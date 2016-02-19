Primate Behavior: Developments in Field and Laboratory Research, Volume 2, features a collection of papers that points toward the significance and efficacy of the interspecific and interenvironmental comparative approaches to the study of primate behavior. Continuing the general theme of the series, this volume combines a number of papers varying in scope and focus, ranging from extensive individual studies to comprehensive review. It allows workers from a variety of biological disciplines to obtain a more substantial grasp of primate behavior. The book contains five chapters and begins with a study on the behavior of rhesus macaques in several locales in India, providing substantial new material on the behavior of these species in ecological context. This is followed by separate chapters that present comparative studies of the behavior of Callicebus and Saimiri in field and laboratory settings of varying types; experiments on communication of affect in monkeys; and a review of behavior involved in parturition throughout the primate order.