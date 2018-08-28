Primary Biliary Cholangitis, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323613941, 9780323613958

Primary Biliary Cholangitis, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 22-3

1st Edition

Authors: Elizabeth Carey Cynthia Levy
eBook ISBN: 9780323613958
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323613941
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Primary Biliary Cholangitis: A New Era

Changes in the Epidemiology of Primary Biliary Cholangitis

The Genetics and Epigenetics of Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Role of Bile Acids and the Biliary HCO L Umbrella in the Pathogenesis of Primary Biliary Cholangitis 　

Current Treatment Options for Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Work in Progress: Drugs in Development

Understanding and Treating Pruritus in Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Chronic Complications of Cholestasis: Evaluation and Management

Individualizing Care: Management Beyond Medical Therapy

Natural History of Primary Biliary Cholangitis in the Ursodeoxycholic Acid Era: Role of Scoring Systems

Liver Biopsy in Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Indications and Interpretation

Antimitochondrial Antibody–Negative Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Is It Really the Same Disease?

Overlap Syndrome of Autoimmune Hepatitis and Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Current Status of Liver Transplantation for Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Description

The Guest Editors have put together an issue of clinical reviews that provides the most current look at PBC. Authors, all experts in their respective areas, have submitted articles in the following areas: Changes in epidemiology of PBC; Genetic and epigenetics in PBC; Role of bile acids and the bicarbonate umbrella in the pathogenesis of PBC; Current treatment options in PBC; Work in progress: Drugs in development; Natural history of PBC in the UDCA era: Role of scoring systems; Treatment of Pruritus: Tricks of the trade; Chronic complications of cholestasis: Work-up and Management; Individualizing care: Management beyond medical therapy; Role of liver biopsy: When to do, how to stage; AMA-negative PBC: Is it really the same as AMA-positive PBC?; New thoughts on Overlap  syndrome with auto-immune hepatitis; and Current status of liver transplantation for PBC.

About the Authors

Elizabeth Carey Author

Cynthia Levy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Miami Medical Center, Center for Liver Diseases, Miami, FL

