Primary Care of the Medically Underserved, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323509848, 9780323510035

Primary Care of the Medically Underserved, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 44-1

1st Edition

Authors: Vincent Morelli Roger Zoorob Joel Heidelbaugh
eBook ISBN: 9780323510035
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323509848
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th February 2017
Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Drs. Vincent Morelli, Roger Zoorob, and Joel J. Heidelbaugh, is devoted to Primary Care of the Medically Underserved. This outstanding issue includes the following articles: Primary Care Issues in Rural Populations; Primary Care Issues in Inner City America and Internationally; Medical Care for Undocumented Immigrants: National and International Issues; Pediatric and Adolescent Issues in Underserved Populations; Women's Health issues in Underserved Populations; Geriatric Care Issues: American and International Perspectives; Medical Care of the Homeless: An American and International Issue; Cardiovascular Issues in the Underserved; Occupational Health and Sleep Issues in Underserved Populations; Infectious Diseases Issues in Underserved Populations; Cancer in the Underserved; Psychological Issues in Underserved Populations; Substance Abuse Issues Amongst the Underserved: American and International Perspectives; Diet and Obesity Issues in the Underserved; Exercise/Sports Medicine Issues in Underserved Populations; A Global Perspective on Climate Change and Health in Underserved Populations; and International Comparisons in Underserved Health: Issues, Policies, Needs and Projections.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323510035
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323509848

About the Authors

Vincent Morelli Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, School of Medicine, Sports Medicine Fellowship Director, Meharry Medical College Nashville, TN

Roger Zoorob Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Family and Community Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Joel Heidelbaugh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School; Medical Director, Ypsilanti Health Center, Ypsilanti, MI, USA

