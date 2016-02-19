Primary Processes in Photosynthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229591, 9781483274454

Primary Processes in Photosynthesis

1st Edition

Authors: Martin D. Kamen
Editors: Anthony San Pietro
eBook ISBN: 9781483274454
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 196
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advanced Biochemistry: A Series of Monographs: Primary Processes in Photosynthesis focuses on the processes involved in photosynthesis, including chloroplast structure, electronic spectra of polyatomic molecules, and photochemistry.

The monograph first tackles the natural history of photosynthesis, photosynthetic apparatus, and radiation physics. Discussions focus on electronic spectra of polyatomic molecules, molecular spectroscopy of porphyrins and chlorophylls, chloroplast composition, individual components of the chromatophore, chloroplast structure and development, and systematics of photosynthesis. The publication then examines photochemistry, including fast reactions of excited molecules as revealed by fluorescence quenching, photochemistry of chlorophyll, two-quantum process in chloroplasts, and prospects for the biochemical era.

The monograph is a valuable source of data for plant science experts and researchers interested in photosynthesis.

Table of Contents


Author's Preface

Editor's Preface

Chapter 1 The Natural History of Photosynthesis

I. Definitions

II. A Small Aside on Traditional Attitudes

III. The Time Sequence in Photosynthesis

IV. Another Look at Definitions

V. Systematics of Photosynthesis

VI. Collateral Reading

References

Chapter 2 The Photosynthetic Apparatus

I. Nature and Distribution

II. Chloroplast Composition

III. Chloroplast Structure and Development

IV. Chromatophore Composition

V. Individual Components of the Chromatophore

VI. Chromatophore Development

VII. Remarks in Extenso on the Fine Structure of the Photosynthetic Apparatus

References

Chapter 3 The Era of Radiation Physics: pts 15 to pts 9

I. Preliminaries

II. Some Asides on Absorption of Radiation

III. Electronic Spectra of Polyatomic Molecules

IV. Molecular Spectroscopy of Porphyrins and Chlorophylls

V. The Whole Picture

References

Chapter 4 The Era of Photochemistry: pts 9 to pts 4

I. Generalities

II. Fast Reactions of Excited Molecules as Revealed by Fluorescence Quenching

III. The Photochemistry of Chlorophyll

IV. The Study of Reactions from pts 5 to pts 2 by Spectrophotometric Methods

V. The Two-Quantum Process in Chloroplasts

VI. Prospects for the Biochemical Era; pts 4 and Beyond

References

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483274454

About the Author

Martin D. Kamen

About the Editor

Anthony San Pietro

Affiliations and Expertise

Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.