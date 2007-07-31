Primary Care of the Premature Infant

Our understanding of the management of diseases in the premature infant has changed dramatically in recent years, and it can be quite difficult to remain up-to-date on changes in this highly scientific field. Dr. Brodsky and Ms. Ouellette have worked together to create a comprehensive reference that covers both the pathophysiology and epidemiology of problems occurring in premature babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and the management of these problems once the infant has been released from the NICU to a community practice. The book emphasizes specific diseases that affect premature infants and focuses on two primary categories: background and management in the NICU, and management of specific illnesses after discharge from the NICU.