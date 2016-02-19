Primates in Nutritional Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123342508, 9780323153171

Primates in Nutritional Research

1st Edition

Editors: K Hayes
eBook ISBN: 9780323153171
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 381
Description

Primates in Nutritional Research is a result of a workshop on primate nutrition, held in October 1978. This book presents the topics in the workshop, which are the nutrient requirements and various techniques of feeding monkeys and the in-depth reviews of investigated aspects of nutritional research, where nonhuman primates are the models for human disease.
This volume has 16 chapters and is basically divided according to two main themes. The first part (Chapters 1-7) deals with the practical matters of nutritional husbandry. Topics in this section include dietary allowances for nutrients; liquid formulas and protein requirements; caloric intake and weight changes; folic acid needs; and semipurified diets.
The second part (Chapters 8-16) describes different models under investigation at the time of publishing. Included in this section are discussions on diet and atherosclerosis; selected aspects of metabolic behavior of the squirrel monkey; effects of dietary fat on plasma lipids; acute and chronic effects of ethanol; and the induction of obesity.
Students, teachers, scientists, and researchers interested in nonhuman primate research will find this book very helpful. Professionals in other areas of study, such as nutrition and food science, medicine, metabolic diseases, and animal research, will also benefit from this book.

Table of Contents


Preface

Indication/Consideration for Nonhuman Primates as Research Models

Dietary Allowances for Nutrients in Nonhuman Primates

Liquid Formulas and Protein Requirements of Nonhuman Primates

Caloric Intake and Weight Changes in Adult Rhesus Monkeys

Folic Acid Needs for Breeding and Growth of Nonhuman Primates

Semipurified Diets for Nonhuman Primates

Open Formula Natural Ingredient Diets for Nonhuman Primates

Role of Diet in Normal Biliary Physiology and Gallstone Formation

Diet and Atherosclerosis in Nonhuman Primates

Important Considerations for Nonhuman Primate Models of Diet-Induced Atherosclerosis

Effects of Dietary Fat on Plasma Lipids in Normal and Spontaneously Diabetic Macaca nigra

Selected Aspects of the Metabolic Behavior of the Squirrel Monkey

Acute and Chronic Effects of Ethanol in Nonhuman Primates

Induction of Obesity in Nonhuman Primate Models of Human Obesity

Nutrition and Infection Interrelationships in Monkeys

Primates in Nutritional and Developmental Research


Details

No. of pages:
381
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153171

About the Editor

K Hayes

