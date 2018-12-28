Primary Immune Deficiencies, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 39-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Personalized therapy: Immunoglobulin Replacement for Antibody Deficiency
Newborn Screening for Severe Combined Immunodeficiency in the U.S.: Lessons Learned
Update on Advances in Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation for Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders
Hereditary Autoinflammatory Disorders: Recognition and Treatment
Secondary Hypogammaglobulinemia: An Increasingly Recognized Complication of Treatment with Immunomodulators and Post-Solid Organ Transplantation
Gastrointestinal Manifestations and Complications of Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders
An Update on Syndromes with a Hyper IgE Phenotype
Early Onset Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Genetic Testing to Diagnose Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders and to Identify Targeted Therapy
Description
This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Dr. Lisa Kobrynski, is devoted to Primary Immune Deficiencies. Articles in this issue include: Personalized therapy: Immunoglobulin replacement for antibody deficiency; Newborn Screening for Severe Combined Immunodeficiency: Update on newborn screening and lessons learned; Update on Advances in Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation for Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders; Hereditary Autoinflammatory Disorders: Recognition and treatment of inflammatory disorders of the immune system; Use of Immunomodulatory Agents to Treat Primary Immune Deficiencies: Mechanism-based therapy; Secondary Hypogammaglobulinemia: An increasingly recognized complication of treatment with immunomodulators and post-solid organ transplantation; Use of Vaccines in Primary Immunodeficiency; Gastrointestinal Manifestations and Complications of Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders; Hyper IgE Syndromes; Early Onset Inflammatory Bowel Disease; and Genome Testing to Diagnose Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders and to Identify Targeted Therapy.
Details
About the Authors
Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Marcus Professor of Immunology, Section, Allergy/Immunology, Emory University