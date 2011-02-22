Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease: A Continuum, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 29-1
1st Edition
Authors: Prakash Deedwania
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704262
eBook ISBN: 9781455709083
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd February 2011
Page Count: 192
Description
With the numerous advances that have been made in treatment of heart disease over the past 20 years, physicians are now emphasizing more than ever the prevention of heart disease. This issue provides cardiologists with practical state-of-the-art information on prevention that can be be easily applied to their patients. Topics covered include diabetes, lipid-lowering therapy, RAAS blockade, emerging therapies for atherosclerosis prevention, and heart disease in women.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 22nd February 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704262
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709083
About the Authors
Prakash Deedwania Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCSF School of Medicine, Fresno, California
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.