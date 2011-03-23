Prevention in Mental Health: Lifespan Perspective, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704989

Prevention in Mental Health: Lifespan Perspective, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 34-1

1st Edition

Authors: Dilip Jeste Carl Bell
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704989
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd March 2011
Page Count: 296
Description

Prevention is an area of growing importance in the field psychiatry, although very few books have been written on the subject. Topics covered in this important issue include: Prevention of depression in older; Prevention of dementia; Use of genetics as a tool for prevention of mental illnesses; Successful cognitive and emotional aging; Internet Depression Prevention; Prevention of First Episode of Psychosis; Prevention of Adolescent Depression; Prevention of Post-Partum Depression; Prevention of PTSD; Prevention of metabolic syndrome in people on antipsychotics, and others.

About the Authors

Dilip Jeste Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Diego

Carl Bell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Acting Director, Institute for Juvenile Research and Professor, Department of Psychiatry and School of Public Health, University of Illinois at Chicago

