Primary Care for School-Aged Children, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 42-1

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, edited by Dr. Elizabeth K. McClain, is devoted to Primary Care for School-Aged Children. Articles in this issue include: Concussion and Trauma in Young Athletes; Addressing Obesity with Pediatric Patients and their Families in a Primary Care Office; HPV Vaccine Update; Parental Health Literacy and its Impact on Patient Care; Autism/ Pervasive Developmental Disorder; Challenges in Treating ADHD in Adolescents; Pediatric Oncology; Sudden Cardiac Death in Adolescents; Childhood Asthma; Update on Pediatric Urinary Tract Infections; Hypertension in Children; and Food and Environmental Allergies.