasculature, presenting the information in a comprehensive and easily accessible manner.

Numerous changes have occurred in the field since the publication of the first edition in 1997, particularly our understanding of the genetic aspects of cerebrovascular disease. This updated edition reflects the advances made over the last two decades, not only demonstrating the promise for therapy, but also for a molecular understanding of cerebrovascular diseases. The new edition includes new and expanded topics, including carotid stenting, Iatrogenic causes of stroke, axonal transport and injury, RNAIs, proteomics, and more.

2018 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Neurology.