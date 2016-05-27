Primary Care of Adult Women, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America, Volume 43-2

Obstetrician Gynecologists are frequently responsible for management of the primary care needs of their patients. A survey performed in 2005 found an estimated 37% of, non-pregnant patients, relies on gynecologists for routine primary care. The same study found that almost a quarter of gynecologists reported they needed additional primary care training across a broad set of medical topics (Acad Med. 2007; 82:602–607). The impetus for training in primary care skills is increasing. In response to language in the Affordable Care Act, the Institute of Medicine developed a report on clinical preventative services necessary for women (Clinical Preventative Services for Women: Closing the Gaps IOM. 2011; also Current Opinion in Obstetrics and Gynecology 2011, 23:471–480). The US Department of Health and Human services has adopted these IOM recommendations and, as a result, health plans are required to include these services. While initiatives such as the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ Well-Woman Task Force and recent cross-specialty ACOG educational collaborations have begun to address supplemental educational needs, additional resources covering key primary care topics are necessary. This issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics is an ideal means for accomplishing this important goal.