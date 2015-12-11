Primary Care Dermatology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323402668, 9780323402675

Primary Care Dermatology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 42-4

1st Edition

Authors: George Pujalte
eBook ISBN: 9780323402675
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323402668
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2015
Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Guest Edited by George G.A. Pujalte, MD, is devoted to Primary Care Dermatology. Dr. Pujalte has assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Urticaria and allergy-mediated conditions; Dermatologic manifestations of systemic diseases; Viral skin infections; Fungal skin infections; Bacterial skin infections; Parasitic skin infections; Pressure and friction injuries to the skin; Sunburn, thermal, and chemical injuries to the skin; Acne; Alopecia; Nail deformities and injuries; and Skin cancer.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323402675
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323402668

About the Authors

George Pujalte Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic

