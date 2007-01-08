Primate Anatomy
3rd Edition
An Introduction
Description
Primate Anatomy is unlike ay other work on primates: it systematically reviews the biology of all living primates, including humans. It describes their bio-geographical information and provides crucial data pertaining to their body size, fur coloration external distinguishing features, habitat and basic life strategies.
Now in its third edition, Primate Anatomy discusses species that are new to science since the last edition with details concerning anatomical features among primates that were re-discovered. New research in molecular primatology is also included due to recent relevant findings in molecular biology in accordance with new technology. The basics of biological taxonomy are introduced, along with photographs of all major groups. Important new and controversal issues make this edition key for every primatologists, anthropologist, and anatomist.
Key Features
- Offers up-to-date reviews of molecular primatology and primate genomics
- Concentrates on living primates and their overall biology
- Discusses the genetic connection of function where known
- Introduces primate genomics for the first time in a textbook
- Provides instructive and comprehensive review tables
- Includes many unique, novel and easily understandable illustrations
Readership
Researchers and students in primatology anthropology, anatomy, mammology, and vertebrate paleontology
Table of Contents
1. Taxonomic List of Extant Primates
New Developments
List of Extant Primates
2. Notes about Taxonomy
Population Biology and Classification
Traditional or Evolutionary Classification
Numerical and Phenetic Classification
Cladistics
Cladistic Terminology
Misunderstandings in Primate Classification
The Tarsier Conundrum
3. A History and Objectives of Primatology
The State of Affairs
History
Primatology – a Branch of Biology
The Future of Primatology
Retrospection and Prediction
Definition of Order Primates
4. Survey of Living Primates
Survey of Living Tupaias and Prosimii
Lemurs
Lorises
Tarsiers
Survey of Living Anthropoidea
New World Monkeys
Old World Monkeys
Hominoidea
5. Skull
Skull development and two Kinds of Bones
Orbital Region
Nasal Region
Skull Base and Brain Case
Ear Region
The Sinuses
Comparative Skull Morphology
6. Brain
Brain Morphology
New Insights Into Brain Function
7. Teeth
Tooth Morphology and Diet; can they Reliably be Correlated?
Tooth Structure
Dental Formulae
Dental Typology
Functional and Morphological Variation
Chewing Mechanics
Dental Formulae and Morphology
What is New in Tooth Research?
8. Postcranial Skeleton
Spine and Thorax
Shoulder Girdle
Pelvic Girdle
Hands and Feet
Fifth Extremity
Locomotion
New Technology Applied to the Study of Primate Locomotion
9. Sense Organs and Viscera
Nose and Olfaction
Outer Nose and Rhinarium
Nose Based Taxonomy
Olfaction
The Olfactory Epithelium
The Genetic Connection of Olfaction
The Vomeronasal Organ
The Genetic Connection of Pheromone Perception
The Septal Organ of Masera
Olfactory Messages
Oral Cavity, Tongue and Taste
The Palate
The Tongue
The Sublingua
Taste
The Neural Connection
The Genetic Connection
Auditory Region, Hearing and Vocalization
Outer Ear
Inner Ear
Hearing
Vocalization and Larynx
Eye and Eyesight
The Substructures of the Eyeball
The Substructures of the Retina
Macula Lutea and Fovea Centralis
The Tapetum Lucidum
The Genetic Connection: Opsins and Genes
The Neural Connection
Eyelids
Recent Research and Review of Visual Adaptations
Diarhythms and Biochronology
Nutrition and Intestinal Tract
Review of the Primate Diet
Eating Soils and other unexpected Fare Morphology of the Intestinal Tract
The Stomach
The Small Intestine
The Large Intestine
Liver and Spleen
Touch
The Sensitive Skin
The Genetic Connection
10. Placentation and Early Development
11. Reproductive Organs, Reproduction and Grooup
12. Chromosomes and Bloodgroups
Chromosomes
Bloodgroups
13. Molecular Primatology
Molecular Clocks
Mitochondrial DNA
Problems of Phylogenetic Analysis using Molecular Data
14. Primate Genomics
Transposable Elements and Numts
15. Conclusion and a Glance at the Future
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 8th January 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469119
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123725769
About the Author
Friderun Ankel-Simons
Dr. Ankel-Simons did her graduate studies in marine biology, marine ecology, and marine geology at the University of Copenhagen, the Marine Biological Laboratory at Elsinore, Denmark, and the University of Giessen, Germany. She was a member of the first research team to keep the folivore primate Alouatta palliata alive in captivity for a long term of several years at the Max Planck Institut for Brain Research, Giessen, Germany. Since 1996, she has been a Research Associate in the Division of Paleontology at the Duke University Primate Center. She has published three books and numerous journal papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.