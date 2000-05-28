Preventing Corporate Embezzlement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750672542, 9780080514697

Preventing Corporate Embezzlement

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Shaw Jack Bologna
eBook ISBN: 9780080514697
Paperback ISBN: 9780750672542
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th May 2000
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
50.99
43.34
6400.00
5440.00
73.95
62.86
75.44
64.12
55.95
47.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Internal loss is one of the most costly forms of loss. Embezzlement is one of the least detected and prosecuted forms of internal theft. Preventing Corporate Embezzlement is a professional reference that offers solutions. Managers, auditors and others charged with protecting assets must achieve a heightened awareness of embezzlement. They need to recognize and understand the opportunities, methods, and varieties of embezzlement, as well as establish internal controls that will prevent and detect embezzlement.

Key Features

Practical tool for detecting and combatting embezzlement: checklists, forms and evaluations Offers how-to advice on avoiding lawsuits by practicing preventive law Lists further resources, publications and directories on embezzlement, internal controls and security, risk management, insurance, auditors, and security services and equipment

Readership

Security managers and fraud auditors

Table of Contents

Embezzlement: Would You Know One if You Saw One?; How the Embezzler Operates; Law of Embezzlement and Related Crimes; An Embezzler's Guide to Your Computer; Inventory Scams: Conversions, Embezzlement, and Collusion; Accounting Procedural Security Questionnaire; Five Key Management Defenses to Embezzlement; Insurance Against Embezzlement; Designing Effective Policies; Vulnerability Assessments; Internal Controls; Controlling Access to Computers and Networks; Wire Transfer Embezzlements; Accounting Information Systems: Access Control Checklists; Auditing for Fraud and Embezzlement; Investigating Embezzlement; Reporting Embezzlement; Learning to Think Like a Thief: Developing Fraud Scenarios; Leader's Guide to Fraud Awareness Training

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080514697
Paperback ISBN:
9780750672542

About the Author

Paul Shaw

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor and publisher of Computing & Communications: Law and Protection, Financial Fraud, and Assets Protection, the latter periodical covering organizational integrity compliance. He is the coauthor of Corporate Crime Investigation, Fraud Awareness Manual, and Forensic Accounting Handbook.

Jack Bologna

Affiliations and Expertise

He is an Associate Professor of management at Siena Heights College in Adrian, Michigan, and is the publisher of the monthly newsletters Forensic Accounting Review and Computer Security Digest. Mr. Bologna has authored and coauthored a number of books including Accountant's Handbook on Fraud and Commercial Crime and Forensic Accounting Handbook, 2nd Edition.

Reviews

Prodviding a blueprint for indetifying actual and potential embezzlers, the authors details the psychological portrait of th embezzler. ...The book offers entertaining summaries of successful embezzlements. - Access Control and Security Systems Integration, July 2000

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.