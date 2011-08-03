Primer of Diagnostic Imaging - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323065382

Primer of Diagnostic Imaging

5th Edition

Authors: Ralph Weissleder Jack Wittenberg Mukesh Harisinghani John Chen
Paperback ISBN: 9780323065382
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 3rd August 2011
Page Count: 816
Description

Primer of Diagnostic Imaging, "the purple book," gives you a comprehensive, up-to-date look at diagnostic imaging in an easy-to-read, bulleted format. Drs. Ralph Weissleder, Jack Wittenberg, Mukesh Harisinghani, and John W. Chen combine detailed illustrations and images with guidance on the latest applications of PET, CTA, and MRA into a portable resource for convenient reference wherever you go. Online access at www.expertconsult.com makes it even easier to tap into the guidance you need to survive your radiology residency.

Key Features

  • Grasp the nuances of key diagnostic details for all body systems, such as important signs, anatomic landmarks, and common radiopathologic alterations, through images and illustrations for the full range of radiologic modalities and specialties.

  • Reference information quickly using the easy-to-read, one-column, bulleted format.

  • Work through diagnoses through hundreds of differentials that help you prepare for board certification.

  • Review information effectively thanks to extra space for note taking and mnemonics and descriptive terminology that make it easy to remember key facts, techniques, and images.

No. of pages:
816
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323065382

Ralph Weissleder

Professor, Harvard Medical School, Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Jack Wittenberg

Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School; Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, US

Mukesh Harisinghani

Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Associate Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

John Chen

Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Assistant Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

