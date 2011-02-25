Preventive Cardiology: Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437713664, 9781437737851

Preventive Cardiology: Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

1st Edition

Expert Consult – Online and Print

Authors: Roger Blumenthal JoAnne Foody Nathan Wong
eBook ISBN: 9781437737851
eBook ISBN: 9780323245395
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437713664
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th February 2011
Page Count: 632
Table of Contents

Contents

1. Preventive Cardiology: Past, Present and Future

2. National and International Trends in Cardiovascular Disease: Incidence and Risk Factors

3. Prediction of Cardiovascular Disease: Framingham Risk Estimation and Beyond

4. Genetics of Cardiovascular Disease and Its Role in Risk Prediction

5. Novel Biomarkers Assessing Cardiovascular Risk

6. Advanced Risk Assessment in Patients with Kidney and Inflammatory Diseases

7. Antiplatelet Therapy

8. Molecular Biology and Genetics and Atherosclerosis

9. Hypertension: JNC 7 and Beyond

10. Heart Failure Prevention

11. Antihypertensive Drugs and Their Cardio- and Renoprotective Roles in the Prevention and Management of Cardiovascular Disease

12. Evaluation and Management of Dyslipidemia in Children and Adolescents

13. The Role of HDL Cholesterol in the Development of Atherosclerotic CVD

14. Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol: Role in Atherosclerosis and Approaches to Therapeutic Management

15. The Contribution of Triglycerides and Triglyceride-Rich Lipoproteins to Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

16. Nutritional Approaches for CVD Prevention

17. Integrative Medicine in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease

18. Effects of Alcohol on CVD Risk

19. Overweight, Obesity, and Cardiovascular Risk

20. Tobacco Use, Passive Smoking, and Cardiovascular Disease: Research and Smoking Cessation Interventions

21. Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease

22. Metabolic Syndrome and Cardiovascular Disease

23. Role of Ethnicity in CVD - Lessons learned from MESA and other population based studies

24. Prevention of Ischemic Heart Disease in Women

25. Cardiovascular Aging the Next Frontier in Cardiovascular Prevention

26. Concepts of Screening for Cardiovascular Risk Factors and Disease

27. Role of Vascular CT in Evaluation and Prevention of CVD

28. Use of Cardiac MRI and PET in Assessment of CVD Risk and Atherosclerosis Progression

29. Exercise Treadmill Stress Testing with and without Imaging

30. Carotid Intima-Media Thickness Measurement and Plaque Detection for

Cardiovascular Disease Risk Prediction

31. Peripheral Artery Disease Assessment and Management

32. Endothelial Function and Dysfunction

33. Exercise for Restoring Health and Preventing Vascular Disease FSGC

34. Psychological Risk Factors and Coronary Artery Disease: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology and Management

35. The Role of Treatment Adherence in Cardiac Risk Factor Modification

36. Clinical Practice Guidelines and Performance Measures in the Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease

 

Description

Endorsed by the American Society for Preventive Cardiology! Preventive Cardiology - a new Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease - addresses the prevention and risk stratification of cardiovascular disease so that you can delay the onset of disease and moderate the effects and complications. Drs. Roger Blumenthal, JoAnne Foody, and Nathan Wong discuss the full range of relevant considerations, including the epidemiology of heart disease, risk assessment, risk factors, multiple risk factor-based prevention strategies, and developments in genetics and personalized medicine. With access to the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, this authoritative reference gives you the clinically relevant information you need for the effective prevention of cardiovascular disease.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com.

  • Recognize the factors for prevention and risk stratification around cardiovascular disease and effectively delay the onset of disease and moderate the effects and complications, even for individual who are genetically predisposed.

  • Effectively navigate full range of considerations in prevention from epidemiology of heart disease, biology of atherosclerosis and myocardial infraction, risk assessment—established risk factors and emerging risk factors, multiple risk factor-based prevention strategies, and future directions—through genetics, personalized medicine, and much more.

  • Tap into the expertise of prominent leaders in cardiovascular disease prevention with guidance from Drs. Roger Blumenthal—longtime director of the Framingham Heart Study—JoAnne Foody, and Nathan Wong.

  • Gain a deeper understanding of the pathogenesis of disease and the rationale for management through discussions of basic science.

  • Apply current clinical practice guidelines to ensure optimal outcomes in both primary and secondary prevention.

Details

About the Authors

Roger Blumenthal Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, The Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland

JoAnne Foody Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Cardiovascular Wellness Center, Brigham and Women's/Faulkner Hospitals, Boston, Massachusetts

Nathan Wong Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Heart Disease Prevention Program, University of California, Irvine, Irvine, California

