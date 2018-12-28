Primary Immune Deficiencies, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323654418, 9780323654425

Primary Immune Deficiencies, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 39-1

1st Edition

Authors: Lisa Kobrynski
eBook ISBN: 9780323654425
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654418
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2018
Table of Contents

Personalized therapy: Immunoglobulin Replacement for Antibody Deficiency


Newborn Screening for Severe Combined Immunodeficiency in the U.S.: Lessons Learned

Update on Advances in Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation for Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders

Hereditary Autoinflammatory Disorders: Recognition and Treatment

Secondary Hypogammaglobulinemia: An Increasingly Recognized Complication of Treatment with Immunomodulators and Post-Solid Organ Transplantation

Gastrointestinal Manifestations and Complications of Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders

An Update on Syndromes with a Hyper IgE Phenotype

Early Onset Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Genetic Testing to Diagnose Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders and to Identify Targeted Therapy

Description

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Dr. Lisa Kobrynski, is devoted to Primary Immune Deficiencies. Articles in this issue include: Personalized therapy: Immunoglobulin replacement for antibody deficiency; Newborn Screening for Severe Combined Immunodeficiency: Update on newborn screening and lessons learned; Update on Advances in Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation for Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders; Hereditary Autoinflammatory Disorders: Recognition and treatment of inflammatory disorders of the immune system; Use of Immunomodulatory Agents to Treat Primary Immune Deficiencies: Mechanism-based therapy; Secondary Hypogammaglobulinemia: An increasingly recognized complication of treatment with immunomodulators and post-solid organ transplantation; Use of Vaccines in Primary Immunodeficiency; Gastrointestinal Manifestations and Complications of Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders; Hyper IgE Syndromes; Early Onset Inflammatory Bowel Disease; and Genome Testing to Diagnose Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders and to Identify Targeted Therapy.

About the Authors

Lisa Kobrynski Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Marcus Professor of Immunology, Section, Allergy/Immunology, Emory University

