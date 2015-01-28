Primary Care for School-Aged Children, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 42-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, edited by Dr. Elizabeth K. McClain, is devoted to Primary Care for School-Aged Children. Articles in this issue include: Concussion and Trauma in Young Athletes; Addressing Obesity with Pediatric Patients and their Families in a Primary Care Office; HPV Vaccine Update; Parental Health Literacy and its Impact on Patient Care; Autism/ Pervasive Developmental Disorder; Challenges in Treating ADHD in Adolescents; Pediatric Oncology; Sudden Cardiac Death in Adolescents; Childhood Asthma; Update on Pediatric Urinary Tract Infections; Hypertension in Children; and Food and Environmental Allergies.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 28th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323356862
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323356633
About the Authors
Elizabeth McClain Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Dean of Clinical Education, Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine