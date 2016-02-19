Primate Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125340021, 9781483271828

Primate Behavior

1st Edition

Developments in Field and Laboratory Research

Editors: Leonard A. Rosenblum
eBook ISBN: 9781483271828
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 280
Description

Primate Behavior: Developments in Field and Laboratory Research, Volume 2, features a collection of papers that points toward the significance and efficacy of the interspecific and interenvironmental comparative approaches to the study of primate behavior. Continuing the general theme of the series, this volume combines a number of papers varying in scope and focus, ranging from extensive individual studies to comprehensive review. It allows workers from a variety of biological disciplines to obtain a more substantial grasp of primate behavior. The book contains five chapters and begins with a study on the behavior of rhesus macaques in several locales in India, providing substantial new material on the behavior of these species in ecological context. This is followed by separate chapters that present comparative studies of the behavior of Callicebus and Saimiri in field and laboratory settings of varying types; experiments on communication of affect in monkeys; and a review of behavior involved in parturition throughout the primate order.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

The Rhesus Monkey in North India: an Ecological and Behavioral Study

I. Introduction

II. Distribution of the Species

III. Habitat Description

IV. Study Methods

V. Characteristics of the Study Population

VI. Group Ranging Behavior

VII. Social Behavior and Social Organization

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Field and Laboratory Studies of Social Organization in Saimiri and Callicebus

I. Introduction

II. Saimiri and Callicebus: Naturalistic Data

III. Establishing a Laboratory Colony

IV. Comparative Studies of Social Organization in Saimiri and Callicebus

V. Sources on Social Organization

VI. Summary

References

Experimental Studies of Communication in the Monkey

I. Introduction

II. Field Studies of the Primates

III. Laboratory Studies of Communications and Social Behavior in Primates

IV. Some Experimental Studies of the Communication of Affects in Monkeys

V. The Effects of Social Deprivation During Infancy on Cooperative Conditioning

VI. Conclusions

References

Parturition in Primates: Behavior Related to Birth

I. Introduction

Π. Prosimians

III. New World Monkeys

IV. Old World Monkeys

V. Apes

VI. Humans

VII. Discussion

References

The Social Behavior of Gibbons in Relation to a Conservation Program

I. Introduction: the Conservation Problem

II. Status of Wild Gibbon Populations in Thailand

III. Experimental Island Colony of Free-Ranging Gibbons

IV. Conclusion

V. A Conservation Program for Gibbons

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483271828

Leonard A. Rosenblum

