Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders: A Historic and Scientific Perspective provides a complete historical context that is crucial for students and researchers concerned with primary immunodeficiency. When researchers have a poor understanding of the way we arrived where we are in research, they can miss important points about a disease, or miss out on how to approach new diseases. This historical knowledge of research can assist greatly by showing how it was done in the past, demonstrating the successes and failures, so that it can be done better in the future.

This book provides an understanding of the process going from clinical problem to lab and back to the clinic, based on historical experiences. Its chapters proceed from the discovery of the T and B cell lineages through the first BMT for immunodeficiency disorder; lab investigation and gene therapy for PID; the discovery of the gene for AT and its function; understanding cytokine defects; and many other stops along the way.