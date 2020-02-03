Primary Care for the Physical Therapist - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323638975, 9780323639002

Primary Care for the Physical Therapist

3rd Edition

Examination and Triage

Authors: William Boissonnault
eBook ISBN: 9780323639002
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323638975
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd February 2020
Page Count: 450
Description

Specifically designed to address the expanding role of physical therapists in primary care, Primary Care for the Physical Therapist: Examination and Triage, 3rd Edition covers all the information and skills you need to be successful in the field. Updated content throughout the text helps you stay up to date on the best practices involving patient examination, medical screening, patient management, and communication. This new third edition also features a new chapter on electrodiagnostic testing, a new chapter on patients with a history of trauma, and updated information on how to screen and examine the healthy population. It’s a must-have resource for any physical therapist wanting to obtain the technical expertise and clinical decision-making abilities to meet the challenges of a changing profession.

Key Features

  • Tailored content reflects the specific needs of physical therapists in primary care.
  • Emphasis on communication skills underscores this essential aspect of quality patient care.
  • Overview of the physical examination is provided in the text to ground therapists in the basis for differential diagnosis and recognizing conditions.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: FOUNDATIONS
1. Primary Care: Physical Therapy Models
2. Evidence-Based Examination of Diagnostic Information and Patient Outcomes
3. Health and Wellness Perspective in Primary Care
4. The Patient Interview: The Science Behind the Art

SECTION II: EXAMINATION/EVALUATION
Prologue
5. Symptom Investigation Part I-Chief Complaint by Body Region
6. Symptom Investigation: Part II-Chief Complaint by Symptom
7. Symptom Investigation: Part III History of Trauma
8. Patient Health History Including Identifying Health Risk Factors
9. Review of Systems
10. The Patient Interview: The Physical Examination Begins!
11. Systems Review for Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Systems and Vital Signs
12. Upper Quarter Screening Examination
13. Lower Quarter Screening Examination
14. Diagnostic Imaging
15. Laboratory Tests and Values
16. Electrodiagnostic Testing

SECTION III: SPECIAL POPULATIONS
17. The Adolescent Population
18. The Obstetric Client
19. The Geriatric Population
20. Top 10 Medical Conditions to Screen For: The Do-Not-Want-to Miss List

About the Author

William Boissonnault

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Vice President American Physical Therapy Association Professor Emeritus, Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, University of Wisconsin, Madison. Adjunct Faculty at Medical University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee – Memphis, University of California San Francisco, Columbia University, Montana University and Arcadia University

