Prevention in Mental Health: Lifespan Perspective, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 34-1
1st Edition
Description
Prevention is an area of growing importance in the field psychiatry, although very few books have been written on the subject. Topics covered in this important issue include: Prevention of depression in older; Prevention of dementia; Use of genetics as a tool for prevention of mental illnesses; Successful cognitive and emotional aging; Internet Depression Prevention; Prevention of First Episode of Psychosis; Prevention of Adolescent Depression; Prevention of Post-Partum Depression; Prevention of PTSD; Prevention of metabolic syndrome in people on antipsychotics, and others.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 23rd March 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704989
About the Authors
Dilip Jeste Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Diego
Carl Bell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Acting Director, Institute for Juvenile Research and Professor, Department of Psychiatry and School of Public Health, University of Illinois at Chicago