Primate Behavior
1st Edition
Developments in Field and Laboratory Research
Primate Behavior: Developments in Field and Laboratory Research, Volume 2, features a collection of papers that points toward the significance and efficacy of the interspecific and interenvironmental comparative approaches to the study of primate behavior. Continuing the general theme of the series, this volume combines a number of papers varying in scope and focus, ranging from extensive individual studies to comprehensive review. It allows workers from a variety of biological disciplines to obtain a more substantial grasp of primate behavior. The book contains five chapters and begins with a study on the behavior of rhesus macaques in several locales in India, providing substantial new material on the behavior of these species in ecological context. This is followed by separate chapters that present comparative studies of the behavior of Callicebus and Saimiri in field and laboratory settings of varying types; experiments on communication of affect in monkeys; and a review of behavior involved in parturition throughout the primate order.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
The Rhesus Monkey in North India: an Ecological and Behavioral Study
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of the Species
III. Habitat Description
IV. Study Methods
V. Characteristics of the Study Population
VI. Group Ranging Behavior
VII. Social Behavior and Social Organization
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Field and Laboratory Studies of Social Organization in Saimiri and Callicebus
I. Introduction
II. Saimiri and Callicebus: Naturalistic Data
III. Establishing a Laboratory Colony
IV. Comparative Studies of Social Organization in Saimiri and Callicebus
V. Sources on Social Organization
VI. Summary
References
Experimental Studies of Communication in the Monkey
I. Introduction
II. Field Studies of the Primates
III. Laboratory Studies of Communications and Social Behavior in Primates
IV. Some Experimental Studies of the Communication of Affects in Monkeys
V. The Effects of Social Deprivation During Infancy on Cooperative Conditioning
VI. Conclusions
References
Parturition in Primates: Behavior Related to Birth
I. Introduction
Π. Prosimians
III. New World Monkeys
IV. Old World Monkeys
V. Apes
VI. Humans
VII. Discussion
References
The Social Behavior of Gibbons in Relation to a Conservation Program
I. Introduction: the Conservation Problem
II. Status of Wild Gibbon Populations in Thailand
III. Experimental Island Colony of Free-Ranging Gibbons
IV. Conclusion
V. A Conservation Program for Gibbons
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271828