Primary Processes in Photosynthesis
1st Edition
Description
Advanced Biochemistry: A Series of Monographs: Primary Processes in Photosynthesis focuses on the processes involved in photosynthesis, including chloroplast structure, electronic spectra of polyatomic molecules, and photochemistry.
The monograph first tackles the natural history of photosynthesis, photosynthetic apparatus, and radiation physics. Discussions focus on electronic spectra of polyatomic molecules, molecular spectroscopy of porphyrins and chlorophylls, chloroplast composition, individual components of the chromatophore, chloroplast structure and development, and systematics of photosynthesis. The publication then examines photochemistry, including fast reactions of excited molecules as revealed by fluorescence quenching, photochemistry of chlorophyll, two-quantum process in chloroplasts, and prospects for the biochemical era.
The monograph is a valuable source of data for plant science experts and researchers interested in photosynthesis.
Table of Contents
Author's Preface
Editor's Preface
Chapter 1 The Natural History of Photosynthesis
I. Definitions
II. A Small Aside on Traditional Attitudes
III. The Time Sequence in Photosynthesis
IV. Another Look at Definitions
V. Systematics of Photosynthesis
VI. Collateral Reading
References
Chapter 2 The Photosynthetic Apparatus
I. Nature and Distribution
II. Chloroplast Composition
III. Chloroplast Structure and Development
IV. Chromatophore Composition
V. Individual Components of the Chromatophore
VI. Chromatophore Development
VII. Remarks in Extenso on the Fine Structure of the Photosynthetic Apparatus
References
Chapter 3 The Era of Radiation Physics: pts 15 to pts 9
I. Preliminaries
II. Some Asides on Absorption of Radiation
III. Electronic Spectra of Polyatomic Molecules
IV. Molecular Spectroscopy of Porphyrins and Chlorophylls
V. The Whole Picture
References
Chapter 4 The Era of Photochemistry: pts 9 to pts 4
I. Generalities
II. Fast Reactions of Excited Molecules as Revealed by Fluorescence Quenching
III. The Photochemistry of Chlorophyll
IV. The Study of Reactions from pts 5 to pts 2 by Spectrophotometric Methods
V. The Two-Quantum Process in Chloroplasts
VI. Prospects for the Biochemical Era; pts 4 and Beyond
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274454
About the Author
Martin D. Kamen
About the Editor
Anthony San Pietro
Affiliations and Expertise
Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, U.S.A.