Preventive Cardiology: Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

Contents

1. Preventive Cardiology: Past, Present and Future

2. National and International Trends in Cardiovascular Disease: Incidence and Risk Factors

3. Prediction of Cardiovascular Disease: Framingham Risk Estimation and Beyond

4. Genetics of Cardiovascular Disease and Its Role in Risk Prediction

5. Novel Biomarkers Assessing Cardiovascular Risk

6. Advanced Risk Assessment in Patients with Kidney and Inflammatory Diseases

7. Antiplatelet Therapy

8. Molecular Biology and Genetics and Atherosclerosis

9. Hypertension: JNC 7 and Beyond

10. Heart Failure Prevention

11. Antihypertensive Drugs and Their Cardio- and Renoprotective Roles in the Prevention and Management of Cardiovascular Disease

12. Evaluation and Management of Dyslipidemia in Children and Adolescents

13. The Role of HDL Cholesterol in the Development of Atherosclerotic CVD

14. Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol: Role in Atherosclerosis and Approaches to Therapeutic Management

15. The Contribution of Triglycerides and Triglyceride-Rich Lipoproteins to Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

16. Nutritional Approaches for CVD Prevention

17. Integrative Medicine in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease

18. Effects of Alcohol on CVD Risk

19. Overweight, Obesity, and Cardiovascular Risk

20. Tobacco Use, Passive Smoking, and Cardiovascular Disease: Research and Smoking Cessation Interventions

21. Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease

22. Metabolic Syndrome and Cardiovascular Disease

23. Role of Ethnicity in CVD - Lessons learned from MESA and other population based studies

24. Prevention of Ischemic Heart Disease in Women

25. Cardiovascular Aging the Next Frontier in Cardiovascular Prevention

26. Concepts of Screening for Cardiovascular Risk Factors and Disease

27. Role of Vascular CT in Evaluation and Prevention of CVD

28. Use of Cardiac MRI and PET in Assessment of CVD Risk and Atherosclerosis Progression

29. Exercise Treadmill Stress Testing with and without Imaging

30. Carotid Intima-Media Thickness Measurement and Plaque Detection for

Cardiovascular Disease Risk Prediction

31. Peripheral Artery Disease Assessment and Management

32. Endothelial Function and Dysfunction

33. Exercise for Restoring Health and Preventing Vascular Disease FSGC

34. Psychological Risk Factors and Coronary Artery Disease: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology and Management

35. The Role of Treatment Adherence in Cardiac Risk Factor Modification

36. Clinical Practice Guidelines and Performance Measures in the Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease