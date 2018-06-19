Primer of Diagnostic Imaging - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323357746, 9780323377492

Primer of Diagnostic Imaging

6th Edition

Authors: Mukesh Harisinghani John Chen Ralph Weissleder
eBook ISBN: 9780323377492
eBook ISBN: 9780323377508
Paperback ISBN: 9780323357746
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th June 2018
Page Count: 840
Description

Widely known as THE survival guide for radiology residents, fellows, and junior faculty, the "purple book" provides comprehensive, up-to-date coverage of diagnostic imaging in an easy-to-read, bulleted format. Focusing on the core information you need for learning and practice, this portable resource combines the full range of diagnostic imaging applications with the latest imaging modalities, making it the perfect clinical companion and review tool.

Table of Contents

1. Chest Imaging

　

1. Chest Imaging

2. Cardiac Imaging

3. Gastrointestinal Imaging

4. Genitourinary Imaging

5. Musculoskeletal Imaging

6. Neurologic Imaging

7. Head and Neck Imaging

8. Vascular Imaging

9. Breast Imaging

10. Obstetric Imaging

11. Pediatric Imaging

12. Nuclear Imaging

13. Contrast Agents

14. Imaging Physics

No. of pages:
840
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323377492
eBook ISBN:
9780323377508
Paperback ISBN:
9780323357746

About the Author

Mukesh Harisinghani

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Associate Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

John Chen

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Assistant Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Ralph Weissleder

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Harvard Medical School, Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

