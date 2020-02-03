Primary Care for the Physical Therapist

SECTION I: FOUNDATIONS

1. Primary Care: Physical Therapy Models

2. Evidence-Based Examination of Diagnostic Information and Patient Outcomes

3. Health and Wellness Perspective in Primary Care

4. The Patient Interview: The Science Behind the Art

SECTION II: EXAMINATION/EVALUATION

Prologue

5. Symptom Investigation Part I-Chief Complaint by Body Region

6. Symptom Investigation: Part II-Chief Complaint by Symptom

7. Symptom Investigation: Part III History of Trauma

8. Patient Health History Including Identifying Health Risk Factors

9. Review of Systems

10. The Patient Interview: The Physical Examination Begins!

11. Systems Review for Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Systems and Vital Signs

12. Upper Quarter Screening Examination

13. Lower Quarter Screening Examination

14. Diagnostic Imaging

15. Laboratory Tests and Values

16. Electrodiagnostic Testing

SECTION III: SPECIAL POPULATIONS

17. The Adolescent Population

18. The Obstetric Client

19. The Geriatric Population

20. Top 10 Medical Conditions to Screen For: The Do-Not-Want-to Miss List