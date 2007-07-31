Primary Care of the Premature Infant - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416000396, 9781437710298

Primary Care of the Premature Infant

1st Edition

Authors: Dara Brodsky Mary Ann Ouellette
eBook ISBN: 9781437710298
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416000396
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st July 2007
Page Count: 336
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Our understanding of the management of diseases in the premature infant has changed dramatically in recent years, and it can be quite difficult to remain up-to-date on changes in this highly scientific field. Dr. Brodsky and Ms. Ouellette have worked together to create a comprehensive reference that covers both the pathophysiology and epidemiology of problems occurring in premature babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and the management of these problems once the infant has been released from the NICU to a community practice. The book emphasizes specific diseases that affect premature infants and focuses on two primary categories: background and management in the NICU, and management of specific illnesses after discharge from the NICU.

Key Features

  • Find information quickly using an up-to-date summary of the problems that are likely to affect the premature infant.
  • Review helpful guidelines on feeding and growth, neurologic outcomes, developmental problems, retinopathy of prematurity, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, and much more.
    Use easy-to-follow management algorithms to help diagnose and manage common issues in premature infants after discharge.
  • Make effective decisions about screening, immunizations, counseling of parents, and more..
  • Help families deal with the emotional impact of caring for a premature infant..
  • Access a list of disease-specific websites for clinicians and families.

Table of Contents

I. Respiratory Issues

a. Chronic lung disease/Bronchopulmonary dysplasia BPD

b. Apnea of prematurity

II. Gastrointestinal Issues

a. Nutrition and growth

b. Reflux

c. Necrotizing enterocolitis

d. Gastrostomy tube and jejunostomy tube care after discharge

e. Other gastrointestinal issues

III. Neurological Issues

a. Intraventricular hemorrhage and hydrocephalus

b. Periventricular leukomalacia

c. Cerebral palsy

d. Ventriculoperitoneal shunt

e. Developmental issues

IV. Hematological Issues

a. Anemia of prematurity

b. Indirect hyperbilirubinemia

c. Direct hyperbilirubinemia

V. Cardiovascular Issues

a. Congenital heart disease

VI. Endocrine Issues

a. Osteopenia of prematurity

VII. Ophthalmologic Issues

a. Retinopathy of prematurity

b. Other ophthalmologic issues

VIII. Surgical Issues

IX. Multiple Births

X. Routine Health Care Maintenance

a. Newborn state screen

b. Car Seat Test

c. Immunizations

d. Follow-up

e. Early intervention

f. Other

XI. Psychosocial Issues

a. Behavioral issues

b. Emotional impact on family

c. Parenting the disabled child

XII. Benefits Potentially Available

XIII. Resources Available for Pediatricians and Patient’s Families

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437710298
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416000396

About the Author

Dara Brodsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School, Department of Neonatology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA

Mary Ann Ouellette

Affiliations and Expertise

Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Westwood-Mansfield Pediatric Associates, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.