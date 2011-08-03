Primer of Diagnostic Imaging
5th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Primer of Diagnostic Imaging, "the purple book," gives you a comprehensive, up-to-date look at diagnostic imaging in an easy-to-read, bulleted format. Drs. Ralph Weissleder, Jack Wittenberg, Mukesh Harisinghani, and John W. Chen combine detailed illustrations and images with guidance on the latest applications of PET, CTA, and MRA into a portable resource for convenient reference wherever you go. Online access at www.expertconsult.com makes it even easier to tap into the guidance you need to survive your radiology residency.
Key Features
- Grasp the nuances of key diagnostic details for all body systems, such as important signs, anatomic landmarks, and common radiopathologic alterations, through images and illustrations for the full range of radiologic modalities and specialties.
- Reference information quickly using the easy-to-read, one-column, bulleted format.
- Work through diagnoses through hundreds of differentials that help you prepare for board certification.
- Review information effectively thanks to extra space for note taking and mnemonics and descriptive terminology that make it easy to remember key facts, techniques, and images.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 3rd August 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323065382
About the Author
Ralph Weissleder
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Harvard Medical School, Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Jack Wittenberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School; Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, US
Mukesh Harisinghani
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Associate Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
John Chen
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Assistant Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA