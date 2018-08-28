Primary Biliary Cholangitis, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 22-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Primary Biliary Cholangitis: A New Era
Changes in the Epidemiology of Primary Biliary Cholangitis
The Genetics and Epigenetics of Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Role of Bile Acids and the Biliary HCO L Umbrella in the Pathogenesis of Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Current Treatment Options for Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Work in Progress: Drugs in Development
Understanding and Treating Pruritus in Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Chronic Complications of Cholestasis: Evaluation and Management
Individualizing Care: Management Beyond Medical Therapy
Natural History of Primary Biliary Cholangitis in the Ursodeoxycholic Acid Era: Role of Scoring Systems
Liver Biopsy in Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Indications and Interpretation
Antimitochondrial Antibody–Negative Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Is It Really the Same Disease?
Overlap Syndrome of Autoimmune Hepatitis and Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Current Status of Liver Transplantation for Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Description
The Guest Editors have put together an issue of clinical reviews that provides the most current look at PBC. Authors, all experts in their respective areas, have submitted articles in the following areas: Changes in epidemiology of PBC; Genetic and epigenetics in PBC; Role of bile acids and the bicarbonate umbrella in the pathogenesis of PBC; Current treatment options in PBC; Work in progress: Drugs in development; Natural history of PBC in the UDCA era: Role of scoring systems; Treatment of Pruritus: Tricks of the trade; Chronic complications of cholestasis: Work-up and Management; Individualizing care: Management beyond medical therapy; Role of liver biopsy: When to do, how to stage; AMA-negative PBC: Is it really the same as AMA-positive PBC?; New thoughts on Overlap syndrome with auto-immune hepatitis; and Current status of liver transplantation for PBC.
