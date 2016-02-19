Primate Locomotion
1st Edition
Description
Primate Locomotion discusses researches on the concept of primate locomotion. It is organized into 11 chapters that cover biomechanical principles, which are the foundation of understanding of locomotor adaptations.
This book first gives an introduction to parallels and analogs between mammalian and mechanical structures. It then describes the mechanisms of arboreal mammal locomotion, as well as the behavioral observations and locomotor patterns of tree shrew. The jumping locomotion of Galago alleni and the role of wrist specialization in the locomotor evolution of the Hominoidea are also explained. The subsequent chapter discusses the relationship between the mechanical features of the scapula and shoulder region and the characteristics of locomotor behavior. A chapter also discusses the adaptive nature of postural behavior in quadrupedal primates, represented by the New and Old World monkeys.
Moreover, this book examines the morphological differences between living Insectivora, Carnivora, Primates, and the relevant known fossils of Cretaceous and Early Tertiary Eutheria. This is to evaluate the origins, evolution, and function of the Tarsus. Another chapter presents a functional analysis of most of the foot skeleton, primarily, the Lemuriformes. The concluding chapters deal with electromyographical studies on gorillas; the mechanics of knuckle-walking; the theories on hominoid phylogeny; and the locomotor adaptations in prosimians.
This text is intended not only for researchers dealing with primate locomotion, but equally for students and others who share an interest in mammals and locomotor adaptations.
Table of Contents
1 An Introduction to Biomechanical Principles in Primate Locomotion and Structure
General Principles
The Body Axis
The Thorax and the Shoulder Suspension Mechanism
The Pelvic Girdle and Limbs
References
2 Pads and Claws in Arboreal Locomotion
Introduction
The Cheiridia of Arboreal Mammals
Posture and Locomotion on Horizontal Supports
Adaptations to Discontinuous Substrates
Nonhorizontal Supports and Frictional Forces
Claw Grip and Support Diameter
Locomotion on Vertical Supports
Adaptive Significance of Grasping Extremities
Reduction of Claws: Phylogeny and Functional Significance
Prehensile Specializations of the Hand
Summary
References
3 Tree Shrew Locomotion and the Origins of Primate Arborealism
Introduction
Tree Shrew Locomotion: Behavioral Observations
Locomotor Patterns of Tupaia glis
Hypotheses of Arboreal Ancestry
The Origins of Primate Arborealism
References
4 A Cineradiographical Analysis of Leaping in an African Prosimian (Galago alleni)
Introduction
Cineradiographical Techniques
General Observations
Slow-Motion Analysis
Single Frame Analysis
Discussion
References
5 The Wrist Articulations of the Anthropoidea
Introduction
Cercopithecoidea and Ceboidea
Hominoidea
References
6 Structure and Function of the Primate Scapula
Introduction
Structure of the Scapula
Scapular Form-Function Relationships
The Scapula of Australopithecus
Conclusions
References
7 Postural Adaptations in New and Old World Monkeys
Introduction
Activity Patterns
Postural Adaptations in Arboreal Monkeys
Postural Adaptations in Terrestrial Monkeys
Posture, Functional Morphology, and the Evolution of Positional Activities
References
8 Origins, Evolution, and Function of the Tarsus in Late Cretaceous Eutheria and Paleocene Primates
Introduction
Methods
Substrate
Relationships of Cretaceous and Early Tertiary Eutheria
The Tarsus of Late Cretaceous Eutherians and Paleocene Primates
Tarsal Function and Substrate Preference among the Ancestral Eutheria and Early Primates
Summary
References
9 Origins and Function of the Pes in the Eocene Adapidae (Lemuriformes, Primates)
Introduction
The Pes in the Eocene Adapidae: Morphology and Axes of Rotation
Summary
References
10 Electromyography of Forearm Musculature in Gorilla and Problems Related to Knuckle-Walking
Introduction
Electromyographical Studies of Pan gorilla
Biomechanical Inferences
Evolutionary Inferences
References
11 Locomotor Adaptations in Past and Present Prosimian Primates
Introduction
The Locomotion of Living Prosimians
The Morphological Correlates of Locomotion in Living Prosimians
The Presumed Locomotion of Extinct Prosimians
Locomotor Developments in the Prosimians
References
Subject Index
