Primary Care of the Premature Infant
1st Edition
Description
Our understanding of the management of diseases in the premature infant has changed dramatically in recent years, and it can be quite difficult to remain up-to-date on changes in this highly scientific field. Dr. Brodsky and Ms. Ouellette have worked together to create a comprehensive reference that covers both the pathophysiology and epidemiology of problems occurring in premature babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and the management of these problems once the infant has been released from the NICU to a community practice. The book emphasizes specific diseases that affect premature infants and focuses on two primary categories: background and management in the NICU, and management of specific illnesses after discharge from the NICU.
Key Features
- Find information quickly using an up-to-date summary of the problems that are likely to affect the premature infant.
- Review helpful guidelines on feeding and growth, neurologic outcomes, developmental problems, retinopathy of prematurity, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, and much more.
Use easy-to-follow management algorithms to help diagnose and manage common issues in premature infants after discharge.
- Make effective decisions about screening, immunizations, counseling of parents, and more..
- Help families deal with the emotional impact of caring for a premature infant..
- Access a list of disease-specific websites for clinicians and families.
Table of Contents
I. Respiratory Issues
a. Chronic lung disease/Bronchopulmonary dysplasia BPD
b. Apnea of prematurity
II. Gastrointestinal Issues
a. Nutrition and growth
b. Reflux
c. Necrotizing enterocolitis
d. Gastrostomy tube and jejunostomy tube care after discharge
e. Other gastrointestinal issues
III. Neurological Issues
a. Intraventricular hemorrhage and hydrocephalus
b. Periventricular leukomalacia
c. Cerebral palsy
d. Ventriculoperitoneal shunt
e. Developmental issues
IV. Hematological Issues
a. Anemia of prematurity
b. Indirect hyperbilirubinemia
c. Direct hyperbilirubinemia
V. Cardiovascular Issues
a. Congenital heart disease
VI. Endocrine Issues
a. Osteopenia of prematurity
VII. Ophthalmologic Issues
a. Retinopathy of prematurity
b. Other ophthalmologic issues
VIII. Surgical Issues
IX. Multiple Births
X. Routine Health Care Maintenance
a. Newborn state screen
b. Car Seat Test
c. Immunizations
d. Follow-up
e. Early intervention
f. Other
XI. Psychosocial Issues
a. Behavioral issues
b. Emotional impact on family
c. Parenting the disabled child
XII. Benefits Potentially Available
XIII. Resources Available for Pediatricians and Patient’s Families
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 31st July 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710298
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416000396
About the Author
Dara Brodsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Department of Neonatology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA
Mary Ann Ouellette
Affiliations and Expertise
Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Westwood-Mansfield Pediatric Associates, MA, USA