Primates in Nutritional Research
1st Edition
Description
Primates in Nutritional Research is a result of a workshop on primate nutrition, held in October 1978. This book presents the topics in the workshop, which are the nutrient requirements and various techniques of feeding monkeys and the in-depth reviews of investigated aspects of nutritional research, where nonhuman primates are the models for human disease.
This volume has 16 chapters and is basically divided according to two main themes. The first part (Chapters 1-7) deals with the practical matters of nutritional husbandry. Topics in this section include dietary allowances for nutrients; liquid formulas and protein requirements; caloric intake and weight changes; folic acid needs; and semipurified diets.
The second part (Chapters 8-16) describes different models under investigation at the time of publishing. Included in this section are discussions on diet and atherosclerosis; selected aspects of metabolic behavior of the squirrel monkey; effects of dietary fat on plasma lipids; acute and chronic effects of ethanol; and the induction of obesity.
Students, teachers, scientists, and researchers interested in nonhuman primate research will find this book very helpful. Professionals in other areas of study, such as nutrition and food science, medicine, metabolic diseases, and animal research, will also benefit from this book.
Table of Contents
Preface
Indication/Consideration for Nonhuman Primates as Research Models
Dietary Allowances for Nutrients in Nonhuman Primates
Liquid Formulas and Protein Requirements of Nonhuman Primates
Caloric Intake and Weight Changes in Adult Rhesus Monkeys
Folic Acid Needs for Breeding and Growth of Nonhuman Primates
Semipurified Diets for Nonhuman Primates
Open Formula Natural Ingredient Diets for Nonhuman Primates
Role of Diet in Normal Biliary Physiology and Gallstone Formation
Diet and Atherosclerosis in Nonhuman Primates
Important Considerations for Nonhuman Primate Models of Diet-Induced Atherosclerosis
Effects of Dietary Fat on Plasma Lipids in Normal and Spontaneously Diabetic Macaca nigra
Selected Aspects of the Metabolic Behavior of the Squirrel Monkey
Acute and Chronic Effects of Ethanol in Nonhuman Primates
Induction of Obesity in Nonhuman Primate Models of Human Obesity
Nutrition and Infection Interrelationships in Monkeys
Primates in Nutritional and Developmental Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 381
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153171