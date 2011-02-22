Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease: A Continuum, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704262, 9781455709083

Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease: A Continuum, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 29-1

1st Edition

Authors: Prakash Deedwania
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704262
eBook ISBN: 9781455709083
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd February 2011
Page Count: 192
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With the numerous advances that have been made in treatment of heart disease over the past 20 years, physicians are now emphasizing more than ever the prevention of heart disease. This issue provides cardiologists with practical state-of-the-art information on prevention that can be be easily applied to their patients. Topics covered include diabetes, lipid-lowering therapy, RAAS blockade, emerging therapies for atherosclerosis prevention, and heart disease in women.

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704262
eBook ISBN:
9781455709083

About the Authors

Prakash Deedwania Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UCSF School of Medicine, Fresno, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.