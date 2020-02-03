Primary Care for the Physical Therapist
3rd Edition
Examination and Triage
Description
Specifically designed to address the expanding role of physical therapists in primary care, Primary Care for the Physical Therapist: Examination and Triage, 3rd Edition covers all the information and skills you need to be successful in the field. Updated content throughout the text helps you stay up to date on the best practices involving patient examination, medical screening, patient management, and communication. This new third edition also features a new chapter on electrodiagnostic testing, a new chapter on patients with a history of trauma, and updated information on how to screen and examine the healthy population. It’s a must-have resource for any physical therapist wanting to obtain the technical expertise and clinical decision-making abilities to meet the challenges of a changing profession.
Key Features
- Tailored content reflects the specific needs of physical therapists in primary care.
- Emphasis on communication skills underscores this essential aspect of quality patient care.
- Overview of the physical examination is provided in the text to ground therapists in the basis for differential diagnosis and recognizing conditions.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: FOUNDATIONS
1. Primary Care: Physical Therapy Models
2. Evidence-Based Examination of Diagnostic Information and Patient Outcomes
3. Health and Wellness Perspective in Primary Care
4. The Patient Interview: The Science Behind the Art
SECTION II: EXAMINATION/EVALUATION
Prologue
5. Symptom Investigation Part I-Chief Complaint by Body Region
6. Symptom Investigation: Part II-Chief Complaint by Symptom
7. Symptom Investigation: Part III History of Trauma
8. Patient Health History Including Identifying Health Risk Factors
9. Review of Systems
10. The Patient Interview: The Physical Examination Begins!
11. Systems Review for Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Systems and Vital Signs
12. Upper Quarter Screening Examination
13. Lower Quarter Screening Examination
14. Diagnostic Imaging
15. Laboratory Tests and Values
16. Electrodiagnostic Testing
SECTION III: SPECIAL POPULATIONS
17. The Adolescent Population
18. The Obstetric Client
19. The Geriatric Population
20. Top 10 Medical Conditions to Screen For: The Do-Not-Want-to Miss List
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323639002
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323638975
About the Author
William Boissonnault
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Vice President American Physical Therapy Association Professor Emeritus, Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, University of Wisconsin, Madison. Adjunct Faculty at Medical University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee – Memphis, University of California San Francisco, Columbia University, Montana University and Arcadia University