Advanced Biochemistry: A Series of Monographs: Primary Processes in Photosynthesis focuses on the processes involved in photosynthesis, including chloroplast structure, electronic spectra of polyatomic molecules, and photochemistry.

The monograph first tackles the natural history of photosynthesis, photosynthetic apparatus, and radiation physics. Discussions focus on electronic spectra of polyatomic molecules, molecular spectroscopy of porphyrins and chlorophylls, chloroplast composition, individual components of the chromatophore, chloroplast structure and development, and systematics of photosynthesis. The publication then examines photochemistry, including fast reactions of excited molecules as revealed by fluorescence quenching, photochemistry of chlorophyll, two-quantum process in chloroplasts, and prospects for the biochemical era.

The monograph is a valuable source of data for plant science experts and researchers interested in photosynthesis.