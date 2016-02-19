Primates in Nutritional Research is a result of a workshop on primate nutrition, held in October 1978. This book presents the topics in the workshop, which are the nutrient requirements and various techniques of feeding monkeys and the in-depth reviews of investigated aspects of nutritional research, where nonhuman primates are the models for human disease.

This volume has 16 chapters and is basically divided according to two main themes. The first part (Chapters 1-7) deals with the practical matters of nutritional husbandry. Topics in this section include dietary allowances for nutrients; liquid formulas and protein requirements; caloric intake and weight changes; folic acid needs; and semipurified diets.

The second part (Chapters 8-16) describes different models under investigation at the time of publishing. Included in this section are discussions on diet and atherosclerosis; selected aspects of metabolic behavior of the squirrel monkey; effects of dietary fat on plasma lipids; acute and chronic effects of ethanol; and the induction of obesity.

Students, teachers, scientists, and researchers interested in nonhuman primate research will find this book very helpful. Professionals in other areas of study, such as nutrition and food science, medicine, metabolic diseases, and animal research, will also benefit from this book.