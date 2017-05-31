Pretreatment for Reverse Osmosis Desalination
1st Edition
Description
Pretreatment for Reverse Osmosis Desalination is a comprehensive reference on all existing and emerging seawater pretreatment technologies used for desalination. The book focuses on reverse osmosis membrane desalination, which at present is the most widely applied technology for the production of fresh drinking water from highly saline water sources (brackish water and seawater). Each chapter contains examples illustrating various pretreatment technologies and their practical implementation.
Key Features
- Provides in-depth overview of the key theoretical concepts associated with desalination pre-treatment
- Gives insight into the latest trends in membrane separation technology
- Incorporates analytical methods and guidelines for monitoring pretreatment systems
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in academia; chemical engineers in federal and state regulatory agencies involved in membrane desalination
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Saline Water Pretreatment
2. Membrane Foulants and Saline Water Pretreatment
3. Diagnostics of Membrane Fouling and Scaling
4. Saline Water Intakes and Pretreatment
5. Pretreatment by Screening
6. Conditioning of Saline Water
7. Sand Removal, Sedimentation and Dissolved Air Flotation
8. Granular Media Filtration
9. Membrane Filtration
10. Comparison of Granular Media and Membrane Pretreatment
11. Guidelines for Pretreatment System Selection
12. Reverse Osmosis System Design and Pretreatment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 31st May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128099452
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128099537
About the Author
Nikolay Voutchkov
Nikolay Voutchkov has over 25 years of experience in the field of desalination and water reuse as an independent technical advisor to public utilities implementing large desalination projects in Australia, USA, and the Middle East; and to private companies and investors involved in the development of advanced membrane technologies. He has extensive expertise with all phases of project delivery: from conceptual scoping, pilot testing and feasibility analysis; to front-end and detailed project design; permitting; contractor procurement; project construction and operations oversight/asset management. For over 11 years he served as a Chief Technology Officer and Corporate Technical Director for Poseidon Resources, a private company involved in the development of the largest seawater desalination projects in the USA. Mr. Voutchkov has co-authored 11 books on membrane water treatment and desalination, including technology and design guidelines for the American Water Works Association. In recognition of his research and engineering efforts in the field of seawater desalination, he received a number of prestigious awards from the WateReuse Research Association, the International Desalination Association, the International Water Association, and the American Academy of Environmental Engineers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Water Globe Consultants, LLC, Winter Springs, Florida, USA