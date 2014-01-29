Primary Care ENT, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 41-1

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, edited by Gretchen Dickson, MD and Rick Kellerman, MD, is devoted to Primary Care ENT. Articles in this issue include Otitis Externa; Disease of the Internal Ear; Hearing Loss; Dizziness and Vertigo; Rhinitis; Sinusitis; Epistaxis; Laryngitis; Pharyngitis; Mouth Disease; and Neurological Syndromes pertaining to the Head and Neck.