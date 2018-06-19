Primer of Diagnostic Imaging
6th Edition
Description
Widely known as THE survival guide for radiology residents, fellows, and junior faculty, the "purple book" provides comprehensive, up-to-date coverage of diagnostic imaging in an easy-to-read, bulleted format. Focusing on the core information you need for learning and practice, this portable resource combines the full range of diagnostic imaging applications with the latest imaging modalities, making it the perfect clinical companion and review tool.
Table of Contents
Primer of Diagnostic Imaging 6th Edition
1. Chest Imaging
2. Cardiac Imaging
3. Gastrointestinal Imaging
4. Genitourinary Imaging
5. Musculoskeletal Imaging
6. Neurologic Imaging
7. Head and Neck Imaging
8. Vascular Imaging
9. Breast Imaging
10. Obstetric Imaging
11. Pediatric Imaging
12. Nuclear Imaging
13. Contrast Agents
14. Imaging Physics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 19th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323377492
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323377508
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323357746
About the Author
Mukesh Harisinghani
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Associate Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
John Chen
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Assistant Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Ralph Weissleder
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Harvard Medical School, Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA